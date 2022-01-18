The Surge: How to Help Local Restaurants

× Expand Takeout counter at Travail

Everyone is exhausted.

I barely want to write this, because I too am exhausted. Not just from the omicron that I’m currently hosting in my vaxed and boosted body, but from fear and worry and confusion and just: all of this.

And yet, how do I not?

Tomorrow marks the beginning of the vax/test mandate in restaurants in Minneapolis and St. Paul. I know you know, because there have been a million articles about the mandate, and even more asking restaurants how they feel about the mandate. Some restaurants say they are happy, some say they are worried, but I can’t help feeling like this is the wrong question. That asking how they feel about the current mandate is like asking a drowning person how that last mouthful of seawater tastes.

Dramatic? Probably, but I’m trying to break through the generalized frustration and exhaustion I see out there to help you understand that many local restaurants find themselves on the brink, again. But this time, there’s no fund, no PPP, not a lot of landlord forgiveness as everything and everybody is tapped from the past 22 months. And the rally cries are quieter too, so here I am.

A Bloomberg article last week described the national situation, according to data gained from the Independent Restaurant Coalition: “Sales decreased at 98% of restaurants across the country in December, according to a poll of 1,169 restaurants conducted by the Independent Restaurant Coalition. Sales dropped by at least half at 58% of those surveyed, while 80% of restaurant owners said omicron impacted their operating hours.”

What I’m hearing around town is that while January post-holiday business typically drops to 80-85% of average business, restaurants are seeing a drop to 40-50%. Is the vax mandate about to fix that? Not likely. It’s a big stretch to believe that people who care enough to be vaxed and boosted are looking at the breakthrough cases, the current healthcare crisis, the distance learning/daycare conundrum, and planning to dine out that hard. I know that’s not the point of the vax mandate, but it’s being talked about like it’s a concession to help keep restaurants open. Yes it’s been ok in Chicago and somewhat in Seattle, and New York has its own way of dealing with it. But ours feels a little too late. And I’m not really sure that it’s not just throwing a towel to that sinker.

Because meanwhile, even outside of the cities and the vax card issue, restaurants are having to shut down for a day or two due to infections. Or due to loss of staff. Or due to supply chain issues. And this is an industry that measures its sales hourly, so without hours open, there’s no money coming in. I know you’ve heard this drum beat before, but it's not like everything fixed itself in the last few months. We may have moved on because our attention spans found something shinier to obsess over, but restaurants had only just begun to climb out of the darkness when this surge arrived. Maybe, like some exhausted angry commenters on some social sites, you recall that restaurants got millions of dollars in aid from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. But the vast majority did not. Some 60% of those who applied did not because the money ran out in 12 days. And those that did, probably didn’t get a million. In fact the average grant was $300,000. And yet I know one owner, who did not get that free money, has said that they are tracking to lose $100,000 by the end of February.

One of the hardest parts is that I want to keep y’all hopeful, give you a respite from the doom and gloom with good news of openings and planned restaurants on the horizon. I want to talk about all the good things about the industry, and feel like I did this summer when I could sidle up to the bar and buy a fat round of gimlets for my pals and soak in the feeling that we saved it, we saved our beloved restaurant scene. But I can’t yet.

So, I am pulling a Bernie and asking you once again to support your local restaurants: Get take out or do dinner in or buy gift cards and merch, whichever feels safest for you on your COVID journey. If you're eating out and making reservations, keep them or cancel them with enough time so that it's not a total loss for the night. If you're limiting your trips out: order extra, for leftovers the next day (takeout leftovers are a particular balm for exhaustion). If ever there was a time to carry cash for extra tips, now is it.

Especially during these next few weeks when we’re supposed to hit peak omicron, which will hopefully then rapidly bugger off, your dining dollar could be an investment toward better days ahead: when we’re not exhausted, and we find a way to really like each other again. I own my Sally Positive role.

Tim Niver, who is about to close his Mucci’s in Uptown, said even more on his Niver Niver Land podcast, “Restaurants and the people who work in restaurants need your help … restaurants are being ravaged right now. ... Go to the places that show you love, and you show them love back. Keep going.”

If you haven’t pestered your politician about getting that RRF fund back up and running, do it now.