Twin Cities Hunger Resources

I know this space is usually used for championing the coolest new foods and the most exciting new restaurant news, it's here that we feed the love for our food towns and the industry that fuels them. But I wanted to take a quiet moment to say, I know that 2020 has changed the way many people eat. Can eat. The global pandemic has led to furloughs, layoffs, independent contractors without gigs, the dissolution of small businesses, and general loss that has created in many Minnesotans a new struggle. The simple question of how to buy food and make all the ends meet is new for some people. Second Harvest Heartland estimates that 1 in 8 Minnesotans now face hunger.

Usually when I talk about food charities here, I am rousing the rally call for all of you who are still in a good place. And you answer!! I have never been so proud of y'all and the generosity I've seen over the last few months. But there are more out there, more than you know, who are on the other side of that call right now, and maybe for the first time in their lives. I know that it's an easy trap to sit in fear, or pride, or denial, and not seek help. But maybe it just takes some straightforward answers and information to make a few things easier. To get fed. Everyone needs a little help now and then.

WORRY: I need to be on government assistance in order to use a food shelf.

Not true. The majority of food shelves are open to anyone looking for help. Some of them might have certain rules or location requirements, but fresh food is available to you if you need it for a short time, or to cover a longer downturn.

WORRY: I'll need special documentation proving I'm in need.

Some places will ask for your ID or a piece of mail to prove your residency, because they are allocated to serve a specific region and its needs, but that's usually it. It's not about invading your privacy. Some places may ask for documentation if you are asking to join a certain program that has eligibility requirements, but most local food shelves don't. Second Harvest even has a list of food shelves that have open boundaries so that you don't need to provide proof of residency. But do check all requirements before you go.

WORRY: I'll have to wait in line.

You might. But in the time of COVID many places are working through appointments and curbside pickup, to lessen contact. Plan ahead and schedule your visits, show up early if you can't. Going on different days of the week and planning to visit multiple locations might help too.

HOW DO I START?

Find a food shelf near you. Hunger Solutions has a searchable map of some 450 food shelves open state wide. FoodPantries.org also has a state wide list, searchable by city with nearby regions included. Everyone suggests calling first in case of changes in hours and operations due to COVID.

The city of Minneapolis has a guide to all city food shelf programs. And Ramsey County food shelves are listed here.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is a federal program you can apply for. Eligibility is based on monthly income and household size.

If you just need a meal:

Loaves & Fishes provides people with a no-strings-attached meal. No need to apply, show ID, register, nothing. Just show up to one of the many city and suburban locations (churches, YMCAs, community centers, etc.) and grab a boxed meal to go. You may grab as many meals as is needed for your household.

Provision Community Restaurant in the Uptown/LynLake area is open M-F from 5:30-6:30 p.m. handing out free single-serving takeout meals. They ask that you bring your own bag.

Free Meals for Kids has an app that can find you the closest free meal source, listings are updated daily.

Hunger Solutions has a searchable map with state wide locations that offer free meals of all kinds, from pick up dinners, to youth snacks, to hot meal delivery.

If you just need a break in your meal budget:

The Food Group has a great program called Fare For All which allows you to purchase bulk boxes of ingredients for up to 40% off of retail costs. A box full of produce might cost $10 and a box full of frozen ham, chicken, sausage and other meats might go for $25. They have switched to a drive-thru model, for less contact, and post locations around the metro for the month. No pre-registering, just show up. Find them in Northfield this week, St. Louis Park next week.

Eat for Equity provides meal kits every week, some of them have a pay-what-you-can option. Order meal kits by Tuesday at 6pm, order green grocer boxes by Wednesday at 6pm, and plan to pick up on Thursdays between 4-6pm in Mpls.

Loaves & Fishes brings free produce on Saturdays, 11a.m. to St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Mpls., year round.

Second Harvest has a HUGE list of free produce distribution spots in the metro and some in outstate as well.