Tattersall Heads East: A New Distillery for River Falls

× Expand distillery building with patio

The booze business is booming! Yesterday we learned about a world-class whiskey distillery opening soon, and today we hear that hometown favorite Tattersall Distilling is opening a destination distillery and event space across the border in River Falls, WI sometime this fall.

Raise a glass!

The huge 75K square foot space will give the distillery expanded production capabilities, along with more public-facing areas such as indoor and outdoor event spaces, an on-site restaurant, and a large retail market. Opening a new space like this allows them to boost production and still keep the cocktail room in the Thorpe building in Northeast Minneapolis.

In fact, maybe the best news is that they do plan to re-open the NE bar this summer with a slight renovation and expansion to add more seating and room to socially distance. Look for a new reservation system, hosted seating, and high-tech menus.

× Expand new patio umbrellas

While owners John Kriedler and Dan Oskey have been looking for more space for a while, it's no accident that they landed in Wisconsin instead of Minnesota. It's an answer to the problem of Minnesota's outdated and restrictive beverage laws. Before the pandemic, Tattersall’s production was projected to exceed Minnesota’s state cap for micro-distilleries. Current laws state that if a micro-distillery exceeds production of 40,000 proof gallons, they are unable to operate a cocktail room or sell product directly to their guests. This is one of the battles being waged in the legislature, maybe you want to throw your voice toward changing it? Additionally, Wisconsin doesn't limit how many bottles you can buy from them per day, like MN does, which means you get to walk out with all that you need to make your trip worthwhile.

In a statement, Kriedler shared, “Because of Minnesota’s restrictive liquor laws, to maintain our presence in Minneapolis, we were forced to look outside of the state’s borders. To stay as close as possible, we landed on River Falls and couldn’t be more excited. Not only do Dan and I have personal ties to Wisconsin, but the town has a focus on sustainability and renewables which aligns perfectly with Tattersall’s brand and vision. Not to mention, we’ve got the Kinnickinnic River, mountain bike trails, hiking, golf and more in our new backyard.”

They are clearly trying to make it worth your drive by creating a bigger experience. The new space will have:

Full-service restaurant and cocktail bar serving modern American cuisine and an innovative cocktail program for up to 150 guests.

Outdoor patio with access to an indoor/outdoor bar and a variety of seating options including fire pits and lawn games for up to 250 guests.

Large amphitheater, ideal for outdoor wedding ceremonies, festivals, concerts and markets.

Grand ballroom, supported by an adjacent pre-event space, that can be divided into three distinct spaces or left whole for up to 420 guests.

Boardroom with full AV capabilities for up to 16 seated guests.

Two VIP suites for wedding parties to get ready, green rooms or intimate meeting space.

Enlarged barrel room, providing a unique and intimate experience for events, tours and tastings.

Retail market, allowing guests to shop Tattersall merchandise including spirits in all sizes, mixers, collaboration items, novelties, clothing and more. A central tasting bar invites guests to try before they buy and a second experience bar serves as the starting point for distillery tours, educational classes, training and exclusive food and drink experiences.

They hope to get this ball rolling and open in time for the leaf peeping days to come.