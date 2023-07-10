Summer Restaurant Week 2023: The Picks!

× Expand Steak at St. Genevieve

Wait, you don't have to turn on your own oven? No! You can Summer Restaurant Week like a winner and just have someone cook for you. And not just someone, but our own very talented restaurant crews right here in the breezy North where the soil is rich, the bounty is great, and the mosquitoes don't have a reservation. Did I forget to mention it's all for a deal of a price? Here's what I would order if we were hanging together. Giddyup.

NEWBIES

Can we possibly love El Sazon more? The Eagan taco shop in a gas station is a charmer, and they are putting up a huge menu for RW. The $15 lunch should start with the grilled heirloom tomato gazpacho, but then you have to choose between the killer quesabirrias and those tacos. My $22 dinner would start with aguachile verde with shrimp and freshness, then move on to the enchiladas de mole with grilled ribeye. I'm no fool.

In downtown St. Paul, Gray Duck Tavern is now offering RW deals! The $25 lunch has a classic wedge with pork belly, and that's just the appetizer. The $45 dinner starts equally strong with a lump crab salad, which is begging to be followed by that New York strip steak.

Well hello to Mother Clucker's Pizza, which is new to RW and also delivers until 4AM!! It's just $15 for either lunch or dinner and you get to choose between a 3-piece broasted chicken dinner (so crisp!) with two sides and a biscuit, or a fat Italian hoagie piled with meats, cheeses, peppers, all the good stuff. Plus: pie!

Pinoli has a lovely little rooftop in Uptown that is calling your name for a date night. The RW deal is a dinner for 2, at $45/person. Pick a couple of focaccias for the first course, two pastas for the second (for me it's the casarecce with basil pesto and the linguini with braised mushrooms), and third course is one veggie and two proteins. That roasted savoy cabbage is delish, and so is that whitefish picatta.

Yes, P.S. Steak is in! The $45 dinner menu is comfortingly classic. Start with a Caesar or that chopped salad which changes ingredients based on the season and available cuts. Then you're either in for salmon with purple rice and summer squash, or center cut ribeye with those silky aligot potatoes and rainbow carrots, or a textbook risotto with local mushrooms for the veg set. Finish with a hot fudge sundae.

You don't have to root for any team other than the one you've assembled for a $25 lunch or $35 dinner at Tiffany's Sports Lounge. The Elvis burger with Wagyu beef and pulled smoked bacon, peanut butter, and hot honey? The Breakfast Burger with the same elite beef on a croissant bun with an egg and hollandaise? Nothing but net. Rock Chalk.

BEST OF THE REST

Look, I know that the charred cucumbers with whipped ricotta are always available at All Saints in Old Town, but now they're an option on the $45 three course dinner which I'd probably follow with that grilled pork chop and cherries.

Summer vibes are strong with this one. Baja Haus in Wayzata has a three course $45 dinner that should start with ceviche, then tuna steak seared rare (because some of us are always gonna mess that up on our own grill). And I don't know how you skip the chocolate coconut cake.

If I'm in the area, for sure I would dip into the Bloomington Chop House for a $15 lunch that included a classic Reuben. House-made kraut? House-made Russian dressing? Yes.

If ever there was a menu to double dip, it's Broders' Cucina. Show up for the $24 lunch and get either that South Jersey hoagie or the mortadella sandwich, feel free to eat it in your car because it's take-out appropriate. Then pop back for a $29 dinner of chilled and fresh gazpacho, some summer risotto with asparagus, and a strawberry rhubarb bar to top it off.

Well, it's $35 for all you can eat meats and salad bar glam at Bullvino's Churrascaria in St. Paul. What else do I really have to say?

Bungalow Club

Y'all know I have a little crush on The Bungalow Club in Longfellow, and I'm not mad at a summer romance with crudo decked with strawberries and garlic scapes. How do I choose between sausage with pickled blueberries and polenta on the $45 dinner menu, and the meatless beet latke with cherry tomato chutney, horseradish, tofu and hazelnuts? Both sound like what I want to eat right now.

Maybe it's time to revisit Cafe Lurcat on Loring Park? Not only for the patio, but for the $20 dinner that includes the Kurobuta pork chop with grilled peaches, peach mostarda, and blue cheese butter? If you don't know of the magic of peaches and blue cheese, welcome.

I love when someone dips into RW with something a little different. Copper Hen on Eat Street is offering a $20 brunch this week, which means you can start your day with scrambled eggs with bread pudding French toast, or you can eat biscuits and gravy on a weekday! You're def starting with the chocolate cinnamon brioche roll, though.

Feels like this is a permission slip to go smack some golf balls. Call it a work outing, call it self-care, but end your 18 holes at the Legends Club Grill for a $45 dinner that starts with a bright and refreshing watermelon feta salad, then try the cioppino: a light seafood soup in white tomato broth. Key lime pie is what Ty Webb would order.

I can clearly get behind the O'Shaughnessy Distilling mode of RW in which your two course $25 dinner included one plate and one Old Fashioned cocktail. I would do the steamed mussels with the Hayfield, the Scotch egg with the Keeper's, the bacon + brisket flatbread with the Smoked Maple, and the bourbon and honey glazed steak tips with the Beorn.

You're going to have to work hard to pass up the burger on the Parlour St. Paul $35 dinner menu, and I don't blame you, but maybe branch out for the Arctic Char with gnochhi and lemon beurre blanc sauce. Or, bring a pal and go splitskis.

Good time for a weeknight drive to PLate on Main in Prior Lake for dinner. This $45 dinner has so many options, perhaps you should bring friends and tour the menu. I'm in for wild caught salmon with risotto, chicken parm with angel hair, the bolognese with braised lamb is a winner, and so is the double steak burger. Sidebar: they have a great Old Fashioned.

Consider an evening at St. Genevieve. The $45 dinner feels casually elegant to me if we start with a breezy summer tomato tartine, then carry that vibe with a ratatouille pasta (perhaps I add a few oysters prior for a little upgrade), then finish with a Basque cheesecake. We are drinking a cremant the whole time, too.