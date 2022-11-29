Red Rabbit's 12 Cocktails of Christmas

× Expand white cup with drink

Leave the partridge in the pear tree and count down to Christmas in a much better way. Red Rabbit will commence with The 12 Cocktails of Christmas starting this week, on December 1st at both the St. Paul and North Loop locations.

After the popular run of The 12 Beers of Christmas at sister spot Red Cow, bar director Ian Lowther decided to raise the ABV of the holiday and get festive with cocktails. "Holiday season is a perfect time to get a little creative with the menu, it feels like everyone is up for something special," Lowther told me last week, "we had a lot of fun coming up with these drinks. Maybe it creates a moment for people to meet up, like you've been planning on meeting your buddy for a drink, and now you have a special drink and a spot to aim for."

Like a pro, I sipped all of these drinks to give you a little heads up. These cocktails are limited editions, they will debut on their designated date and be offered until the allotment runs out. Some may last longer than others, but if you have a vested interest in sipping a particular one, I suggest you commit your calendar.

December 1st / Caviar Martini

J. Carver Lake House vodka, dry vermouth, orange bitters, bag of chips and caviar. Luxe as hell. Every shopping list should start with a little self-care toast, you deserve caviar in your 'tini.

December 3rd / Tom & Jerry

House made batter, brandy, rum, steamed milk, nutmeg. You know that you'll go out and buy that red tub of batter at the grocery store and just throw most of it away in January, so why even. Let the pros make it for you without the waste or chemical tang.

December 6th / Cadillac Margarita

Anejo tequila, orange crema, lime, Grand Marnier, grapefruit smoke. This one is a kicker, not too sweet and plays with a fun little smoke bubble that bursts. Almost like your plans to leave for somewhere warm this Xmas. Next year.

December 7th / Pappy

Limited pours of Pappy Van Winkle 12yr, Old Rip Van Winkle 10yr, and Elijah Craig Barrel Proof. This release has officially been renamed The Smarch.

December 9th / Toasted Cedar Juniper Evening

Bordiga Occitan gin, Bordiga Chiot amaro, vermouth, rested on a stave of toasted cedar wood. Extremely more elegant than any chestnuts over any open fire, this drink is as rich as it is pretty. That amaro is gorgeous and I will be buying it to stuff my own stocking.

December 11th / Grasshopper

Brandy, creme de menthe, creme de cacao, cream. This is a gift to your from all the bartenders, do not snub this precious offering. They even wrapped it in paper for you. Just order two to start, you're going to finish them both.

December 13th / Ramos Gin Fizz

Gin, Far North Limoncello, egg white, cream, vanilla, lemon, orange blossom water. This drink is happy to see you. Can we take a moment for the local limoncello? It's a vibrant addition to this that kicks it over into the "you're special" category.

December 15th / Barrel Aged Negroni

Gin, Campari, Cocchi Barolo Chinato aged in an oak barrel. Oof this is good. She'd been hanging out in oak for 3 weeks when I tasted this, and by release it will be about 6 weeks. Midlife is the best life, don't believe that it isn't.

December 17th / Champagne Cocktail

Drappier Brut Champs, Angostura bitters, carbonated cotton candy grapes. Yep, carbonated cotton candy grapes. Bubbs don't really need to be gilded, but it's the holidays baby: bauble up.

December 20th / Barrel Aged Manhattan

Rye whiskey, sweet vermouth, bitters, aged in oak barrel. Again, more proof that everything gets better with age. Except Uncle Chuck's political views, which will stare you down just like this drink. Actually, there will be nice ice when you order this, I've been assured.

December 21st / Smoky Old Fashioned

RR's house Old Fashioned, smoked. I like to imagine you pulling up to this smoky beauty and bailing on that holiday party that you don't really want to go to. Consider this a permission slip. Just eat the crab dip at home later.

December 23rd / Chef Trevis Egg Nog

Bourbon, brandy, and rum with family recipe nog. If you're at all nog agnostic, give this one a try and see if you can find some faith in this trinity. It's worth a cup or twelve.