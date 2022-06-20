The Wine of Summer: Rosé Fest is Back!

× Expand bottles of pink wine

Is rosé officially the wine of summer? Can you even remember a time when it was thought to be gauche to drink pink wine? It was, I was there, what fools we were.

Rosé wines have come a long way since the days when the world of White Zin was all we knew. Not only do we now embrace the lighter, younger wine, we emblazon its name on our bodies, we throw tumblers toward the sun in toast, we fest.

The festing is the best part, which is why Rosé Fest is back in St. Paul's Kellogg Mall Park for 2022. On July 9th (strategically plotted after that family holiday so that you get a weekend activity that doesn't need to check EVERYONE's boxes), St. Paul wine shop Solo Vino will once again help us all celebrate summer and drinking pink with a big outdoor party. Alongside a pink fountain*, you'll find great tunes, lots of snacks, and plenty of rosé wines to sip, sample, and even buy if you want. *Please don't drink the fountain.

× Expand five bottles of pink wine

Need a taste of what's to come? Even just reading about the wines which will be on-site might get you through these hot, sweltering days. Solo Vino owner Chuck Kanski talked about five rosé bottles from the fest that are worth your attention.

Villa Wolf Pinot Noir Rosé, Germany

Historically, Villa Wolf is the most sold rosé in the Twin Cities. They started planting pinot noir about 10-15 years ago and this one has that little snap of residual sugar that makes it a winner. For the money, for the color, and for the flavor this is hands down one of the local favorites.

Domaine de Carteresses Tavel Rosé, France

In Tavel's AOC sub-region, that is the only color of wine they produce. They are rosé specialists, not allowed to make white or red wine. You always want to drink a year behind the current vintage, so if everyone is selling 2021 rosés, you want to drink the '19s or '20's Tavels, because they lean more towards a red.

Cline Mouvédre Rosé, Sonoma

We haven't done a lot with Cline because they are at a lot of the big box stores, but everyone's talking about this wine. Things to remember: they are biodynamic, they are still family-owned, and mourvédre is historically your main rosé component in a lot of the southern French wines. It's probably one of our favorite staff picks.

M Minuty Cotés de Provence, France

It's ridiculous it's so good. It's got a little salinic taste to it, and you gotta remember the things that make you smile: sweet and salty. It's the most premium of this lineup, at $25.99, but it's so, so worth it.

Miner Mendocino Rosato, California

This is 100% sangiovese grapes, and there's a Minnesota connection with the owners. We are, I believe, the only people outside of the vineyard tasting room that sells it. It's just lovely. We are lucky to have it. Super crisp when it's got a nice chill on it.

This is just a whet-your-whistle moment friends, you can sip all of these (and snack on Revival Smoked Meat treats) on July 9, so get your tickets! General admission is just $55 for sips of 10 wines and snacks, but VIP for $125 gets you early access, exclusive wines, unlimited samples, more food and extra swag.

There is no shame in my pink tumbler game: I'll see you there!