Sneak Peek: The Apostle Supper Club in St. Paul

× Expand green padded door as entry to a restaurant

It's been a long time coming, but the Apostle Supper Club and False Eye Doll Lounge is set to open next week across from the Xcel Energy Center.

Brian and Sarah Ingram, who also own Hope Breakfast Bar and The Gnome, opened a first outpost of this supper club in Duluth earlier this year. It rotates. "Our landlord here told us about the restaurant space at the top of the Radisson and said he was looking for something cool to put in the revolving restaurant, so it seemed like a great fit," Brian Ingram told me yesterday. "I mean, how many opportunities do you get to create a restaurant that turns?" He assured me that this new one in downtown St. Paul will be a bit different, mainly because the kitchen in Duluth is run on electricity. "We can't have gas lines at the top of the building in Duluth, so we don't have the menu capabilities that we do down here in St. Paul."

This space is not a renovation (nor on revolution), it was newly built and considered a "vanilla shell" when Ingram signed on. A vanilla shell it no longer is. Every inch is intentionally decorated to transport the guest to a Palm Springs supper club, circa the 1960s.

× Expand thatched roof bar with stools

When you first walk in the green door, you'll see the False Eye Doll tiki bar to your right. Thatched roof, thatched walls, you would swim up to this bar if you could. Instead, the half-walls will open to the outside with seating on both sides, which will likely be very popular during game nights. That goalie glass is not a Halloween/Jason ref, it's available for purchase anytime for $30 and includes your first drink. Find classics like a Mai Tai and a Pain Killer on the menu, but also more creative takes like Pond Hockey Royale and Saint Paul Grog. Drinks hover around $12-13 and bar food includes fried Spam tacos, pickle rollups, and a Kalua pulled pork sandwich with fries.

× Expand Brian Ingram at the piano bar Brian Ingram tinkling the ivories at the piano bar.

If you look to your left, you won't be able to miss the round piano bar in the middle of the room. They've hired a pianist to play and even have a lead on some local favorites, as they hope to revive those heady days of Sweet Lou at Nye's in Nordeast. Brian will not be your piano man.

× Expand martini cart by a yellow booth

You'll notice the windows around the space are blocked out, other than the bar and patio ones that open to the outside. "We're hoping that everyone can come in here and leave the outside world behind. Take a break from the daily routine and your life," Ingram said. What could help that is the arrival of the martini cart. Prepped tableside, this cart lets you build your own drink the way you like it (more gin, less vermouth, more brine) for $15.

× Expand yellow center fireplace with orange lounge chairs

Move through to the rear of the restaurant, and you'll find the rec room. How is it that many of us grew up hating this vibe in our family homes, but now can't get enough of it? It fully gives Rock Hudson Avalanche (1978) vibes. You can book this room for private parties.

× Expand kitchen with A-frame

The kitchen is framed by a giant A-frame structure that is, of course, for Apostle. "This is a huge kitchen, I'm excited to see what we can do here," Ingram noted. "I want to have chefs come in and do special events and dinners together." There are seating opportunities around the space at a kitchen bar and low tables in front which act as either cocktail or full meal seating.

× Expand outdoor patio stage area

They are working on the outside area, but will have string lights all over the patio surrounding this built-in stage. Ingram is ready to bring live bands and games to the space, and plans to throw open the doors whenever there's a nice day.

He knows the potential this spot has, being downtown and across from the action. But he also knows he has to have flexible menus to capture the crowds. Ingram says the smaller bar menu, which has nothing over $14, will be available throughout the restaurant. "If someone wants to just come in and get a chili dog and beer before the game or an expo, they can get out under $20. That's important to me to provide that service." But if you want to go big, you can do that too. Two dishes at the top of the price list are the tomahawk pork chop and the chicken fried lobster at $42 a piece. But most of the entrees hover in the mid $20s, and a fancy short rib burger with brie runs $18.

The intention is for Apostle to say open late so that Ingram can welcome his industry pals in after shift. He has fond memories of his days working in Vegas and hanging out with other workers at the legendary Peppermill into the wee hours of the morning. Since the city lost Mickey's Diner, it would likely be a welcome move for concert goers as well.

Apostle Supper Club opens to the public next Wednesday, October 26.