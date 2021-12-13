Where to Order Holiday Meals This Year

× Expand GK at Home Christmas Dinner Beef Wellington

We'll keep adding when we hear of more, and removing the ones that sell out.

Alma: Have your choice of a seasonal dinner for two, one vegetarian and one for the carnivores. This dinner of bresaola or cauliflower parmigiano will satisfy holiday cravings. Take away dinner is available from December 2 through 23. Price with meat $130, vegetarian $86. exploretock.com

PS Steak: Chef Ryan Thompson has formulated a festive holiday menu of Prime Rib and Butternut Squash Soup to feed up to four people. Save room for Dulce de Leches Bread Pudding. Pick up your meal kit between 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on December 23. Price: $130. exploretock.com

Brasa: Choose two-person or four-person meal packages to accommodate your party size. All meals include signature rotisserie chicken, mashed potatoes, collard greens, butterscotch pudding, and more delicious amusements. Meal kit pick up is from 4:00-6:00 December 23. Price: 2-person $62.50, 4-person $125. brasa.us

Red Cow: Pick up a hearty meal kit of Manhattan Loin and Shrimp Scampi at the Red Cow in Uptown to feed a party of five to seven guests. Pick up is between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. December 23. Price: $259. redcowmn.com

Borough: Borough invites you to enjoy a very Danish Christmas with its pickled herring, curried apples, aquavit marinated cucumbers, and holiday cookie filled meal kit for one. Glögg wine is included. Pick up is December 23 between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Price: $78. exploretock.com

Surdyk’s: Select a platter from Surdyk’s to feed between 10 and 30 guests at your holiday gathering, including salumi and cheesemonger boards, Rojo y Verde shrimp cocktail, and winter vegetable and holiday sweets platters. Pick up is available December 3—January 15. Don’t forget the libations—Surdyk’s will coordinate your spirits order to arrive with your catering order. Prices vary. surdykscatering.com

France 44 Cheese Shop and St. Paul Meat Shop: Fill out the holiday pre-order form until December 18 and select from your favorite meats, cheeses, sides. Pick up is December 23 and December 24 by noon. Prices vary. france44cheeseshop.com

Travail Kitchen and Amusements: Get mains and dessert for four plus a variety of add-ons from potato pie to focaccia. Pick up your meal at Travail from 2:00-6:00 p.m. on December 23. Price: mains and dessert are $200, sides are $100. travailkitchen.com

Spoon and Stable: The Beef Wellington GK at Home holiday dinner serves three to four guests or six to eight. Christmas dinner is available for pick-up between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. December 23 at Muse Event Center. Price: 3-4 serving $245, 6-8 serving $425. spoonandstable.com

Reverie Cafe + Bar: Go plant based this holiday with baked smoked gouda mac and cheese, squash apple soup, and homemade biscuits from Reverie. Meal kits come with full instructions. Pick up your kit December 23 11:00 a.m.—2:00 p.m. Feeds five to six people. Price: $130. toasttab.com

Rainbow: Pre-order on December 20 and 21 to build your own holiday meal of appetizers, noodles and rice, veggies, and an entree. Pick up your meal December 24 in Rainbow’s parking lot. Prices vary. rainbowrestaurant.com

Petite León: Grab a take and bake kit from Petite León stocked with piquillo peppers, shrimp cocktail sauce, and a Christmas classic, Waldorf salad. Pick will be December 23 from noon to 4:00 p.m. Feeds three to four people. Price: $185. resy.com

Old Southern BBQ: Opt for smoked ham or turkey from Old Southern Barbecue this holiday to feed eight to ten guests. Add their limited time offer of toasted almond cranberry slaw to the meal to top it all off. Pick up in store December 22, 23, or 24. Price: $69.99- $99.99. oldsouthernbbq.com

Mason Jar Kitchen: Choose from a meal of Prime Rib for $195, Canadian Salmon for $165, or Surf & Turf for $265. All Christmas feasts include sides of au gratin potatoes, vegetables, salad, and rolls. The meal generously feeds four to six. Pick up to heat and serve from 1:00 to 7:00 p.m. on December 23, or from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on December 24. Or pick up a ready-to-go hot meal on December 24 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. masonjar.kitchen/christmas-feast

Heather’s Minneapolis: Go for a variety of entrees from Heather's like Orange Glazed Fischer Farms Ham to feed up to ten people or Brined Oven-Ready Whole Free Range Fresh Turkey to feed a party of 12. Pick up is available from December 18 to 31. Prices vary. heathersmpls.com

The Grocer’s Table: Select a la carte offerings for your holiday meal. Try a trendy charcuterie board for $150 or deviled eggs with caviar for $52. Pick up is December 23, and 24 by 2:00 p.m. Didn’t get enough of the cranberry baked brie or Swedish meatballs at Christmas? Order in for New Year’s Eve too (pick up is December 30 and 31 by 2:00 p.m.) thegrocerstablemn.com

Lowry Hill Meats: Don't wait on getting your brisket, beef tenderloin, or smoked ham this year! Pre-order your holiday meats from Lowry Hill Meats through December 17 for pick up from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. between December 21 and 23. Prices vary. shoplowryhillmeats.com

Marna’s Eatery: Marna’s Eatery has Smoked Bone-in Ham with a Rum Pineapple Glaze for their Christmas family meal. Feed up to four people with this heat and eat kit. Pick up your meal kit from noon to 6:00 p.m. on December 23. Price: $150. exploretock.com

D’Amico: Pick an entree of your choice—roasted pork loin, short ribs, or sea bass— for a jovial diner table from D’Amico. This dinner feeds up to four. Additional spreads can be purchased to accommodate parties greater than four. Get your meal kit December 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Price: $165. damicocatering.com

Birch’s on the Lake: This Christmas dinner to go has you covered with everything from smoked trout to pecan cheesecake bars for a luxe holiday dinner that serves four to six. Pick up is December 24. Price: $325. birchsonthelake.com

The Lynhall: Pick up a la carte sides, rolls, and desserts from The Lynhall this holiday. Chocolate Truffle Peppermint Pie is sure to win the hearts of your holiday guests. Pick up is December 23 4:00-6:00 p.m. and December 24 from 9 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Prices vary. thelynhall.com

Kowalski's: Let Kowalski's do the cooking and pick up your choice of ham, lasagna, or prime rib for a delicious and easy meal. Holiday meals are available for in-store pickup or curbside delivery December 23 and 24. Prices vary. shop.kowalskis.com

Manger in Bayport: Get your take-home Beef Wellington kit from Manger, and add the option of a chef’s choice wine pairing with your meal. This meal feeds three to four people. Pick up is December 23 from noon to 4:00 p.m. Price starts at $150. mangerrestaurant.com

Waldman Brewery: Get your pick of what’s tasty at Waldman Brewery. Choose a vegetarian option of chestnut, sage, and apple gnocchi or go for the brisket. For dessert, choose Stollen or Christmas cookies. The vegetarian meal is $150 and the brisket or ham option is $160. This meal feeds four and is available for pick up on December 24. waldmannbrewery.com