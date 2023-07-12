RIP Tobie Nidetz

× Expand via Facebook Tobie Nidetz at home.

We lost a titan in the restaurant industry last week. Tobie Nidetz died on July 5th from complications due to congestive heart failure. Even if you didn’t feel it, or haven’t recognized his name, the way you dine tonight is, likely in part, a result of the life of Tobie Nidetz.

I met him first though his food, in 1994. One night after bartending at Molly Malone’s (a bar which would eventually go dormant as Haute Dish), a friend and I lit out for a last call burger at Tobie’s Tavern in the Warehouse District, across from Gluek's. Even in my stinky bar-water shoes, and even though we were edging toward closing time, we were treated like family. Never mind that the burger was a thick-burger masterpiece of early ‘90s luxury, it was the first time I felt the word “industry” in my bones. It was more than all-are-welcome, it was true hospitality.

via Facebook Nidetz circa '91

At the time I’d had no idea that Tobie had been a founding executive chef of the Lettuce Entertain You empire (Big Bowl, Mon Ami Gabi, and the like) which bloomed from Chicago to take over the world of casual dining. I hadn’t known then that he was instrumental to the Webb brothers in first defining the ‘80s fern bar with Winfield Potter’s, and then the stylishly Italian Coco Lezzone and Rupert's American Café.

While Tobie’s Tavern was a memorable early entrant into the developing chef-owned restaurant genre (which would add Doug Flicker’s Auriga a few years later, and Tim McKee’s La Belle Vie after that), it lasted only four years in downtown Minneapolis, as the city claimed the building to redevelop the block into what is now the Mayo Clinic/Kieran’s complex.

But Tobie’s biggest impact would come when his name wasn’t on the door. As a consultant and adviser, and tireless advocate for hospitality, Tobie has influenced more restaurants than perhaps any other chef in town. His 50+ year legacy may not be able to be marked through press clippings and awards, but the sheer number of texts I got on the day he passed is a testament to his reach. Heavy Table’s James Norton had a long conversation with Tobie last January, and the piece is full of the simple honesty of wins and losses that come with a career of that depth and breadth.

There are binders in his office with names of restaurants current and past for which he helped develop menu items or service standards: Green Mill, Good Day Café, Rye Deli, Santorini, Cooper, Blvd, Portofino, Mojito, etc. A few chefs and restauranteurs mentioned that they believe Tobie introduced blistered Szechuan green beans to Twin Cities menus, was the first to bring mesquite grilling to town in the ‘80s, and that his signature version of the Cajun spiced dish known as Chicken Tchoupitoulas has iconic status in some cooking circles.

Hospitality was in his blood, and he extended it not just professionally, but personally to many. You need only see his Facebook to know that many people credit him with starting or focusing their careers in this industry, but also call him a dear friend. He wasn’t a person who shied away from the challenges and failures of the business, but fearlessly kept signing up for more. During the pandemic, he was a soft and comforting voice that kept others calm. I was invited by him to be on a call with hundreds of local industry professionals as they worked through that week’s panic, shared advice on that day’s pitfall, tried to see the light at the end of the darkness. Knowing that Tobie had been part of building empires as well as shuttering personal endeavors gave his voice weight, though he seldom wielded for his own glory.

For him, the industry wasn’t as much about food as it was about people. He understood that innately. He could see the churning of the trends and the times, but the thread through it all was understanding the humanity within. In the last few years he hosted a podcast with industry professionals, Restaurant Legends: A Master Class in Life as a Restaurateur. Not just big name owners (though he had Richard Melman and others on), Tobie brought on bartenders, burgeoning chefs, realtors, suppliers, people who have built the industry from beyond the limelight. He knew they held the keys.

Tobie made a last stab at ownership back in 2014 when he launched a LynLake hot dog shop, Prairie Dogs, with chef Craig Johnson. Though the endeavor would last only two years, it would prove to be the foundation for a lasting friendship. In his last wishes, Tobie asked that Johnson host at least one more Prairie Dogs pop up. Johnson, along with other longtime friends, are working on a charitable donation or scholarship foundation in Tobie’s memory and plan to do more than one pop-up to help raise funds in the name of a man who laughed so heartily, loved so widely, mentored so selflessly and gave so much to the Twin Cities restaurant industry.

The last recipe that Tobie wanted to cook, the one that he looked up before he passed, was his mom’s recipe for shav borscht. His good friend Victoria Fremont shared this story and the recipe, which is posted below.

“I brought home some sorrel from my guy at the farmers market, because it was fresh and beautiful and I had no idea what it was. I knew Tobie would. He didn't believe me when I told him what I had. When verified it was indeed sorrel, he instructed me to get at least 4 bunches next time because he was going to make Shav. Then I found this on his printer. I served it to his family last Sunday, along with the story they hadn't read yet. Such an honor to serve the last story he told.” —Victoria Fremont

MOM'S SCHAV BORSCHT (COLD SORREL SOUP)

With a little help from her mother-in-law

Makes enough for a lovely cold dinner for 4 and a few quarts more to keep in the fridge

2 lbs. Schav; (sorrel leaves)

1/4 cup Corn oil

1 cup Onion, minced

3 quarts Cold Water

1 Tbsp. Kosher Salt

Wash the sorrel very well in two to three changes of water. Best way to make sure you get all the sand ( though that was always a special little gift in Mom's Schav) is to swirl the leaves in a sink full of water then let it rest for about 2 minutes. Lift the leaves from the water to a colander on a drain board. This will give the dirt a chance to settle away from the leaves and by lifting them you won't be pouring them back through the leaves. When the leaves are clean, remove any large stems. Roll a bunch of leaves in a tight bundle, then slice through the bundle to make fine shreds.

Heat the oil in a large Dutch oven and add the onion, sauté over med heat until the onion is just wilted. Add the shredded leaves to the onion and stir to wilt. Add the water and salt and cover. Bring the pot to a boil and simmer 10 minutes.

Here is where her instructions take on a clear egalitarian tone. The rest of the ingredients are used at the makers discretion as to quantity or even addition itself.

1-2 large Lemons, for juice

2-6 Tbsp. Sugar

3-6 large Egg Yolks

Add the lemon juice and sugar in small quantities until you get the right level of tartness. The soup without lemon will have a straight on tart/bitter flavor. The addition of both the lemon and the sugar help with balance and palatability.

The egg yolks will add a slight thickness and change the murky seaweed like color of the soup to a murky seaweed color against a slightly golden hue. A subtle difference for some, but for our house it was always Schav with egg. Beat the egg yolks in a large bowl until completely smooth and slightly frothy. Add a ladle full of boiling soup to the egg while stirring. Do this twice more, then pour the egg mix back into the boiling soup. Stir constantly until it just comes back to a boil. Immediately remove the soup from the heat and cool. Can be held safely for up to 4 days with the egg (though it was always gone before that at our house). Add the egg later if you want to keep it longer.

Diced Cucumber

Diced Radish

Diced Very Green New Dill Pickles

Hot Boiled Potato

Sour Cream.

The above list of ingredients are the necessary additions for Schav served as or with a light meal. To serve, have the sour cream, diced cucumber, pickle and radish in small bowls on the table. Place a whole boiled potato in the center of a flat soup plate and top with cold Schav. Let your guests garnish as they please. Dad would add it all…so that was the way I had to have it. He would always accompany this meal with stories of his mother and her legendary cold suppers on the farm usually made up of Schav, pickled fish and some sort of beet concoction that she would leave on the porch to ferment for days before serving.

Any leftover cold Schav should be kept in screw top quart bottles on the door of the fridge for quick stolen gulps on hot summer days. A sad note about this soup is that as I got older and Mom and Dad got busier working, the sorrel was replaced with frozen chopped spinach. An adequate substitute, but there were no dusty road adventures to find it.