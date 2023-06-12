Sneak Peek: Tender Lovin' Chix

× Expand man outside of red food truck

There's a fun new chicken truck about to launch in the North Loop area, and it comes with some familiar faces.

When we last wrote about Marques Johnson, it was on the occasion that his first chicken tenders shop, CHX, was closing in Uptown. He and his business partners, Fredrick Huballa and Shawn Edwards, were optimistic that they could find another location and bring the bird back one day. While the other two have moved on to other projects, and given their blessing to this one, Johnson (known as Ques) is ready to roll out his new dream: Tender Lovin' Chix.

If you were a fan of CHX, you'll love this. But there are a few new things to know about this mobile venture.

You're still opting in for two big pieces of chicken tenders, but the crisp factor has been leveled up with a panko breading. It's just lighter and delivers a bigger crunch for me: big fan of the panko. And, while you will be able to get fries in the future as your tenders buddy, at TLC you get Tokyo fried rice. How long have we waited for that to show up as a mobile food option? Too long, friends, too long. You'll still find the Yum sauce in your tray, but it's a new recipe made to match the new flavors that lean a bit more far eastern than southern.

"We're going to launch in the North Loop," Ques told me, "and everyone will know to look for the Ferrari-red truck. We hope we can find a premium spot and just hang out there, but it would be great to be able to be open later. It's hard to find something to eat past 10 p.m. these days." I can report, as we were standing at the truck, two apartment-dwellers came down hoping to get a snack (Ques treated them) and said the same thing. They were hoping for some more late-night eating options for post-bar or post-event life. Ques is working on the business model to factor in selling during the day or being open later at night.

And that's partly due to his new partnership, with Billy from Billy Sushi. "He's my mentor, man, my brother. I saw him and what he was able to build, being a minority and where he came from. He built his way up, and I thought I had to learn from him." Ques mentioned that Billy had worked with him through menu costing and budgeting in a way no one ever had before, that he feels more ready to run this business than he's ever been. Ques also knows his strengths and plans on being the friendly face at the front of the truck, bringing people in like he used to do in his club promoter days, "I just want to feed people, and have fun with it."

You'll have to keep an eye on the socials, they may show up at a festival or a brewery here and there, but they hope to be a neighborhood fixture that locals can count on. Of course I asked if this was a proving ground for a new possible storefront in the future, and as Ques believes, "Anything is possible, the dreams are still coming true!"