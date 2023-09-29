Sneak Peek: Zhora Darling

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Zhora Darling

The pandemic was hard on the entire restaurant industry, and the comeback has happened in fits and starts. But one experiential segment in particular has seemed extra tardy in its return: the cool, not-so-divey bar with good food and a kitchen that stays open late. Too many times to count over the last couple of years, I’ve gotten out of a ballgame or a concert after 10 p.m. only to find barely anyone serving good food that late in the entire city. The two biggest challenges to doing late night dining again seem to be finding staff willing to work late, and then, even if you can, the uncertainty that people will show up late enough, regularly enough, to justify it. So now our late-night dining is trapped in a doom loop, and we need somebody either brave enough or foolish enough or just committed enough to reverse the trend. Well, my city people, a couple of New Yorkers are opening up a new spot, Zhora Darling, on 1st Ave. NE, in the space that used to house Red Stag Supperclub, and they swear their kitchen is going to stay open until 1 a.m. The only problem? They haven’t really run a kitchen before. Well okay, Big Time, show us country mice how it’s done!

When I meet one of these New Yorkers, Eric Odness, at his yet-to-open new spot, it’s just before noon, and he’s sitting at his just-wiped-the-sawdust-off-it new bar, getting ready to go to the Twins game solo. He offers to pour me a beer because he’s having one. He’s been working his ass off trying to open this joint since spring, and they’re this close to being ready (and by the time you read this, they will be: Zhora Darling opens for business tonight).

Odness pours me a beer. “Yup, planning on just taking the afternoon off to just sit in the sunshine,” he says. “Cheers.”

At 46, Odness wears his straight hair down to his shoulders, and with the ink on his arms and his gray-flecked, closely cropped beard, he looks as much Moorhead metalhead as New Yorker, and that’s because he kind of is a Moorhead metalhead: he grew up there, and he opened a bar there, Harold’s on Main, in 2019. He still owns two of the coolest local dive bars in Brooklyn. Lake Street Bar, which he opened in 2013 with Bobby Drake, the drummer from the Hold Steady, and Frank Bevan, another Minneapolis band guy who’d been living in NYC, transplanted some of that Northwoods dive spirit to Greenpoint; and Goldies Bar, which he opened in 2016 with his partner in Zhora Darling, Michael Petersen, is another Greenpoint beer and a shot joint, but with a decor reminiscent of an old school Vegas lounge. So he has those two Brooklyn bars, but he ceased being a New Yorker last July, when he moved to Minneapolis with his wife and his second grader.

“We wanted to own a house,” he says. “And it’s just not realistic in New York.” He says even if you make a great living, it’s $1.2 million for a studio apartment. He says they could’ve afforded something 45 minutes outside of the neighborhood they loved hanging out in, “But at that point, you might as well live in Minneapolis, so now I do.”

He loves his new house in South, his kid is happy at school, his parents are pretty close up in Moorhead, and his wife’s parents are right here in Minneapolis.

“I met her at the Dinkytowner,” he says, back before he left for New York, when he was managing the Dinkytown restaurant and venue, booking bands and playing in bands himself. Back then he played guitar and sang in So Fox and then Chariots. He was relatively successful—it was a big deal for him when Chariots opened First Ave’s Main Room for the Yeah Yeah Yeahs at one point. And when he moved to New York in 2005, the Soviettes, another Minneapolis band, moved all of his stuff out there for him in one of their empty trailers. Out in New York, he worked in bars for years before he scored a fluky gig playing bass for a British boy band for three years. He made great money, had a bunch of laughs, but when the ride ended, he wondered how he was going to make a living.

“When that ended, I knew that’s never going to happen again,” he says. “I’m no virtuoso that could play in any band, so I was like, I should open a bar. It’s the only thing I know.” That was Lake Street in 2013. Now he’s opening another one, his fourth, because at this point, he knows this one thing better than ever.

But Zhora Darling is an altogether different beast. For one thing, his Brooklyn bars are modest, 700-square-foot, small footprint, local hang zones. Zhora Darling is 6000 square feet, with a big kitchen and a big dining room, and a back room with a stage that’s going to serve as a 200-cap performance space. He says the venue is a phase two project, set to open way after the rest of it, but they already have their first gig booked, November 17 with Quicksand, a NYC post-hardcore band.

“What, you don’t know Quicksand?” he asks, incredulously. “With Walter from Gorilla Biscuits?” He chuckles. “C’mon.”

Odness hasn’t really run a venue since his days booking bands as the GM at the Dinkytowner. And he’s never owned a restaurant. His solution to the latter is as idiosyncratically DIY as the décor of the new space (I’ll get to that in a minute).

“Our buddies have a great restaurant down the street,” he says. Lake Street Bar is two blocks from Five Leaves, a restaurant-bar with a menu that has an Australian vibe in homage to one of its original owners, the actor Heath Ledger, who passed just before it opened in 2008. When Odness asked the Five Leaves owners if he could just take their menu and install it in his new place in Minneapolis, they said, “Sure, go ahead.”

He’s hired Yhosimar Carbijal Dominguez, Ann Kim’s former sous chef at Young Joni, to put together a kitchen staff that will execute Five Leaves’ unpretentious menu of small plates, sandwiches, and salads, and eventually they’ll roll out more entrees. “Their burger is like this high,” and here he holds his hands more than a foot apart, like he’s miming a walleye that he caught last weekend. And they plan to offer brunch in time. “[Five Leaves] is known for their big brekky,” Odness reports. He says they excelled at putting out brunchy dishes like their ricotta pancakes and their Moroccan scramble, and their hockey puck sized hash browns. The menu and the cocktail list look solid, exactly the sort of cuisine a buzzed up Australian might enjoy. And again, Odness guarantees his kitchen will stay open every night until 1 a.m.

× Expand Zhora Darling Left to right: Five Leaves Burger, Orange Glazed Carrots, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Charred Shishitos, Green Pea Falafel, and Veggie Burger.

So we’re previewing his bar during the day, but Odness says this isn’t where Zhora Darling’s true character is revealed, that it will look much cooler at night. But the place still looks pretty sleek midday—there’s cool-looking metal hanging lamps, and an etched metal sheet that makes it look like the ceiling above the bar is tiled, and this kind of latticed woodwork over faux neon lighting that isn’t lit right now, but you can imagine what it might look like when it is.

Odness says the etched sheet metal came from his partner Michael Peterson’s custom fabrication shop in Brooklyn. “He built the set for the Tony Awards the last two years,” he says.

But Odness says Peterson and him aren’t working with professional architects, that they did all the design and decoration and the build out themselves. He says they were both working off a mental mood board inspired by the look of the original Blade Runner. That movie is actually where they got the name too—Zhora Salome was the sexbot replicant that Harrison Ford’s character, Rick Deckard, was tasked with tracking down, and Darling was Zhora’s pet python. Odness says at night there will be some subdued neon elements underneath all of that DIY woodwork, maybe a nod here and there to the pan-Asian future dystopia of the movie, if you’re really looking for it. They’re not going for Ridley Scott cosplay or something—just trying to be vibey, with neon-lit pool tables right in front.

“I mean, I love dive bars and shit as much as anybody, but I also like nice stuff,” Odness says. “So I wanted a cool looking place, with a cool vibe and cool music playing and good food, but not like the Hewing Hotel bar or something.” He sips his mid-morning beer. “I don’t want it to be fancy—I just want it to be nice and still kind of rock and roll.”