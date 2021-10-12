Sneak Peek: Khâluna

× Expand kahluna door to market

So fitting that this was my first stop after coming off the Iceland trip. I loved that cold island for what it is, but by the end I was looking for some food with a little equatorial heat.

Make no mistake, Ann Ahmed said she wanted her third restaurant, Khâluna, to feel like a resort, and for my mileage, it delivers. And not in a White Lotus kind of way. You can't believe this was once Harriet's Inn, all brick and taverny, as it is now a warmly lit bright space with plants and textures that bridge our Scandi color schemes with Ahmed's favorite travel locations.

× Expand dining room with domes lighting

The team worked with Shea to bring that magic about, "I showed them pictures from the places I'd visited, and they helped bring it all together. One of the things most people ask about is the lighting," Ahmed told me. The huge wooden domes that hang from ropes across the dining room were made by a local artist, Adam Croft. "I was thinking we could do some basket lighting when Adam showed us a model of these, rings stacked upon rings creating giant bowls, it's a stunning affect."

× Expand tables and chairs at Kahluna

The building was gutted, and Ahmed and team brought in tables and banquets that create different areas in the room. There's only about 90 seats in the dining room but it feels like more. "We spaced it out pretty well, we know some people still aren't comfortable in tightly packed rooms."

× Expand patio chairs and lights

That goes for the patio too. To the existing patio space, they added a roof, keeping the walls open. "Because of COVID, you might still want to eat outside, and we didn't want bad weather to be a reason to cancel your night out. The air flows quite nicely through here."

× Expand bar at kahluna

And then there's the bar. Stretching the length of the back wall, the bar feels like an elegant pit-stop. While Trish Gavin is in charge of the beverage program at all of Ahmed's restaurant's, Ethan Poindexter will be running the bar here. Together, they have created a really incredible drinks menu. During the time it's taken to overhaul the space, Gavin and Poindexter have researched and found spirits and created tonics to make drinks that go well with Ahmed's cooking. Please flip through these stunners below.

× 1 of 7 Expand orange drink The Sun and The Sea: Batavia-Arrack van Oosten, Mahina Coco, Pedro Ximenez, palm sugar, cava, Balinese pyramid salt × 2 of 7 Expand brown drink in a glass For this version of a martini, the gin is rested with saffron, before adding vodka, Lustau Rose vermouth, and Makrut lime oil. × 3 of 7 Expand one tonic drink with bottle Gavin and Poindexter worked with Nick Kosevich to make their own brand of tonic. The Balinese fruited tonic has jujube, calamansi, jackfruit, frangipani, and gentian in there. Just add gin or rum. × 4 of 7 Expand two tonic drinks with bottle For the spiced tonic, they pulled flavor from horse chestnut (a.k.a. buckeyes), cubeb, cardamom, blue lotus, and amla. Just add gin or Japanese whisky. × 5 of 7 Expand old fashioned Not your ordinary Old Fashioned, this one uses coconut washed Suntory Toki and Old Nearest whiskies, with Torres 10 brandy, and chamomile-rested bitters. × 6 of 7 Expand pineapple drink with leaf The Bamboozled uses charred pineapple to boost the flavors of Cocchi Americano, heat-oxidized Carcarvelos wine, and Banane liqueur. × 7 of 7 Expand drink on table The Dharma is non-alcoholic, but drinks like an elegant cocktail. Prev Next

And remember when they said that there was going to be a focus on N/A drinks? They have created a few that rival any cocktail. Not just bubbles and juice, these layered and complex sippers are not just meant to appease, but to deliver the full flavor experience (just without booze).

× Expand rainbow rice bowl

Speaking of which, we previewed some of the dishes earlier this year, but now have a few more glimpses into what's cooking on Lyndale. I honestly believe that the Rainbow Rice dish will have a moment. It's a bowl full of beautiful ingredients (puffed rice, yard beans, cabbage, grapefruit, shrimp flakes, peanuts, carrots and more ) over which you squeeze lime to activate the rice, which turns purple. Pour some dressing over the whole bowl and mix it all together for a vibrantly crunchy and freshly mingled bite.

× Expand mushroom dish

The Thai mushroom salad known as laab heed might coax even the most hesitant mushroom avoider, just simply dressed with mint, cilantro, and a spice kicked roasted rice powder.

× Expand bucatini with seafood

But the bucatini will make you prove your skills. Yes, bucatini talay, noodles is noodles. "I love bucatini! It's my favorite," Ahmed chimed in, "why wouldn't we have that on the menu? I just do it with my flavors, and we eat it with chopsticks." That is some elite chopsticking folks, thick hollow noodles tossed with coconut milk, tomatoes, a little pineapple and mango, plus Thai chilis and some fat scallops and shrimp demand attention.

× Expand chicken in red curry

Of course there are more traditional dishes like the chicken in red curry, but there isn't much cross over between this spot and her Lat14 and Lemongrass restaurants. "Besides the basil chicken wings, those had to come."

× Expand the market with food and gifts

But wait, there's more.

× Expand long table in the market

Some of the decor in the restaurant, and many of the ingredients in the dishes, can be purchased in the market next door. BUT, it's no ordinary market. It has a long dining table and kitchen area where Ahmed plans to host cooking classes and private events. Hello: CHRISTMAS IDEA!

× Expand Ahmed at the kitchen counter

"We've already sold out two classes! I think it will be fun to connect to people this way, we are all craving connection. And we're going to keep some classes short and easy, like 30 minutes, and they get a basket of ingredients to take home."

× Expand patio chairs and a tree

There is also a deli case in the market where you can pick up rice bowls and other grab-n-go items. A side patio might be where you decide to snack, or you could post up at that little kitchen counter.

The best news is that Khâluna opens officially October 20, and reservations will go live on Thursday Oct. 14 at 10am via Tock. For now, the dining room will be available only by reservation for dinner, except that bar which is open seating. There is still a staffing shortage, and Ahmed is still looking for a few more employees before they can open more hours or more seats. The market will be open during the day for your coconut milk and rice bowl needs.