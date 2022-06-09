Tattersall's New Canned Cocktails Debuting at Rock the Garden

× Expand via Tattersall

Some of y'all got pretty whipped up about a Taco Bell with fast 'n' easy taco delivery methods this week. I see you. But let's take that easy livin' energy to where it really matters: canned cocktails.

Are they the best invention since a Dad came up with the phrase "it's noon somewhere"? Perhaps.

Tattersall Distilling Co. has been working for nearly three years on their line of canned cocktails. They've been releasing seasonal ready-to-drink (easier to just say RTD) bottled cocktails for a while, from the Bootlegger to the Salty Dog. But the move to Wisconsin made it more affordable to use distilled alcohol instead of the more common malt product, which is taxed differently in each state. "We tried the malt route, but the aftertaste was not great, and people kept telling us we should add more flavoring to mask it," co-owner Jon Kriedler told me. "That didn't sound so good."

Each can uses a Tattersall spirit combined with other flavors to create a light, drinkable drink. Or, as the kids say, crushable. I got a little sneak sip of the four varieties.

+ Key Lime Gin and Tonic: Gin, key lime, and house-made tonic. Very light and you can definitely taste the Tattersall gin. There was the softest of bubble on this, dare I say elegant? Croquet league approved.

+ Watermelon Bootlegger: Vodka, citrus, watermelon, and mint. I thought this was a nice rev up for the Bootleg(ger). The aroma was sweeter than the actual sip, which I appreciate (no Jolly Rancher drinks, ok?), but it still gave a melon lift to the glass.

+ Blueberry Basil Collins: Vodka, blueberries, basil, and lemon. Low-key and lovely, blueberry + basil is the pairing of summer. Again, not saccharine or overtly Violet Beauregard in any sense. If anything, I would add more basil to my glass, because I'm like that.

+ Easy Street: Whiskey, peach tea, mint, and lemon. Fully reminded me of when I would get some iced tea from the service station and bring it behind the bar for a little doctoring. Snapple with snark.

can and glass on patio My patio furniture appreciates the label vibes.

All of these cans are carbonated, but have a nice light fizz that might give you that needed break from seltzer burn. The ABV is 7% in those 12 oz slim cans, and you get four cans per pack. They're available at the River Falls distillery and limited liquor stores right now for around $14.99, but will release wider in the coming weeks.

You can get a first taste of the Watermelon Bootlegger and the Key Lime G+T this weekend at Rock the Garden if you're so inclined, GA tickets are still available!