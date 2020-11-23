The Ten Commandments of Takeout

× Expand Caitlin Abrams takeout bag

Freelance editor and writer John Garland and I were messaging about our driving-while-snacking habits. We decided that since everyone was about to go back to eating a lot, like a lot, of takeout, he should set forth some guidance of what has been learned thus far. We are no longer babes in these woods, let's act accordingly. SMarch

I. Thou shalt open thy box of french fries immediately. Anything that comes from the fryer will be steaming. If the box is not vented, it will condense and get soggy. If opening the box means that all the fries succumb to idle nibbling on the ride home, well, consider that the gofer’s reward.

II. Thou shalt order straight from the restaurant. Support your neighborhood kitchens and don’t give a cut of that sale to a third-party app like GrubHub. There’s even a feature on your phone that allows you to call the restaurant directly.

III. Thou shalt tip, and tip mightily. You’ve bought your wine at retail. You didn’t go to a swanky lounge for a pre-dinner cocktail. If your costs for a “night out” are less these days, consider passing the savings along to the workers who could really use it.

IV. Thou shalt order thy cheeseburgers underdone. Take “carryover cooking” into account. Your food might continue to steam itself in its package. How long is your car ride? Will you need to reheat things when you arrive? If you eat burgers at medium, try ordering them medium-rare for now.

V. Thou shalt use thine own utensils. Spare the restaurant the cost of a plastic fork you won’t use. Bonus: Re-plate the food once it’s home. You reduce any (albeit small) risk of contaminated vessels, help control your portions, and the pantomime of arranging restaurant food on your own plates makes you feel fancy.

VI. Thou shalt order too many egg rolls. Tack on an extra order of something you can eat later. Big orders help the restaurant, and you can spare yourself a second order and a new vector. Pizza is an obvious candidate. Pho broth is marvelous from the freezer. And you should air fry those frozen egg rolls.

VII. Thou shalt limit thy special requests. Restaurants have been forced to whittle their carefully planned business down to just the takeout-friendly items, plus account for changes in labor and expected traffic. Don’t throw a wrench into a precarious situation by going off-menu.

VIII. Thou shalt keep an insulated bag in thy car. Reduce the chances of having to reheat the food. Coolers work well, too. Failing those, you can unlock an uber-Minnesota achievement and use your heated passenger seat like a hot plate.

IX. Thou shalt arrive on time. Restaurants want to give you the best quality version of their product, and want you to return, and tell other people about how good it was. None of those ends are served if your order sits around for twenty minutes before you show.

X. Thou shalt be understanding. This is nobody’s perfect situation. If your old favorite is not on the new menu, if your order takes a little longer than expected, thanks in advance for being patient. Remember, you get to eat all the fries on the way home.