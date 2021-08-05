The Perfect Storm: Restaurants and the Beleaguered Supply Chain

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Animales BBQ

About a month ago, Jon Wipfli of Animales BBQ posted that he and his smoked meats trailer would be taking a little break, to re-think the menu and how they’d be approaching the rest of the season. When people freaked he had to clarify, “We’re just shutting down for a week, re-grouping and are going to have a new menu that makes more sense in a couple weeks! It’ll be great, just a little different!” It was that flurry of panic messages that made me think: wow, people don’t know how the supply chain is changing what they’ll be eating for the rest of the year.

With the majority of Minnesotans vaccinated, there has been a big push to get back out and enjoy summer. But while Hot Vax Summer was ramping up for freshly bunkerless revelers, it’s been a rough road back for restaurants. Everything happened in a flash, when the CDC and Governor lifted mask mandates and capacity limits right in time for the Memorial Day launch of summer. Most industries can’t just flip that switch, whip off their masks, and be ready to go. But the restaurant industry locally had been under lockdown or restrictions from March 17, 2020 through May 28, 2021, that’s 437 days. Since the moment those restrictions were finally fully lifted, it has only been 68 days.

But even if they are ready and rarin' to go, the supply chain isn't. The pandemic shutdowns and production stoppages, combined with the labor shortages are hitting the food industry on a much larger scale. It’s not just about 86’ing shrimp on the menu tonight because you ran out, it’s about not being able to get shrimp or chicken wings or anything that you ordered for the next week because the wholesalers can’t get it either. Overall it’s a hot mess that includes the lack of labor in production facilities, trucking shortages across the country, droughts, wildfires, and back-logged ships and containers in ports (which some blame on the Suez Canal blockage debacle this spring).

Earlier this summer, The Postmark Grille in Hudson, WI posted a note about closing their doors for service on two Sundays in a row because they couldn’t get workers or inventory to open for that night. I’ve seen notes from suppliers sent to restaurants telling them to hold on and buckle up, the issues aren’t going away this summer. Restaurants are busier than they’ve been for 18 months, and they need the fresh food delivered to meet the demand. But a warehouse may have had 15 drivers, and now they are getting by with 6. I’ve heard stories from multiple restaurant owners that their reps have resorted to going to Costco or Total Wine to fill orders so that restaurants can be ready for service. Or worse, orders that were placed for Thursday don’t show up until Saturday. Try to menu plan around that.

Patty Douglas, Key Account Development for local beverage distributor The Wine Company, feels like we are stuck in an unfolding ripple of a butterfly effect. “We pay to have our wines shipped in refrigerated containers, but they’re just sitting out there in ports waiting to be unloaded. There's nothing we can do. Sometimes we can substitute wines on hand for ones restaurants have ordered, but not always. We had an order of 7 different kinds of sake for Kado no Mise that should have been here in July. Maybe it will get here by the end of August? And it’s not like they can just go out and buy it from someone else, no one is getting it.”

France 44 Cheese Shop has seen similar issues with the French cheese they bring in. When shipping containers go awry, your food’s freshness and sell-by date don’t magically change. They’ve had to deeply discount the wayward products once they arrive in order to move them before they go bad. Benjamin Roberts explained it succinctly in a post, “COVID-19 delays, staffing shortages at the port, congestion at the port, rough seas, lack of freight, lack of truckers. You name it, we’ve seen it. Oh, and once the cheese is picked in Europe, we own it. Doesn’t matter if our ship gets lost in the Bermuda triangle—we’re paying for that cheese.”

Anderson Witherell, the Director of Marketing for The Fish Guys, calls it as he sees it: “It’s a kaleidoscope of fuckery.” Bloomberg posted a piece about how seafood is going to start disappearing from menus soon, and as one of the biggest wholesalers of seafood in town, I asked Witherell what it was looking like locally. “It’s a perfect storm, some companies completely shut down and had to get a ton of fish off their hands, they had to start from scratch to come back, others can’t seem to get their workforce back, and we’re all just trying to make up for lost time.”

I’d heard that crab was potentially going to disappear from the market, and Witherell explained how king crab and snow crab from the Barents Sea is mostly being consumed by the Chinese market right now, partly due to the availability of the number of boats that catch for live crab (China) vs. cooked crab (the rest of us). “The price of crab was already increasing year over year, but it’s 97% higher right now over last year. And crab is inelastic, demand never drops.”

Because of shortages, and because of the need to pay higher wages to get workers, everything is more expensive. When you’re looking at the thin margins of restaurant profit, it might not make sense anymore. This is what Wipfli was facing, what he was forced to consider on his week “off”. How do you run barbecue and burger trucks when the price of protein is 50-80% higher than when you first wrote your menu prices?

“Part of being a barbecue spot means giant slabs of meat, but we can’t do that right now,” Wipfli told me. “Rib prices are up 80%, and that means that I would have to sell racks at $45 to be profitable. I don’t want to sell a $45 rack, that’s stupid! So we kept the price lower but had to diversify the menu, lean more on tacos and chicken legs to round it out. We created a rice bowl, it’s really good, and lean on pork shoulder so that we don’t abandon our core customer.”

Wipfli recently launched Animales Burger Co., a food truck parked at Bauhaus Brew Labs that focuses on cheeseburgers and pork shoulder pastrami. Beef prices nationally are through the roof, but with this one, Wipfli has a great deal. “We aren’t affected by the national prices because we use 100% local Peterson Craft meat. We locked into a price with them, and though we’re small we can do the volume, and we all just want each other to succeed.”

I will tell you, with this week's news of rising case counts and masking plans, it has been really rough, psychologically, for a lot of industry people. While we’ve all been busy whooping it up and “getting back to normal” they’ve been struggling to make that happen for us. Whether that’s workers, owners, distributors, sales people, farmers, drivers or others. There are a lot who are almost too exhausted to even think about going backwards, reversing these 68 days would be it for many of them. Off the record, I know of at least two restauranteurs who will be walking away when their leases are up next year.

It’s not all doom and gloom, things are slowly unknotting, most purveyors and distributors think this is a blip and not the new normal. It kills me to have to extol once again that this is a creative bunch with grit and gumption. But patience is required. For the industry, and for the people who need and want the industry to keep thriving. We are not out of the woods.

If you feel like complaining over an $18 double burger or about the slim pickings of a formerly robust menu or the clipped hours of operation that don't suit your preferred dining time, remember there’s more going on than you might know. I just encourage us all to think about that if we are asked to mask up or flash our vax in order to have our night out in “normal.”