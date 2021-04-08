Tattersall's Drink of Summer 2021: Cosmo Bianco

× Expand via Tattersall tattersall bottle

I'm not mad at this spring tradition of Tattersall's. Starting with their Bootlegger in 2019, they've released an easy-going, ready-to-drink bottled cocktail that has the potential to capture the hearts of our summer selves.

On deck for 2021: Cosmo Bianco.

Waaaaaay back in the 90's, the first non-brandy-old-fashioned cocktail I learned how to make as a fledgling bartender was a Cosmopolitan. And yes, of course, for a certain set, the name will conjure up images of Carrie Bradshaw and her cadre of drinkers in New York. But wait, something is different.

Traditionally, a Cosmo is made with vodka, triple sec orange liqueur, cranberry juice, and a squeeze of lime: it's pretty and pink. Tattersall's take is crystal clear, only the art-deco inspired label is pink. Made with a base of organic vodka, blended with their signature citrus liqueurs, plus fresh juice and botanicals to give it that boost, there are no artificial colors or ingredients.

“We wanted to update a drink we’ve gladly made a thousand times while maintaining the bright and familiar flavors that people expect from a Cosmo,” says Dan Oskey, founder and chief operator of Tattersall Distilling. ”Making cocktails at home has been a huge part of the past year, and we’re excited to be able to give people the chance to pour bar-quality Cosmos at home.”

I did some sipping, you know for vetting purposes, and I think it has a shot at drink of summer. It's 60-proof and I first tried it shaken with ice, then strained into my very un-used of late martini glass. Smooth, but with the right tart citrusy bite. I would even say there's the vibrant orange and berry notes, without that cloying sweetness that can sometimes come from processed juices (and ladies, I am not smashing my own cranberries for juice). I also threw a glug into a big goblet with some LaKwah bubble water to lower the proof, tossed in a huge sprig of basil, and went out to grill. That didn't suck.

Cosmo Bianco is on shelves now, running around $30 for a 750ml bottle. But they are offering two other sizes, a 375ml and a 100ml shorty that is purse-ready.