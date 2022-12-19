RECIPE: Revival's Sticky Toffee Pudding

× Expand sticky toffee pudding

There's a certain Christmas song that allows us to get all cranky pants about figgy pudding. I always felt it was odd seeing that of all the puddings, figgy pudding is perhaps not worth a tantrum. Now, sticky toffee pudding ... well that's worth standing in the doorway and singing AT someone that you refuse to vacate the premises until said pudding is delivered to your face.

So, that you might be better prepared for marauding carolers and their demands, take a page out of Thomas Boemer's cookbook and whip some up.

"While Thanksgiving is for pie, Christmas calls for something a little more decadent. Sticky Toffee Pudding is my favorite winter dessert — it’s served with a rich toffee sauce and a little bite of ginger!” - Chef Thomas Boemer

Revival's Sticky Toffee Pudding

2 cups dates, pitted

1⁄2 cup hot water (reserve from soaking the dates)

3oz butter

3⁄4 cup demerara sugar

3⁄4 cup brown sugar

4 eggs

2 tsp vanilla

1 Tbl fresh grated ginger

2 tsp baking soda

1⁄2 tsp salt

1 3⁄4 cup all purpose flour

Toffee sauce

1 cup heavy cream

1 cup brown sugar

2 Tbl molasses

1 1⁄2 tsp salt

1⁄2 cup butter

Topping

Powdered sugar

Crystalized ginger

Créme fraiche or sour cream

Soak the pitted dates in hot water, cover for 10 minutes. Remove dates and chop thoroughly, saving 1⁄2 cup of the water. Cream butter and sugar in a mixer until fully combined, add the eggs one at a time until combined. Add the dates, water, ginger, and vanilla, mix until fully incorporated. Sift remaining dry ingredients together and fold into the mixture being careful not to over mix. Place into buttered and floured (lining the bottom with parchment paper will allow for easy release) baking pan or divide into individual ramekin and bake at 325 degrees for 30 to 45 minutes. Check the center with a toothpick to make sure the batter is fully cooked.

For the toffee sauce, combine cream, brown sugar, molasses, and salt in sauce pot and bring to a simmer. Cook for 10 minutes then remove from the heat. Whisk in the butter until fully incorporated.

For serving, portion and re-heat the pudding in a 350 degree oven. Remove, top with hot toffee sauce, powered sugar, crystalized ginger and a dollop of créme fraiche or sour cream.