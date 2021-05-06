Sneak Peek: The Butcher's Tale

× Expand beef long rib

Can we all get a little excited now? The Governor just announced a three-step timeline to normalcy that starts tomorrow with no more mandated closing times on restaurants and bars, indoor tables bumped up to 10 people max, and no limits on outdoor seatings at small venues. Next we look forward to May 28 when capacity and distance limits will be lifted, and then by July 1 at the latest: mask mandate is lifted. That can happen even sooner if we just get 473K more vaccinations in the books to reach a 70% rate, so let's all go get the juice jab if you haven't yet!!

Since we are celebrating the walk toward brighter days and the hopeful defeat of the dastardly COVID, here's a cherry on top of your afternoon: The Butcher's Tale, which is the Kaskaid re-imagining of the former Butcher & the Boar space, will open to the public next Wednesday, May 12. Grab your Vax Pack of humans and get ready for more meat!

And also, not meat! I got to walk through the space with GM Chad Waldon and Chef Peter Botcher to see what's changed and what hasn't, and there weren't just sausages and steaks on the table.

× Expand mirror on wall over booths

First of all, they have done a bit of renovation in the space, lightening it up a touch. "It's an evolution. We're telling the staff the same thing: we want to take Tim Rooney's original vision of this place and bring it into the future. We took the copper walls and painted them silver, which helped because this was a pretty dark space," Waldon told me. "We also brought in some new lighting fixtures, and upgraded others, to bring a slightly fresher vibe and balance the industrial feel. We re-covered some of the banquets and changed out some seating, brought in some feminine patterns which lift the mood." Also: you see that black material between the beams? They applied soundproofing materials around the space to help dampen that raucous noise.

× Expand woman writing on chalkboard in restaurant

They also installed some chalkboards around the space. "This one that we're putting up by the kitchen, in front of the line, is a new idea. It's part of that evolution. We want to have more fluidity and change in the menu," Botcher explained. "When this space closed, it was a lot of the same menu from when it opened. That's not how we want to be thought of." They'll have specials, and highlight new items, maybe off-menu things, or market price deals that will be written on this menu. "Even though we'll have a seasonal menu, we still want to create new things, work on dishes that might come to us. People who come in every week can have something new to look forward to." Look for a fish feature, a sausage feature, special cuts, and Minnesota Wagyu on that board.

× Expand patio bar

The legendary patio and beer garden are going largely unchanged, except for new tables and chairs. Also, all the mural work and painting done by Adam Turman has been re-lit to showcase the art and, as the team hopes, be a beacon to call people back downtown.

So, a little different, with the same feels. Evolution. And that's the goal of the menu too.

× Expand sausage platter

Sausages are still a big part of this new vision, so don't worry. Botcher said, "You can still just come for a beer, a bump, and brat if you want to." After being the said butcher at Butcher & the Boar, Botcher spent time in Austin, TX making sausages at one of the oldest barbecue joints in town and he believes that what he's making now is better and more evolved that what he used to make. "Before I would have loaded it up with all kinds of spice and made the jalapeño brat as hot as I could, but now I want the subtlety of the meat to be able to shine. Still have the cheddar brat, but I don't think it's overwhelmed with cheese, it's nicely balanced." The sample platter above held the wild boar sausage, the jalapeño beef sausage, and the house cheddarwurst.

× Expand beef long rib

Yeah the beef long rib. It checks out. "We decided to bring in two more smokers, because in the old days we'd jam the one smoker with beef ribs and porkchops all night and there'd be no room for anything else," Botcher mentioned. Though they're probably not serving it like this at the table, I think they should. We are all craving more tableside fun and extravagances that we haven't been able to create at home. And I am in the camp of: just use your fingers to pick at that.

× Expand sweetbreads

This is not sesame chicken. It's their preparation for sweetbreads. "You know something fun, a fresh approach." You could feed this to your kids and they would snack it up, then tell them later.

× Expand trout plate

So, in the not meat category there is also some fun stuff. Smoked Minnesota trout is a pretty great snacky appetizer, "though," Botcher admitted, "I have eaten this for my meal quite often lately. The fish is cooked, we smoke it, and then warm it up a bit in some butter and hit it with salt, that's it. Then you get to take some of the herbed cream cheese and spread it on a cracker." It's like the supperclub pre-game.

× Expand crab cake

There's also a crab cake that's been boosted by lobster. Botcher's last gig was in Anguilla, and there's a bit of a tropical kick to this with passion fruit and guava on the plate. There was also a nice little shrimp cocktail appetizer with avocado in the sauce. Besides these kinds of dishes, there will be more simple cuts of fish this time around.

× Expand old fashioned cocktail

The bourbon is the bourbon and there's still a lot of it. This Old Fashioned might be the same as before, might be a little bit different with house-made bitters? Either way, it was good. "You know something like 95% of the people we hired to open this were from here, had worked here before," Waldon told me. "When Kam [Talebi] called me about this a potential project, I called Peter, and then I called Jake to come back to the bar. And then we just started calling everyone else we knew. I think in the whole staff we only have two or three people who have never worked here before." That in and of itself if something significant in this labor market.

As a team, they know what's at stake. They know they have a beloved space that was beloved for a reason, now in their grasp to either nurture or kill. "Everything that we did before, has to be done better. We have to ask ourselves, what are the things that we can learn and do differently. There's a lot of pressure," Waldon admits, "but we think we can make this place special again. We can bring the soul back to the space."

Reservations are open! May 15th is the day one for Butcher's Tale.