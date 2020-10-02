Tattersall's Next Bottled Cocktail: The Manhattan

× Expand bottled manhattan drink

Feels like October wants to pour you a drink.

And let's keep it easy, no surprises.

You can keep doom-scrolling while you just crack the seal on Tattersall Distilling's newest bottled cocktail: The Manhattan. Because pour-and-play is crushing it right now.

This latest pre-made cocktail is fourth in line from the Northeast Minneapolis distillery. The Old Fashioned, Bootlegger, and Salty Dog coming before.

This Manhattan recipe relies on the distillery's Straight Rye Whiskey, crafted with 100% Minnesota grown rye, that's been aged in charred American white oak barrels. That lovely brown is blended with their Italiano-Style Liqueur (which is a botanically boosted sub for the sweet vermouth), sherry, and aromatic bitters. This one has some nice layers, and it's balanced in a way that may be hard for some home-mixers to achieve on their own. Shake it with ice or glug it over rocks, both work.

"Lots of people don't feel safe returning to their favorite bars yet," owner Jon Kriedler told me, "so this is an easy way to get that professionally mixed drink at home. And the Manhattan was a natural choice as we head into the cooler months, it gives those whiskey lovers another, less sweet option when they've finished their Old Fashioneds."

The bottle is launching today in Minnesota first, and Wisconsin shortly after, with a suggested price of $34.99 for a 750ml bottle.