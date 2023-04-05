Sneak Peek: ALT Burger in NE Mpls.

× Expand an alt burger

Opening next week in the former Sheridan Room, which was more iconically the Modern Cafe in the day, is a new kind of burger joint.

Martina Priadka and Derek Moran became friends during their tenure at The Dakota. And as restaurant pals often do during the wee small hours, they came up with their own concept that they hoped to open together one day. That day is April 11th.

× Expand sign outside of alt burger

First, the name. ALT BuRGEr stands for All Love This Burger, and the odd capping and uncapping of letters in the second part have more to do with trademarking and less to do with trying to be too cheeky and pissing off all the people who have to type their name. I have been given permission to forever more type: ALT Burger.

Second, what the? When I first reached out and asked if this was going to be a plant-based burger shop (usually that's what ALT refers to), I got a: kinda? "We don't want to be thought of as just a place for plant eaters," Priadka told me yesterday. "We just want to be a restaurant that doesn't happen to have meat or big mains. Plus, when you say 'plant-based' these days, it mostly makes people think you are vegan, and we are not. We have cheese and eggs all over the place, so we don't want to confuse anyone. It's technically a lacto-ovo vegetarian menu."

× Expand inside the bar area of alt burger

So the burgers have no meat. But, they aren't made in a lab like so many new planty burger shops. Moran has been working on his veggie burger mix for about a decade. When I asked him what was in there, he replied: "Chickpea is the base, that's kind of a root binder. And there's a lot of ancient grains in there, a lot of quinoa, farro, grains like that. And roasted vegetables, a little bread crumb, nuts and seeds, that kind of thing." It is not broken down molecularly and reformed, it is mixed in a bowl in the kitchen, if that gives you any sort of good feels.

On the whole, I'd say that while the new slew of plant-based burgers seem to be trying to woo the meat-eaters with something neo-planty that acts, feels, and tastes like meat, this is a place more aimed at the eater who chooses meatless because they don't like meat, and have no desire to eat things that are pretending to be meat. Yes?

× Expand alt burger with beet sauerkraut

So, getting down to it, the menu plays with a few kinds of burgers, all dressed with good ingredients. American cheese and ALT sauce on the classic, Swiss with onion ketchup and beet sauerkraut on the NE ALT, and Gruyere with caramelized onion and fid, plus thyme mayo, on the F.O. ALT. This is where you remember that Moran has been a bistro chef for most of his life. "I keep thinking, ooh I could add this or do like three more steps, and then I have to back down and remember I can keep it simple," Moran noted. "It's fun to be doing something different, I could have opened another bistro, but this is more fun. You have unlimited ways you can play with vegetables, especially when you're not boxed into the bistro framework." Moran last relaunched the Augustine's space in St. Paul, and Dara was smitten with his food.

× Expand fried seiten sandwich on a tray The Twin Town Hot

But it's not just burgers on this menu. The Whiz Boomer is like a Philly with no meat, just roasted mushrooms, giardiniera, and sweet peppers under a house-made cheddar whiz sauce. The Twin Town Hot is a play on the hot chicken sandwich, with pickles, mayo and hot sauce on house-made seitan, which is fried to crisp. They're using the ALT mix for Sloppy Joes, a walking taco, and a gyro version called The Turk. Plus there are plenty of sides, from fries to salads, roasted carrots with za'atar to broccolini with Calabrian chilis and brown butter.

× Expand mac and cheese The mac with frizzled onions and pickled jalapenos.

Notably, there's a killer mac 'n' cheese. Moran has three kids, so. But the cheese game is strong here, and there's also a super rich grilled cheese sandwich called the Hot Rossi that should be dipped into the tomato soup.

This is a fast-casual spot, order at the counter and find your seat. Or sit at the bar, which is full-service and full of cocktails. From a signature Old Fashioned to a Thyme Gimlet, to a play on a Negroni called Hot Wheelz, the bar menu is fun.

× Expand owners by the bar Derek Moran and Martina Priadka

They'll be open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday brunch will bring something special: bialys. Moran learned how to make Lower East Side bialys from the legendary Jessica Anderson in the Nick and Eddie days. He's going to offer a limited amount of them on Sunday mornings, "We're going to have some bialys to go, and three sandwiches: egg salad, a pickled jalapeño cream cheese, and a mushroom Gruyere. First come first serve, when they're gone they're gone." Sorry, did I bury the lede?

Priadka and Moran are hoping that the meat eaters come and find something to satisfy them, maybe letting their veg-eating friends be the ones in charge for a change. It all starts next Tuesday at 11 a.m.