Thanksgiving 2021: Roll Call

Last year was an historic Turkey Day for many, in that it didn't quite happen. Well, it happened on differing scales and with alternative tables, and maybe that makes it feel more special this year. One thing is for certain, the takeout game played by our local restaurants saved many a cook's heart, while saving the restaurants right back. Talk about things to be grateful for.

Here's a run sheet of takeout, meal kits, and specials that we know RIGHT NOW, but we'll keep updating as more hot information is sent to us (stephm@mspmag.com yo), so keep this page bookmarked until actual Thanksgiving which is on a Thursday this year, the Nov. 25th one to be exact. And don't dally, if we've learned anything, it's that supply chain is done being kind to the last minute planner. Scroll for pies, chums.

////// MEALS, MEAL KITS and TAKEOUT

Wise Acre Eatery / Farm fabulous, that's their genre. This is a pick up of prepared ingredients that all have rootsy farm pedigree. Spiced confit turkey legs, or just the smoked breast. Classic stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, maple roasted carrots and more all come in family sized servings so that you can make a whole feast, or just supplement what you're cooking. ORDER BY: Nov 19 / 6pm. PICK UP: Nov 23/24.

Surdyk's Catering / These kids will truss and glam up a free range Kadejan turkey for you, all ready to pop in the oven at your will. And you can do the sides, or you can have them do some sides (would def get them to make the giblet stuffing), or grab a quart of turkey gravy or poultry stock to make you look like a champ. ORDER BY: Nov 15 / 12pm. PICK UP: Nov 24. ***** Surdyk’s Thanksgiving Wine 4-Packs: Four wines perfectly picked for the feast are packed for you to grab: $48 special (reg $68), avail Nov 12-28.

Mason Jar / Eagan's favorite homestyle spot has plenty of goods to deck your table. Their family feast brings herb-roasted sliced turkey, garlic mashed potatoes, choice of salad, green beans and more. Plus you can add on mac n' cheese, cranberry sauce, or up your dinner roll count. And you can get this all ahead of time for the reheat, or pick up hot on the day. FEEDS: 4-6 / $145. ORDER BY: Nov 23 / 12pm. PICK UP: Nov 24 for reheat or Nov 25 for hot.

D'Amico at Home / Keeping up with last year's feast offerings on the smaller scale, this catering powerhouse knows how to make a meal work. Turkey breast and thighs, all cooked and carved for you, come with gravy, two kinds of salads, sweet potatoes with cinnamon pecan crumble, fall-spiced cranberries, and so much more. Pumpkin pie comes with, but option to add on more pies at $32/per. FEEDS: 6 / $235 ORDER BY: Nov 22. PICK UP: Nov 24.

Red Cow / No it's not just burgers for TD (wait, did you want it to just be burgers for TD?). This meal kits puts it all on the table: roasted turkey breast, green bean casserole, mac n cheese, stuffing, cranberries and so much more. AND for every kit purchased, Red Cow will donate $25 to M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital. FEEDS: 5-7 / $209. ORDER BY: Nov 21. PICK UP: Nov 24.

The Lexington / Fancy is as fancy does, so having the meal cooked by The Lex and you in your pj's all day is just right. Besides great turkey in this meal kit, we are talking about expertly whipped Yukon Gold potatoes, dark rum sweet potato casserole, roasted brussels with bacon and shallots, and pumpkin pie with salted caramel whipped cream. Swoon. FEEDS: 4-6 / $220. ORDER BY: Nov 21. PICK UP: Nov 24.

Grocer's Table / It's probably going to be hard to pick and choose from this roster of winners: brined Ferndale turkey with truffle butter and herb mop, sumac and maple roasted squash, chicken and foie gras gravy, brown butter whipped sweet potatoes, among others. I love that they offer morning-after brunch bits (for those who don't have turkey sandwiches at dawn). ORDER BY: Nov 17. PICK UP: Nov 23/24.

Wildfire / Come in or stay home, it's all the same to them. Come in for a special $60/person meal with roasted turkey, plus glazed salmon, beef tenderloin and all the trimmings. Or build your own takeout dinner with individual portions (Uncle Ted can finally have that beefy TD dinner he's been suggesting for years as a not-obvious slight to your Aunt Glynda's dry turkey) or family style portions that you can mix and match. DINE IN: $60/adult, $28/kids 12 +under. A LA CARTE: sizes 4-5 or 8-10 / from $13 -$246.

Surly / Chef Donald Gonzalez has joined the crew at the brew hall and he's going to be putting together a hell of a feast kit to grab: cherry-wood smoked turkey breast and bone-out pit ham for the mains, plus triple cheese creamed spinach, Pentagram-infused cranberry sauce, and other tasty bits. FEEDS: 4-6 / $200. ORDER BY: soon, this one will sell out, limited quantities. PICK UP: Nov 23/24.

The Buttered Tin / You can have pie for dinner, but then what will you have for dessert? Check out the simple non-pie meal kit at TBT first: a Fisher Farms ham, candied yams, and Haricot Verts green beans in Gremolata. This one is only available at the St. Paul location. (scroll down for pies). FEEDS: 4-6 / $138. ORDER BY: Nov 18. PICK UP: Nov 24.

France 44 / This choose-your-own-adventure starts with the Ferndale turkey. New this year, they won't be charging by weight, but with a flat charge across the board so that you know what to expect. Order your bird, get the brine mix, let them spatchcock it for you. Then find some sides, chicken apple stuffing or Parker House rolls (man do I get asks about where to get these, secure your order of these soon), a little extra cheese tray, maybe a wine pairing to make it all special. And there's a lovely little button on the order form to help provide meals for Second Harvest Heartland families, smash it. FEEDS: 4-6 most items / Varies. ORDER BY: Nov 19 / 4pm. PICK UP: Nov 23/24.

Colossal Cafe / Get some scratch cooking without having the don the apron. The homey meal kits from this St. Paul standard include family style servings of dishes, from the turkey to the gravy or the mashed po to the stuffing. OR, get one lovely portioned plate per person, which includes a slice of pie, for a mind-blowing $14. FEEDS: 2-4 on most portions / $7-$22. ORDER BY: soon. PICK UP: Nov 24.

Alma / Here's the proposition: you supply the bird, and Alma does the rest. Grab one of their kits for TD and you'll get a snack platter with cured meats and olives, Duchess mashed potatoes, heirloom squash, sourdough stuffing, gravy, cranberry relish, bread and the good butter, and a French Silk tart. Standard kit feeds 2, but you can order for portions of 2, 4, or 8. FEEDS: 2 / $86, 4 / $172, 8 / $344. ORDER BY: soon. PICK UP: Nov 24.

Brasa / You have time right now to get one! I almost never have the chance to shout them out because they are always sold out! This boss kit includes lightly smoked roasted free range turkey, hardwood smoked mustard & cider glazed ham, honey glazed cornbread, mashed potatoes, gravy, sage dressing, candied yams, cabbage apple coleslaw and fresh cranberry sauce. They come in three sizes to fit your fam, and if you need bigger than 8, get them on the horn. FEEDS: 2 / $75, 4 / $150, 8 / $300. ORDER BY: now, do it now, Nov 17 will be too late. PICK UP: Nov 24.

St. Genevieve / Even just one or two of these killer sides will boost your table value. Chicken liver and foie gras mousse, butternut squash soup with brown butter, parmesan mashed potatoes, charred brussels with ham, caramelized shallot stuffing, come on. FEEDS: 2-4 generally / $10-$40. ORDER BY: Nov12. PICK UP: Nov 24.

Create Catering / More pies and sides, this may be a new genre of TD meal. These cats are putting up a kit that you can pick up, or they'll deliver. Click in for luxe potato puree, classic sage stuffing, gravy, fried Brussels with bacon and sweet soy glaze, green bean casserole with shiitake and oyster mushrooms, cranberry pomegranate relish, and a pie of your choosing: apple berry crumble or pumpkin with cheesecake swirl. FEEDS: 4-6 / $125. ORDER BY: soon. PICK UP/DELIVERY: Nov 24.

Animales BBQ / Take your table south, and just accept that grits are a thing your northern roots might have deprived you of. Fix it now with this meal kit: You get one smoked half turkey, gravy, one quart of cheesy grits, one quart of spiced roasted carrots with queso fresco and lime, and four cheddar chive biscuits. Or grab parts of this kit a a la carte, if you think extra biscuits might be required. FEEDS: 4 / $80. ORDER BY: soon. PICK UP: Nov 23/24/25.

Barbette / The little Frenchy is giving you inspiration to ditch the table turkey in exchange for something different. Consider a kit of warming cassoulet, a twist of coq au vin, or a beautiful main of ratatouille on your table. Then add a salad, some green beans or mashed potatoes as sides. FEEDS: one order of any item feeds 2 / mains run $42-$50. ORDER BY: Nov 22 / 6pm. PICK UP: Nov 24.

Marna's / Get down with some fresh warm country vibes in your feast this year. The Costa Rican flare on this kit is undeniable: a whole chicken stuffed with plantains, roasted ham with pineapple glaze, truffle mashed potatoes, cornbread with honey butter, lizano-bacon green beans, and tres leches pumpkin cake. FEEDS: 4 / $100. ORDER BY: Nov 21 / 12pm. PICK UP: Nov 24.

/////// PIES AND SUCH

Props to Randy's Pies for the SWEET pie above!

Bellecour Bakery / Hello, pumpkin chiffon crepe cake FTW? Brown butter crepes layered with pumpkin spice Chantilly topped with whipped cream and a pepita crumble FEEDS: 10 / $95. Only available Nov 19-28.

Vikings & Goddesses / Sweet corn custard, key lime pie, pumpkin pies, all for $28 per whole pie. PICK UP: Nov 24.

The Buttered Tin / Freshly baked or freshly frozen to bake at your leisure. AND they deliver. Fresh pies: from banana cream to lemon meringue to s'more pie, $28. Frozen: French apple, blueberry crumble, cherry almond, peach streusel. ORDER BY: Nov 17 / 3pm. PICK UP: Nov 24.

Hot Hands Pie / Pecan chess pie, toasted vanilla pie, caramelized peanut butter pie, hoo boy. PLUS: pretzel ice cream, cinnamon roll 4-pak, apple turnovers and lots of other sparkly bits. PICK UP: Nov 23/24/25.

Fruit & Grain / please hold.

Pie & Joy / Oooo salted maple, double cherry, caramel apple crumble among others. FEEDS: 6-10 / $25-$30. ORDER BY: Nov 19, but might sell out before that. PICK UP: Nov 24/25

Heather's Pies / SOLD OUT. Take this as a teaching moment.