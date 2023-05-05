Taste of Minnesota Returns for 2023

× Expand Taste of Minnesota Taste of Minnesota

Taste of Minnesota is making a comeback this summer. Minneapolis city officials announced the festival’s return on Thursday.

The festival’s return follows a seven-year hiatus, as the last version of the event was held in 2015. This year also marks the first time the event will be held in Minneapolis instead of St. Paul.

For two days, Minnesotans can head to Nicollet Mall to partake in a celebration of local arts and culture. Food, local vendors, art, beer gardens and more will be available for all of those attending. Musical headliners for the festival include Third Eye Blind and Big Boi (of Outkast), with Uncle Kracker and more to be announced.

“Not everyone goes to a cabin, so we’re inviting the state to downtown Minneapolis to celebrate the state and show off our city,” Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement. “It’s good to be bullish on big ideas, and this is a big, bold, and energizing idea for our city, our state and Minnesota families.”

The event’s sponsors include the Minneapolis Downtown Council, Xcel Energy, iHeart Radio and the Four Seasons, among others. Organizers of the event anticipate over 100,000 guests will attend over the course of two days.

Taste of Minnesota will take place from July 2 to July 3. Festival admission is free.