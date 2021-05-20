Rosé Fest Is BACK!

× Expand bottles of pink wine in the grass

The great news of the day: Solo Vino is bringing back its mandate to drink pink!

Rosé Fest, formerly known as the Rosé Tent Tasting, has been a long-running event thrown by Chuck Kanski of Solo Vino wine shop in St. Paul. What started out in 2010 as a backyard goat-roast with pink wine at a Cathedral Hill neighbor's house, eventually turned into a parking lot party of insane proportions: hundreds of rosé bottles ready to be tasted under a big tent. It got to be so overwhelming that Kanski thought it needed reimagining, and scaled it back in 2019 to a smaller, more formal tasting.

But given the last year, Kanski thought it was time to bring the party back, so he partnered up with Joe Alton and the St. Paul Downtown Alliance to help create the fest anew. "I think it's time to bring the party back," Kanski told me. "We really want to help people celebrate coming back to summer after a long hard year. Rosé is such an easy and approachable wine, it deserves the spotlight at a great summer party. And we are all ready to party!"

rose fest poster

Rosé Fest will be held on June 20 at Kellogg Mall Park in St. Paul. This year there will be 90-minute tasting sessions featuring 8 samples of rosé wine along with a catered bite from Revival Smoked Meats. You'll be able to sign up for a 2pm, 4pm, or 6pm session. Tickets for these sessions are $45, and are on sale now.

There will also be The Wine Company Spritzer Station & Rosé Garden which will feature full pours of the tasting session wine, plus other canned seltzers, spritzes, wine, cocktails, and food for purchase. The wine garden will be open to the public from 2-8:30pm, and there's no ticket needed for this part of the fest.

While the river rolls by and the wine swirls in your glass, local producer and DJ André Mariette will be spinning chill vibes like his Somber Summer EP throughout the day.

If all goes well, Kanski hopes to scale it back up again next year with some new features and ideas. "Once we are fully past this year and can open it up bigger, we'll be ready. This year we'll be staring at Raspberry Island, but next year it might just be the site." A fully drink pink island? I would not put it past them. Just remember to ease into your summer rosé life, there's a reason for the saying about getting "Kanskied" among my friends.

Following are the wines featured for this year.

1) Field Recordings "Fiction" Rosé 2020

2) Ryme Rosé of Aglianico 2020

3) Groundwork Rosé of Grenache 2020

4) Angeline Pinot Noir Rosé 2020

5) Pratsch Zweigelt Rosé 2020

6) Sabine Rosé (Gotham Project) 2020

7) Una Lou Rosé of Pinot Noir 2020

8) From the Tank Rosé 2020