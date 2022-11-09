Sneak Peek: Arts & Rec Part 2

× Expand monster mouth doorway

I almost don't want to do this Sneak Peek, because I don't want to steal your joy.

This August, Ali Kaplan and I visited the rooftop for Arts + Rec which was taking over the former Cafeteria/Libertine space in the Seven Points Mall in Uptown. They teased out the lower level phase 2 by touring us through the construction zone, which made it hard to imagine the whimsy. After touring the almost-ready space yesterday, can report: whimsy on point.

Chris Pennington is the greenskeeper and Esther Callahan is the curator, together they have created a Very Minnesota mini-golf and dining space. I don't know how you don't grin madly through the whole thing.

canoe in a blue room

Let's start with the golf. You'll check in for golf at the entrance inside the mall. Please report to the space that looks like a vinyl record store. There are actual records for sale (and for prizes), but this is where you get your ball and putter. "It's our goal that the mini-golf eventually supports the record shop," Pennington told me, "Sometimes they have a hard time staying open, what if one supports the other?"

There are nine holes, and Pennington wishes there were more. Hard to believe you won't walk out after nine and want 18 more, but space is space and let's just start here. Again, I don't want to show you all the things, because it's SO COOL to see this art installation in 3D personhood. Whack a ball, go through a car wash. Sink a putt in the bottom of Bde Maka Ska. Run the skateboard ramp.

E.T. wallpaper

There are little local winks throughout. The sow-na room smells like the right kind of wood, and Pennington mentioned that they got the rocks from local sauna pros Stokeyard Outfitters. The last two holes are tips to regional legend and lore. One gives homage to the 1979 Val Johnson Incident, and the last hole (the trap hole where you lose your ball at the end of the game) is focused on the dearly beloved Rheinlander Hodag. If you sink that one correctly, a ticket prints out and you get to select a vinyl to take home. (OK, if you're dying to see some of the holes, check out The Feed on Instagram).

But there's more.

Head through the monster mouth to the restaurant and bar. But first, you might want to stop in the Artist's Studio, which is actually a speakeasy.

× Expand bar

The space behind the pink door is a small bar with a love of Jean-Michelle Basquiat. It's named The August Bar to honor August Wilson, and it's open to anyone who wanders in. The drinks menu is hand-written in a notebook, and you'll find drinks named after working artists such as local painter Leslie Barlow or British musician Arlo Parks. In fact, you are encouraged to create art while you're here. There are doodling supplies, and the hope is that the walls will be covered with drawings and notes from patrons.

× Expand black box theater room with blue ceiling

Another space to west of the main dining room, is rhe Black Box Theater. Libertine held special dinners and events here, and there is a little nod to departed neighborhood icon Chino Latino on the back wall. Look for all sorts of scheduled events in this space, from comedy nights to trivia, conversations with artists, as well as private events that can be booked by community groups.

× Expand blue dining pods

The main dining area has been given life again, the odd pods have become themed dining nooks. See if you can figure out the Minnesota themes.

× Expand the main bar area

As far as the food goes, this is a bit different from what was being served up on the rooftop this summer. And they've had a chef change. Brandon Randolph is gone, and chef Ryan Oulfson has taken over the menu. The idea is to showcase local and seasonal offerings while having fun. Doritos-crusted cheese curds, cream of chestnut soup, an Uptown hot chicken sandwich and the like, plus a few bigger plates such as this pasta with poached crawfish meatballs over linguine in a white wine cream sauce.

× Expand crawfish pasta

Make no mistake, this is a bid to bring back the neighborhood. Pennington believes that there are a lot of good players returning to Lake and Hennepin who want the area to thrive once again. He teased that they might revive the legendary Uptown Bar brunch, pint glass and all.

Creatives with a mission, and good times ahead. Hours will be Tu-Fr from 4-11pm. Sa-Su from 11a-11p. Open to everyone Nov. 11.