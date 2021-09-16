Smoke Out 2021: Loud and Saucy

× Expand brisket, pork cheeks, pulled pork on a tray

Are you coming to the best smelling October afternoon in the cities?

We are happy as can be to bring back the locally smoked meats, craft beer, whiskey and good times party that is Smoke Out 2021. Justin Sutherland and pals have conspired to make it bigger and better than before.

This year, on October 3rd, we are holding down the great front lawn at Allianz Field for the party (you can take the train). We've amped up the music like you wouldn't believe: Alex Rossi, Nur-D, JAKI, Dave McElroy and more will be there grooving the afternoon away.

But for me, it's all about the snacks.

We've got a whole bunch of local smokers and meat mavens on board for this one:

Here's the deal, all of these masters of smoke and flame are bringing luscious bits to eat. And you can eat it all for one ticket price, $85 for general admission, $125 for VIP which gets you in an hour early so that you have more elbow room to hork ribs and wipe your face on your sleeve (read: with me).

Book as a group of 10 or 20 and get 25% off with the code GROUPOFFER (that gets you down to $65/$100, mathletes. Those ticket bundles are limited so get on it.)

Also with VIP, your first beer from Pryes Brewing is included. Otherwise everyone gets sips and samples from the Maker's Mark bourbon trailer, the Tito's Vodka booth, and other beverage players. The Brew Hall in the stadium will be open to serve you more beers and bevs if you need.

AND, there will be whole hog butcher demos on the kitchen stage, Top Chef alums milling about all over the place, cool merch from Hybrid Nation, and wet wipes. A lot of wet wipes.

Our food rescue partner on this day is Loaves & Fishes, as we work to make this a zero food waste event. Inner City Ducks and the Sanneh Foundation are also benefiting from this event as our charity partners.

Basically, is there a better way to stem those Sunday scaries than with barbecue, live music, and your friends hanging together in the open air on a bright October afternoon? I think not.