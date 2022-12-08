Where to Order Holiday Meals This Year

× Expand Butcher & The Boar Butcher & The Boar

Acqua

Build your own meal with choices for starters, salads and a 20-oz. smoked Berkshire pork shoulder with options for sides, desserts and a beverage. There’s a number of add ons from cocktail kits, soups, sides, and more. Each order serves 2, pick up on Dec. 24. exploretock.com

Arepa Bar

Try something different this holiday season with Arepa Bar. Their Christmas dinner includes four traditional Venezuelan hallacas (smoked plantain leaves filled with pork, beef, chicken, olives, raisins, almonds, and red wine), a 2 lb. chilled chicken salad, 8 slices of their pan de jamon (twisted sweet bread with ham and bacon), and a 2 lb. slow roasted pork pernil. Feeds 4 for $160. arepabarmpls.com

Brasa

In the mood for Brasa’s rotisserie chicken this holiday season? Thank goodness they have a holiday meal equipped with enough mouth-watering goods to make anyone hungry. With cider-glazed ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, collard greens with with smoked chicken, cornbread, butterscotch pudding, and their signature rotisserie chicken as just a few of the offerings on the menu, how can you say no? Feeds 2-4 for $65-$130. Order by Dec. 16 for pick up on Dec. 23 at the catering kitchen located directly behind Brasa’s Northeast location. exploretock.com

Butcher & the Boar

If you’re in the mood for a barbecue brunch on Christmas day, look no further than Butcher & the Boar. The meal includes whole long ribs, buffalo roasted brussels sprouts topped with lemon creme fraiche, corn bread with miso honey and scallion butter, cheesy grits with bacon and pickled red onion, roasted sweet potatoes with crispy chorizo, and a muffaletta salad. The meal runs at $195 and feeds four. exploretock.com

The Buttered Tin

For apps and dessert, The Buttered Tin has got your back. Their all-the-munchies-you-could-wish-for holiday appetizer board comes with a buttered French baguette, pickled goods, marinated white beans, and the classic fill of meats and cheeses. Can’t forget about dessert: choose from frosted cookies, cupcakes, or their gingerbread house kit for an extra layer of fun. thebutteredtin.com

The Copper Hen

Hosting you for two special nights, The Copper Hen is busting out star menus. Christmas Eve dinner has tons of options for starters, salads and sides: choose from your pick of a lamb rack, duck, prime rib, walleye or a burger for the main. The New Year’s Eve dinner will come as a 5-course prix-fixe menu. Start off with a ham and cheese croquette, move on to a mushroom chowder with burnt onion creme, keep it fresh with a mix of greens. A chestnut gnocchi for the third course, options of filet mignon or oyster and mussel stuffed trout for the fourth course, and a strawberry champagne cheesecake to finish it off. The prix-fixe menu is $65 per person, with wine or champagne pairings at $25 each. copperhenkitchen.com

D’Amico

Are you ready to celebrate the holiday season in front of the tree and away from the kitchen? D’Amico At Home has just what you need to put on an awe-inspiring meal with none of the stress. With three different meal options–a Jubilant Spread ($170), a Jovial Dinner Table ($180 - $240), and a Joyful Brunch ($115 - $135)–D’Amico’s has everything you need for any and all holiday feasting needs. Order by Dec. 19 for pick up on Dec. 24. damicocatering.com

Fhima’s

Pick up a flavor-packed Christmas dinner take-out at Fhima’s. Dinner includes a prime rib au jus, lobster mac and cheese, asparagus hollandaise, a beet & goat cheese salad, parmesan broccoli and to finish off, a Christmas sweet brioche, sweet potato mousse & marshmallows, and coconut cream pie & creme brulee tarts. For a New Year’s Eve to remember, dine-in for a special a la carte dinner menu with Chef’s features. Christmas meals are $65 per guest, with pick ups on Dec. 23. New Year's dinners are a $50 deposit per person. fhimasmpls.com

Lowry Hill Meats

If you’re still looking for the perfect meat entree for you holiday get-together, Lowry Hill Meats has you covered. From beef brisket and boneless New York roasts to Swedish meatball kits and whole au bon canard ducks, the Uptown meat shop is ready to make your holiday meal an unforgettable one. Order by Dec. 17 and pickup is Dec. 21-23. lowryhillmeats.com

The Lynhall

This year, The Lynhall’s to-go meal kit fills any and all holiday brunch needs. Choose one of the two quiche’s offered (one with meat, one fully veggie) or a challah french toast casserole to fill the plates of 4-6. There are plenty of brunch-y desserts available for an additional charge, and a la carte dinner-time sides available for purchase. Think creme fraiche mashed potatoes, mushroom gravy, mac and cheese, and wild rice and cranberry salad. Place your order by Dec. 18 for pickup on either Dec. 23 or Dec. 24. www.thelynhall.com/holiday

Mara

Spend your holidays at Mara. Whether you’re gathering with family or friends for Christmas day or ringing in the New Year Four Seasons style, Mara has the Mediterranean picks. Enjoy a 3-course meal including a dessert buffet for Christmas. Or celebrate the New Year with a 5-course tasting menu, champagne toast and party favors. Reservations for Christmas range from $25-$165 per person for parties of up to six. New Years Eve reservations are $195 per person for parties of up to six. exploretock.com

Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar

This Christmas feast features prime rib with beef au jus, cheesy au gratin potatoes, garlic-butter asparagus, salad and dinner rolls, Explore a range of delicious add-ons from Atlantic salmon, smoked gouda Mac and cheese, pies, and other desserts. Serves 6 for $225. Order by Dec. 21 for pick up on Dec. 23–24. masonjar.kitchen

Monello

Providing for you on two big holidays of the season, you can head to Monello Cucina on Christmas day for a three course meal, the dining experience encompasses Christmas classics with a choice between ham and prime rib for the main course and a festive pear salad as the opener. Finish off the meal with a choice between almond frangipane or bouche de noel, or as many of us know it, yule log. For New Years Eve, there will be a special 5-course tasting event. Feast on oysters with prosecco and pomegranate gel, shrimp toast with calabrian chili marmalatta. Slurp up some snow crab spaghetti, housemade sausage and end with almond financier with meringue, candied fennel, and charred orange for a sweet touch. Reservations for Christmas range from $30-$72 per person for parties of up to six. For NYE, reservations are $110 per person for parties of up to eight. exploretock.com

Paris Dining Club

Paris Dining Club provides an at home fine dining experience with their three course dinner menu, highlighting seafood this season. The menu starts with Pike Quinelle, followed by a classic Beef Wellington, and finished off with a Buche De Noel by Patisserie46’s John Kraus. There’s also an option to add Le Grand Aoili, which is a snackish melange of potatoes, seafood, quail eggs and baguette with “very garlicky aioli.” Other add ons include caviar, flowers, or a chef’s edit gift box. Order ahead for up to 12 people and pick up on December 22nd for a fine dining Christmas feast. parisdiningclub.com

Red Cow

The Red Cow makes a mean burger, and also has a more sophisticated side. With a Manhattan loin, shrimp scampi, roasted carrots with chili honey and creme faiche, a Red Cow salad, and chocolate cake filling as just part of the holiday meal kit, the restaurant has a little something for everyone. Everything on the menu is available for a la carte purchase, and be sure to check out the array of charcuterie boards available. Order by Dec. 20 for a Dec. 23 pickup from the Red Cow Uptown location. redcowmn.com

Reverie

For something that feels as good as it tastes, order from Reverie’s 100% plant-based seasonal winter meal kits. If you want something small, choose the snack board appetizer kit that comes with cheeses, dips and crackers (serves 4-6 for $50). For a full feast, the holiday meal kit includes a matcha superstar salad, hambasha bread, squash apple soup, baked yuca fries, roasted beets and smoked gouda mac and cheese (serves 4-6 for $140). Yum! Pick up on Dec. 23. reveriempls.com

Revival

Revival, home of some of Minnesota’s most notable southern cuisine is serving holiday take and bake meals this season. Offering a choice between ham and brisket, with sides like mac n cheese, candied yams, and creamed spinach, this meal screams comfort food. Add a pie ( french silk, butterscotch, pecan or banana cream) for an extra $30. $185 eventbrite.com

Surdyk’s

Pick up Christmas dinner at Surdyk’s this year and choose from a melange of seasonal delights. Enjoy an h'orderve selection that includes mushroom & truffle phyllo tarts, and prosciutto wrapped dates, or pick up a main course of beef tenderloin, Swedish meatballs, or poached salmon with dill & saffron aioli. Don’t forget sides and desserts, especially the eggnog cheesecake. Portions serve between 6-8, place an order online before December 14th at noon. surdykscatering.com

Surly Brewing

The Surly Holiday Meal Kit takes care of everything for you. Start with the smoked ham with holiday gravy, enjoy it with green beans and smoked mushrooms with herbed butter, and broccolini with chili flake and lemon zest. Fill up with mac & cheese with herbed bread crumbs, potato gratin, and milk bun dinner rolls or you can choose to upgrade to a smoked wagyu brisket chili and spicy cauliflower soup. Leave room for the chocolate silk pie. The family-sized feast is $225 (make a donation to The Food Group as you check out). Pickups are Dec. 20–21. toasttab.com

Travail

Choose your New Year's adventure with Travail. Party with a tasting menu and whimsical beverage pairings at Holidays in the Basement Bar (starts at $69 with a beverage flight). Enjoy a New Year’s chef’s tasting dinner with Hello 2023 in the Marble Room (starts at $155 with more for add-ons and beverage flights). Or spend an intimate evening in the Sky Lounge rooftop for A Night to Remember with an exclusive tasting dinner featuring all-time faves (starts at $299 with an optional wine flight). travailkitchen.com

Tullibee

Tullibee in the Hewing Hotel in downtown Minneapolis is offering dine-in service for all the folks looking for some glitz and glam this holiday season. On Christmas Day, Tullibee will be offering brunch from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., and the restaurant’s New Years Eve celebrations will include two different five-course tasting menus, one offering a meat option and the other offering a vegetarian option. Both meals are priced at $95. hewinghotel.com/tullibee

Twin City Grill

If you’re wanting to keep it casual this holiday season, Twin City Grill will be open for dine-in and takeout on Christmas eve until 7 p.m. They’re serving the dinner menu all day, so no need to worry about timing your pick up. Grab comfort classics like meatloaf, roast turkey, beef stroganoff and finish up with a few creme brulee. Maybe even make a reservation or put in your order now, and take it easy for the next few weeks while everyone else frantically grocery shops. twincitygrillrestaurant.com

Wise Acre Eatery

Select from a number of holiday offerings from Wise Acre including pot pies, mash and gravy, salads, and desserts. There’s also a pickle plate, an apple ginger mimosa mixer or a holiday brunch DIY kit for the morning after. You can even order a centerpiece decoration from their Tangletown designers. wiseacreeatery.com

Wildfire

Eden Prairie’s Wildfire is open Christmas eve for dinner and takeout, while also offering a party platter menu that feeds up to 10 people. The platter menu features a myriad of options, from sandwiches to surf and turf, and they’re offering whole pies for takeout. Call ahead to order their seasonal Maple Pecan Pie, or pick up a triple chocolate cake. wildfirerestaurant.com