Two Local Baking Powerhouses Join Forces

There is a huge partnership evolving in the Twin Cities bread and baking world that could have significant impact on the future of bread.

Greg Hoyt announced this morning that Rustica Bakery would now be collaborating with The Bread Lab, the innovative John Kraus and Elizabeth Rose project on the historic Schmidt Brewery campus, which acts as a production facility and an instruction bakery for rising bakers. Kraus and Rose also own Rose Street and Patisserie 46.

Hoyt recently opened Rustica's long-awaited Southdale location and brought back founding baker, Steve Horton who had gone off to found Bakers Field Flour & Bread. Hoyt and Horton have moved all production from their original facility to the St. Paul Bread Lab.

"My oven had been dying," Hoyt told me on the phone this morning. "We had been looking at a new production space to help the expansion of Rustica. And then COVID struck and I thought, well two stores is great! But I still had a failing oven. We haven't done any wholesale since COVID started."

Peek in the windows of The Bread Lab.

Horton had been exploring milling with John Kraus, and they realized that The Bread Lab could be the answer to a lot of their same problems. "I watched our wholesale business disappear in March," Kraus told me, "some 90% just gone in hours. So since we weren't baking as much as we used to, and Rustica's oven was old and dying, we thought they should come use our ovens and we could all help each other."

So, effective immediately, all Rustica breads and bakery items will come from St. Paul. While the oven is shut down in Uptown, the bakery cafe will re-open along with Southdale tomorrow with business as usual. Hoyt told me that they informed the back of house staff of the change up this weekend and offered the crew positions at The Bread Lab, but only a few took him up on it. Kraus noted that the culture at The Bread Lab might be too different for some people, but while we were on the phone, he mentioned that he was at that moment working with a Rustica baker who was knocking him over with her skills at pound cake.

I know, brass tacks: yes, your Rustica chocolate chocolate chip cookies will still be the same. Both of the brands will maintain their own recipes and products, so P46 and Rose Street will keep their fans happy, while Rustica does the same.

But the excitement draws from what they might come up with together, in tandem. Horton's passion is milling and now that he and Kraus can work and collaborate together, in a creative teaching environment with a new generation of bakers, there is actual hope and excitement for the future of our bread scene. Kraus is looking forward to a bigger picture, "We get to ask, what does the future look like? We now have the chance to be something all-encompassing, with education and training." Personally I can't wait for the day when we take our rightful spot as the grain-growing-milling-baking epicenter of American bread.

Hoyt believes this is the only way through these odd times, through collaboration, "This partnership is designed to leverage the best of what we have with the best of what they have, so that with experience and innovation, we can both keep going."