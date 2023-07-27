Tattersall's Pink Gin Has Remarkable Timing

× Expand bottle of pink gin

This Friday, Tattersall Distilling will officially launch their new Rosso Gin in the Northeast cocktail room.

"I don't have any money invested in Mattel," co-owner Dan Oskey told me on the phone this morning.

The rosy-hued gin hits at a remarkably good time, what with Barbie-mania gripping the world this summer. "We were actually supposed to launch this last summer," Oskey told me, "but we had issues with the labeling, certain permitting and licensing, so we had to wait for this year to release it." Lucky the universe mucked up the machine, because now could not be a better time to drink pink.

And, rest assured, this is not a sugary ploy, it's a real gin. "We dipped our toes into playing with our base gin when we partnered up with Indeed Brewing to do a gin with their Mexican honey. That base gin is our first born, it's kind of my favorite thing we make so I wanted to play with it. For this version, we added a bit of rose petal and violet leaf, then scaled down some of the other botanicals. It's rested on strawberries and raspberries which gives it that light aroma. It's not strawberry pie, it's still supposed to be gin. But we cut it with a tiny amount of honey from Bare Honey, only like a gram per bottle, but that gives it a little heft on the palate. It helps wake up the berry a bit."

Tattersall lowered the proof to 80 from the base gin's proof of 86, so it's a softer gin expression. I'm dreaming of it shaken up with pet-nat float, because my Barbie is funky. Oskey believes this gin screams for elderflower tonic, something with a light bubble. Maybe only add a partner to this spirit that still lets it shine, let the gin be the gin. Perhaps it only needs a mixer that is simple and Kenough.

This is a limited release, and only 2,000 bottles have been made. You can sip it in Northeast tomorrow, or out in River Falls today. Bottles are available at the River Falls location, and will be rolling out at select retailers starting this weekend.