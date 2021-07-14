REVIEW: Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

× Expand Anthony Bourdain Roadrunner Film Poster

This movie isn’t about dumplings.

This isn’t a love letter to food or food shows, you should know that going into it. Roadrunner: A Film about Anthony Bourdain, the documentary by Morgan Neville which opens on Friday in area theaters and online for screening, is a story about the storyteller.

We all know how it ends. The nearly two-hour telling, through film clips, voice-overs, and interviews with friends never pretends that we don’t. And yet, for that little bit of time we get Tony back. From his fresh and awkward first media moments pretending to be a pirate at Les Halles, to his awakening in Beirut, through flashes of time spent playing with his daughter, he’s back in the world. We get to watch his face wrinkle and his hair turn grey.

Like many, I first came to Bourdain though Kitchen Confidential, but this film reminded me that his kitchen life, which brought him fame and infamy, was really just the launchpad for the rest of his life. His real calling was writing and stories. “I loved watching him pick up influences as he went through life,” says friend and musician Josh Homme. “He’s the great American storyteller, and he started off as a voyeur. He’s watching and detailing these great tales of what you’re seeing, and then all of sudden he’s starting to live those stories of what he’s telling, he’s starting to look inside.” Neville’s film offers an inside glimpse into the building of this rarified life, in which Bourdain obviously felt both ridiculously lucky and commonly cursed. I can’t even count the times he talked about living a “normal” life, with both desire and distrust.

But documentaries don’t get made about normal lives and his, for its brief spell, had a global impact. You don't need me to tell you what Bourdain meant to the world. I’ll never forget stooping low over a hot bowl of ramen in a tiny alley shop in the northern part of Japan, only to look to my right and see a yellowing picture of the shop owner with Bourdain at the very same counter. In life he circled the globe, and in death he’s transcended into icon.

And here’s my favorite thing about this film. With all our quotes and clips and black and white photo homage posts on Instagram, we’ve memorialized Bourdain into something nice and inspiring and easy to worship. With this film you feel his humanity again, his fleshy realness, for all its flaws. In a way, it releases him I think, from the prison we hold him in clickable links. It’s not a love letter to food, it’s a love letter to art and pain: to what it can give you and what it can take from you.

That's a story worth telling.