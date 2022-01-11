Should You Buy a Supper Club?

× Expand via Edina Realty Indianhead Lodge

Feels like a bit of nostalgia for bygone days, but suddenly we are awash in supper clubs. Mr. Paul's Supper Club has been rolling NOLA-style in Edina, the Wisconsin-grade Creekside Supper Club just opened in south Minneapolis, and St. Paul is hotly awaiting The Apostle Supper Club to open later this year from Brian and Sarah Ingram.

Feel like dipping in? Because one of the best and most beautiful supper clubs is for sale.

The Indianhead Supper Club in charming Balsam Lake is for sale. Just $550,000 can get you out of town, and in the game simultaneously. Built in 1939, and featured in Ron Faiola's book, Wisconsin Supper Clubs, The Indianhead is a little over an hour from the Twin Cities, just northeast of Taylor's Falls.

There's all the pine paneling one could dream of.

The carpet game is strong.

A basement bar that feels like the rec room you would build if you could.

There's even a two bedroom apartment on the upper level if you want to fully relocate, or rent out for extra cash? Dream your dream.

Balsam Lake seems like a nice little town, with the biggest lake in Polk County. The current menu plays all the favorites, crab cakes, walleye fingers, Osso Buco, ribs, and something called Steak White Cloud Indianhead, which is a filet with crab and mozzarella in a mushroom sauce. Of course, you can zshoosh it up all you want when you sign the papers for this year-round business, but it might be wise not to mess with it too much.

What do you think?