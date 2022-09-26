Surly Jumps into THC Beverage Market with Take Five

× Expand cans of Surly's Take Five beverage

It seems like a weekly notice, since the legalizing of hemp-derived THC slipped under the radar of the government this summer, that one of our local craft beverage makers has decided to jump into the THC market. Indeed with Two Good Sparkling, Minneapolis Cider Co. with Trail Magic, Bauhaus recently launched their Tetra, among others. But now one of the biggest kids on the playground is dipping in, Surly Brewing has created Take Five: lime and berry tonics, and a THC/CBD lemon tea. I thought we should have a chat with founder Omar Ansari about what this grand pivot could mean for local breweries and the industry at large.

Are THC beverages a bigger move than the seltzer craze was for local craft beer?

I know it feels like everything is getting back to normal out there, that we are all coming back, but this is the worst beer market in America. So this THC moment, I don't know if it's the best thing to ever happen, but it's a great opportunity that comes at a time when lots of us in the industry are looking around saying: wow things have changed. There are lots of us who were optimistic that it would be like the roaring '20's again in June of 2021, and then again in June of 2022, but it hasn't turned out that way. We're just not selling as much beer as we used to, you look at the numbers and that's the reality. We were pushing for the growlers with local politicians and I said: are we actually going to legalize marijuana before I can sell a growler? But then we got both! So here we are, trying new things.

Was everyone on board? Was it an easy pivot?

I mean it was nothing we were planning, but we're super excited to have it. It's a different process than making beer, there's a lot more testing involved. There are rules and regulations, well, there's not a lot honestly, but there are a few and we have to abide by them. I know some people are not, and it's kind of mind-blowing because there is no state in America that is this loose and easy with the THC law, so you sure as hell might want to abide by them. Because when you don't, that's when things get messed up for everybody. We all know this is going to change, the legislative season will come along and there will be taxes, they'll create a board and I think we are all hoping for smart legislation that helps the small business and the hemp farmers move forward in a smart way. We're hoping that in a year's time we can prove that THC can be grown, produced, sold, and consumed in a more responsible manner than we ever realized. Like maybe it's not the devil's weed? Maybe it's actually something that, after a day of reading the news, you can choose a glass of wine, or a Surly beer, or a THC tonic, and that's a good way to unwind.

So it seems like everyone is doing cans, but are you considering putting it on tap here at the beer hall?

There are some labeling rules that are 5 milligrams per unit, 50 milligrams per package, and 21 to consume. So when you put it in a keg it's not really packaged with the levels or the warning, so we're going to put it in a can. We're selling a four pack of 12 oz cans, 5 milligrams per can and that's why it's called Take Five. We're having a bit of an internal debate still about whether or not it should be consumed here, I know some other places allow you to buy it and then go out on the patio and consume it. I'm not sure what the right answer is, we're still working on that. It's just new, and we're all a little unsure. Our staff is still trying to kind of wrap their head around it.

I think a lot of people still don't understand that these are non-alcoholic beverages being made by alcohol makers.

We're calling it a tonic, because when you say seltzer I think people think: do you mean LaCroix or White Claw? So we wanted to make sure it was different, especially because it's NA and tonic doesn't have alcohol in it. I think the NA part of this is very important. It's not legal to add alcohol to these products, and the grand irony is that liquor stores are about the only stores in the state that can't sell it. We are one of the most tightly regulated alcohol states in America, now with the most liberal THC laws in the nation, but they can't sell it. And I think it goes back to the grocery store/liquor store thing, where grocery stores say that if they can't sell liquor, then liquor stores can't sell grocery. But a salon can. Or a hardware store can. It's like a cookie or a bolt or a postcard, anyone can sell it to someone who is over 21. There aren't any other rules on that, which is kind of crazy.

Does this product open you up to new people who might not have been a part of Surly Nation?

Yeah, I think there's this whole new segment of the population that thinks: I'm not gonna go down to the street corner and get drugs, but now that it's legal, I'm not breaking the law, it's okay. And I think drinking a beverage is super social, where eating edibles isn't as much. Drinking is the social lubricant, we have great crowds here because it's something you share together. I think this is just a new way for people to enjoy each other's company and still be social drinking something new.

Are these social good times, which are part of the identity of our local craft beer industry, the thing that could help de-stigmatize THC/pot? It feels like beer has been accepted socially for so long, but this product has a LOT of negative association.

Well I remember when we were first trying to open tap rooms, and we did have to fight some perceptions. We always wanted to be these open places, gathering spots for the community, family -friendly spaces but when we started I think there was something in the Strib that said: Why the hell would you want to bring your kid to a bar? And I think it's the same thing as this, it's not an evil thing, it's not a gateway to heroin, like everything else we just have to be responsible and help open people's eyes to what it really is. And we're coming a little later to the market because we wanted to take our time and do it right, so that it tastes great because we have the infrastructure to make it for the whole state, not just a little part of the city.

Are you going to be the biggest player in this game?

We could be? If all goes well we could be, but we're just waiting to see how this goes. We are the third biggest brewery in the state and I think there are some really unique opportunities to distribute and sell it here. No one is doing anything up in Milaca, I wonder what's going on down in Rochester, because I don't think this is just a city thing. We had a discussion with someone at Target in their alcohol department about other things, and we were talking about some of the new data and it was something like one in six people have tried a THC product in the last 90 days. So we are all thinking that this could be a massive part of beverage trade in 15 years, nationwide.

So is this going to eclipse craft beer?

You know, I just think this is a unique opportunity. We aren't making as much craft beer, it's no secret you just look at the numbers. So this is awesome to put people to work to make a beverage that people want to drink. It's a win-win. This feels like 2008. It's fun! There's been a lot in the last two years that has been nothing but hard, laying off people was soul crushing, the union thing will be with me forever as one of the hardest things. We've been hunkered down and just trying to survive. But with this, we could rally around our people and say: Let's go! That's the energy, it's just fun. I don't know how it's all going to play out, maybe it's gonna all go away, but we're having fun with it while we can. It's in front of us now, so we're going on the journey. Let's make the most of it.

Take Five will be available at the Surly Brewery, stay tuned to their socials for wider availability.