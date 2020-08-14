The Lynhall Opens in Edina Next Week!

× Expand Photos by Matt Lien wall of windows at Lynhall

Surprise! Not everyone has taken time during The Pandy to clean out their closets and learn French. Anne Spaeth and The Lynhall team have been busy creating a whole new second location in Edina. And it opens next week!!

This Tuesday, in fact, August 18 will see the launch of The Lynhall No. 3945, as it's named for its address in the new Nolan Mains residential complex in the 50th and France neighborhood. Posh.

× Expand seats and walls

They are kicking right off with daily brunch from 9am - 2pm, Tuesday through Sunday. Like the LynLake original (No. 2640), this spot will feature a bar area for coffee drinks, community tables, and a fireside lounge. Of course the killer breads and baked goods work of pastry chef Katy Elsing will travel west, and the kitchen team is rounded out with executive chef Steph Hedirick and chef Marisol Herling, making for a power team of women.

They'll also be doing a rotating selection of Afternoon Tea, plus their version of Happy Hour: Gathering Hour will offer small plates, charcuterie and cheese boards, along with wine and beer. Dinner here will come in the form of delivery from the original location, and they'll offer drop-off catering for take-out or delivery to homes and businesses. Look for those fan-favorite Family Dinners to come in the fall.

× Expand lynhall edina sitting

There is a clear Cotswold vibe to this new space, making it feel cozy and warm despite it's brand new construction. Of note, the interior design was begun by the late James Dayton, architect of The Lynhall No. 2640, and finished with the combined efforts of Joe Michalski of Rosemount Woods, whose woodwork adorns all areas of the 3,900 square feet, interior designer Jessie Pasqua of Pleasant Bay Designs, along with contractor Frana and architect Mohagen Hansen.

This spot will have a takeout window opening to an outside plaza, for quick pickups for those on the go or not ready to dine inside yet. Indoors the area will be socially distanced.

And something totally new for this crew is a floral pop up with Genevieve Wilson of Apricot Floral Design. They'll be selling fresh arrangements made daily on-site, Fri-Sun, during brunch. You can now order food and stay caught up on The Lynhall app, on both Apple and Android.

Check it out next week!