Union Hmong Kitchen Begins Residency in Republic

Really, what could be smarter? Because if we're going to get through this thing we call 2020, we're going to need to get through it together!

Your best news for this week is this: Matty O'Reilly and Yia Vang have teamed up to bring us Union Hmong Kitchen at Republic for the winter, as a residency. The good times start October 23.

O'Reilly and Vang have been looking for opportunities to collaborate for a long time, and this felt like the right situation, giving UHK an indoor location (from their former patio life at Sociable Ciderwerks) and giving Republic a fresh offering until patio season rolls back around. In a note Vang said, “We are really excited to be a part of the Republic tradition of a great bar serving great food. This is a chance for us to come together to weather the winter and the effects of Covid; to prop each other up in tough times and all come out stronger on the other side. This isn’t about a single restaurant surviving, it’s about us joining together to help each other make it.”

Photo by Lauren Cutshall Yia Vang at Republic Yia Vang at Republic

UHK is doing a full menu takeover of the pub. And everything will be available for dine-in, take-out, and delivery. Don't just get excited for Hmong Hotdish and that Hill Tribe fried chicken sandwich, they'll do a daily pho and other specials, plus something totally new to the UHK team: BRUNCH. Plus, they'll be playing with their takes on classic Minnesota bar food to pair with Republic’s deep and well-curated beer selection—think spicy chicken wings and a special burger.

And that's not all, Vang will also launch Vinai Gatherings, his new catering operation led by Chef Marshall Paulsen. Just in time for the holiday season and for those who want to have chef-made goodness in their homes instead of in a restaurant. This special Vinai menu will also have pick-up and delivery options for holiday entertaining, hosting special events, and boxed meals. Look for holiday meal-to-go packages soon, so that you can save Thanksgiving.

If you want to be there for the first bits of action, check out the Union Hmong Kitchen at Republic launch party on Tuesday, October 27 from 5:30-8pm for free appetizers and drink specials. Working it together!

Hours of operating will be: Sunday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m.-9 p.m, with bar open until 10 pm every night.