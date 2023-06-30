Sweet Lou’s Food Truck Brings the Meats and the Beets

× Expand Photos by Cynthia Maya Sweet Lou's Sweet Lou's food truck parked outside of Bad Weather Brewing in St. Paul on June 4, 2023 (Cynthia Maya).

Approaching its first year on the road, Sweet Lou’s still has time to bloom. And yet they’re serving some of the most novel meats on the streets today. Helmed by Louisa Farhat and Tim Dubray, a husband-and-wife dream team who have spent over a decade as butcher and chef respectively around the Twin Cities, Sweet Lou’s has charmed the community.

As the pandemic turned people to mobile food, Farhat and Dubray considered what they could do with their skills and launched a small sausage retail company, selling at local farmers markets. That grew into a part-time food truck gig last year. But this year, they’re all in.

Offering a rotating menu that plays to each of their strengths, Sweet Lou’s focuses on a hyperlocal and seasonal approach with new twists to traditional favorites. There’s meat and sausage heavy choices with inventive veggie garnishes. “We try to keep it really interesting, really fun, just stuff that we'd like to eat or we'd be excited to see on a menu,” Farhat says.

Highlights and fan favorites include a crunchy blue cheese and black pepper sausage topped with wild ramp slaw and crispy shallots, and their porchetta dog with arugula dressed in herb aioli and garnished with crispy pork rind. Try the beet pastrami reuben, made with brined, rubbed, and smoked beets dripping with kraut, Thousand Island dressing, and Swiss cheese for the herbivores.

But the real can’t-miss, blue-ribbon showpiece is Dubray’s brainchild, the Sweet Lou’s Burger: a house-ground patty, oozing with American cheese fondue, layered with bacon-onion jam, and bone marrow aioli. Or in fewer words: just a good messy burger.

For a lot more creative eats be sure to catch them around the Cities this summer. sweetlousmeats.com @sweetlousmeats