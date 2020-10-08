Table Limits Increased for Bars and Restaurants

× Expand Christmas dinner

Well, here's a bit of welcome news to both struggling restos and bigger families. Today, the Gov loosened the table limit restrictions that have been applied to bars and restaurants during the pandemic.

The old rules of only 4 per table (6 if you are all from the same family), have been boosted to 10 per table in the dining rooms, while holding steady at 4 per table in the bar areas. People are all still supposed to be seated in these scenarios. This doesn't increase capacity, so still at 50%, but it allows for grouping the space differently if needed. Tables must still be positioned 6ft apart.

From the Safe Opening Guidelines

An email from Steve Grove noted "This change to allow more people at a table or in a party is based on this strong sense of personal responsibility to our community, and we are confident that Minnesotans, young and old, will do the right thing to keep themselves and others safe."

While this may seem like a small nudge it will help restaurants be more flexible, and able to accept bigger parties which usually produce higher check averages. And for families with relatives they'd like to celebrate with, this means that there are more options available to dine out if they feel comfortable. I've already received numerous emails from people wondering if they'd have to split up their family, and if that meant all being sat at the same time, and would they be able to visit tables in other areas, etc.

It's a small move, but a nice move. Now if we can just get the Mpls. Mayor to allow bar sitting again for those who are safe and compliant.