Sneak Peek: Tequila Butcher at the Caribbean

The Caribbean in Tonka Bay has LONG been my favorite spot for a chill lakeside meal. The boat-up burger shack is one of the oldest on the lake, and I loved it for the anti-boat-mob vibe, the quiet neighborhood, the refreshing lack of bands. And I have long asserted that they had the best burger on the lake, mainly because they were fresh and not frozen hand-pattied beef bombs. But the old and quirky spot changed hands a few years ago, and while the new owners tried to run the restaurant side of the marina, it just wasn't the same. I made peace with that, I can handle change.

But I'd rather handle this kind of change: the deck-only restaurant is now being managed by a crew of true professionals. In a smart move, the ownership has partnered up with Chanhassen's favorite tequila and taco spot, so that this summer we get The Tequila Butcher at the Caribbean.

Yes, that means killer drinks from Ralena Young. Yes, that means you have to let go of this being the spot where you could bring your liquor bottle from your boat and get a "set-up". Ralena's mixed drinks are better than anything you might glurg into a Solo cup, so get ready.

The whole building has had a refreshing coat of paint and some light upgrades. The side-patio, which is screened in and the only place with actual cover if it rains, has been given nice lighting and paint. The bar is currently still not a place where you can sit (due to rules), but has a least been given a great makeover, with cocktails and tapped beer added to the menu.

It's still a deck! The tables all have fresh umbrellas, and there's new staff to serve the tables, but the vibe is still walk-up or boat-up casual.

You'll have to walk by the smoker on your way in, and that's not a bad thing.

As for the food, it's a world of difference. And it's a bigger menu than has ever been carried out of that kitchen, as far as I can remember. If you've been to the Chanhassen spot, you'll see some familiar bits, but there are also new items that are Tonka Bay specific.

Let's just address the burger in the room. They are offering a Caribbean burger, single or double, on the menu and trying to recapture the old hearts and the old ways. But, you might just opt for the Hot and Smoky burger which tops the beef patty with smoked brisket, a split hot link, crispy onions, and a winning smoked gouda cheese sauce. Embrace the future! And other than burgers, there are options for a Cubano, a crispy chicken sandwich with diablo sauce, a bacon wrapped Guadalajara dog, even a lobster roll.

Or, go tacos. Blackened tilapia, crispy fish, beef barbacoa, carnitas, and chicken tinga all make a great hand snack. You'll also find a generous portion of ceviche and a crazy pineapple stuffed with spicy fruit. Add a side shot of tequila with that one. Plus, they will have a BBQ pack that serves 3-4, if you want to get back on the boat or your own deck with ribs, brisket, pulled pork, sausage, elotes, fries and more good stuff.

The drinks program here is worth giving up your set-up culture, and it has a lot of pedigree that takes it beyond the 2-4-1 game found around the lake. The El Diablo with blackberry and coconut is your upgraded tequila drink. The Caipirinha is simple lime and rum, that kicks. They're sporting their signature Old Fashioned from sister restaurant Bourbon Butcher, but the house Old Fashioned has vacation feels with coconut sugar, agave nectar, chai tea, and anejo tequila.

Though, you can't really go wrong with the classic margarita. Choose your tequila or mezcal from the list, or let them choose, and sit back to watch the lake. There is one frozen drink on the list, the Caribbean Colada, which whips up a sunset-worthy mango, pineapple, coconut cream brain freeze.

It really could be the best summer ever. Opening on Friday, the Butcher on the bay will do lunch and dinner W-Su. No rezzies, so drive over (be respectful of those tight neighborhood streets) or boat up to the dock (technically on Echo Bay), and you can grab a deck spot or grab takeout and sit on your boat. Change is good.