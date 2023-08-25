Ranking All the New State Fair Beers

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams

This page is available to subscribers. Sign up to Daily Edit to get unlimited access.

Right. So, 60-plus new beverages is what we heard and we STILL signed up to drink them all on Day One of the 2023 Minnesota State Fair. Because: that's kind of our thing.

Good to know: We do this as a team, the MSP Drinking Team (which looks a lot like the MSP Eating Team). Almost no one drinks a full beer, we tend to sip and pass and discuss and work out our feelings. Things get fun, but they never get out of hand.

The team is made up of very different individuals, some like sour beers, some are anti-IPA, some get pissy if you call a cider semi-dry when clearly it's not. From college kid to boozy grandma, we play on a wide field. We all drink, we all chat, then we score out of 9 with 3 points for name, 3 points for taste, and 3 points for creativity. Sometimes, this works.

Through our VTA (very technical algorithm) we came up with a score for each (with some quips by the team) and kept them in the same neighborhoods as the foods, so that you could find your way as you eat.

Sign up for our 12 Days of the State Fair newsletter for daily updates ont the Great Minnesota Get-Together, plus get State Fair texts and tips from editor Stephanie March. Read up on all of our new food reviews too.

× Expand Minnesota State Fair Food Map

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams

B.F.F. (A collaboration among Bauhaus, Forgotten Star and The Freehouse) This new mimosa-inspired hazy IPA features bright tropical fruits, citrus and mandarin orange. It’s loaded with copious amounts of Mandarina Bavaria hops and fresh orange peel for an aroma that explodes with notes of juicy orange and tangerine. 6.2% ABV. 30 IBUs. Blue Barn

6.21// Big beer with big hops, orangey funk

Summer Sangria This sweet and refreshing White Sangria is crafted with white wine, peach, mango and citrus. 6.25% ABV. Wine made in Spring Valley, Minn., at Four Daughters Vineyard & Winery. Blue Barn

5.1 // Tangy, not a huge bite.

Butter Together Rich caramel, creamy butter and vanilla are balanced in this light golden ale to make a refreshing, sessionable butter-beer. 5.4% ABV. 8 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by The Freehouse. Blue Barn

4.25 // Harry Potter gone a bit nutty in the noggin.

Buzzin' Blue This frozen seltzer, made with tropical fruit and strawberry, is a cold treat for hot days. 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by The Freehouse. Blue Barn

5.13 // Beer forward, and yet still blue.

Edna's IPA This hazy IPA utilizes New Zealand hops, and the flavor explodes with notes of Sauvignon Blanc grapes, stone fruits and fresh-cut citrus finishing with a pillowy soft mouthfeel. 6.3% ABV. Brewed in New Ulm, Minn., and Spring Park, Minn., by August Schell Brewing Company, proud sponsor of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater, and Back Channel Brewing Co. Lulu's

7.9 // Lot of layers. Solid effort.

Blue Hawaiian Think piña colada, but blue! A pineapple and coconut hard slushie is the perfect drink to bring with you to the beaches of Mexico. 6% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company. Lulu's

4.1// It felt like Mexico. This was a drink for Ken. Vacationy.

A Ginger Suntan A vibrant and Minnesotan twist on a classic cocktail. Bursting with sweetness and tang, refreshing flavors of strawberry and rhubarb perfectly complement the slight kiss of ginger. 6% ABV. Brewed in New Ulm, Minn., and Minneapolis, Minn., by August Schell Brewing Company, proud sponsor of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater, and Tattersall. Lulu's

5.9 // Nothing in the front, small ginger in the back. Clearly refreshing.

Limeade Cider Cider made from freshly pressed apples that are fermented and infused with whole macerated limes that contribute zest and acidity. Sweetened with all-natural cane sugar to create a perfect limeade treat. 6.4% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks. Lulu's

6.9 // Natural yet oddly green. Key Lime pie in a cup.

LuLucifer's Lager Classic lager aged on puya chiles and hickory. Expect some toasty, pleasant heat and underlying notes of cherry and licorice from the chiles. 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Co. Lulu's

6.4 // You either loved it or hated it, it will slap you. Not Minnesota nice.

Peach-E-Keen A tart Berliner Weiss Sour with huge aromas of fresh peaches and flavor notes of graham cracker on the finish - just like the homemade dessert. 7.2% ABV. Brewed in New Ulm, Minn., by August Schell. Lulu's

6.5 // Super sour fans will be happy, we just didn’t have a huge pro-sour team.

Mead For Speed: Orange Honey Blossom A summer crusher of a mead with a floral aromatic nose, a lightly effervescent body and delicate honey flavor. This mead is fermented from orange grove honey hives. 6% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks. Lulu's

4.5 // Not drinking this in the Trojan horse, save it for the pub.

Strawberry Fool Cream Ale This cream ale folds strawberry and cream flavors together to make a simply unforgettable beer. This makes having dessert extra easy. 5.1% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Indeed Brewing Company. Lulu's

4.5 // The detractors felt it was more candies in the bottom of grannies purse than fresh berries.

Sun Seared Grilled Lemon Blonde Ale A collaboration with Animales BBQ, this zesty blonde ale is made from hand-squeezed grilled lemons. The caramelized sugar from the grilled lemons complements the subtle grainy sweetness of the light base beer while the acid from the lemon juice adds a refreshing zing. 4.7% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Bauhaus Brew Labs and Animales BBQ Co. RC's BBQ

6.6 // Shandy-esque. Someone said it tasted like meat, but yeah we were drinking at 9 a.m.

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams

Duck Duck Blue Duck This blueberry twist on Surly Lemonade is topped with salted foam and a tiny blue duck for you to keep. This is the perfect blend of sweet, salty and sour. Just don’t call it Duck Duck Goose! 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Co. Hide Away

4.9 // Salt forward, and fully owning that, plus: free duck. A nice blueberry hit without overpowering.

Bootlegger Berry & 'Barb Bursting with ripe strawberry and followed by tangy rhubarb, the refreshing nature of hard seltzer captures the sneaky essence of these two fruits. The defiant blend of the sweet strawberry and the tart rhubarb entices your senses as the unofficial key to a good time. 7.5% ABV. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn., by Urban Growler Brewing Company. Hide Away

6.8 // You get banana on the nose, and the rhubarb cuts through the sweetness nicely.

PB&J Hard Honey A refreshing and carbonated hard honey liquid version of the sandwich your parents made you as a kid. No chemicals or imitation flavors are added to this beverage – it’s simply fermented honey, Minnesota grapes, fresh roasted peanuts and filtered Minnesota water. 6% ABV. Hard honey made in Round Lake, Minn., by Round Lake Vineyards & Winery. Hide Away

7.4 // Shocking hit of the table. What??? Is that a sandwich in my glass? No one would trade this lunch.

Cheers to Cherry Pie This crisp and fruity gluten-reduced ale has a solid rich malt backbone and is bursting with Hungarian-type tart cherries and vanilla. 7% ABV. Brewed in Roseville, Minn., by Bent Brewstillery. Hide Away

6.2 // Malt-forward, easy flavors for the Hideaway, which tends to go supah sweet

Boozy Salted Caramel Milkshake This irresistible blend of creamy caramel, a hint of salt and premium brewed alcohol blended in a smooth milkshake is served with a melt-in-your-mouth caramel spoon. 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company. Andy's Grill

6.2 // Some felt annoying. You don’t need the caramel spoon, but it was kewt. Super boozy, don't let little Billy have a sip.

Dreamsicle Slushy This icy concoction combines the nostalgia of a dreamsicle with a boozy twist. A refreshing blend of tangy orange and creamy vanilla flavors, harmoniously blended with premium brewed alcohol. 6% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company. Andy's Grill

6.9 // Refreshing as hell. Could have been creamier.

BlackBerry Bramble Ale Fresh muddled blackberries, lemon juice and sparkling water combine to make a bramble ale. Tart sweetness of blackberries, piney and peppery juniper, topped with a splash of lemon. 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Fulton Brewing. Frontier Bar

5.8 // Not too sweet. Tasted as promised.

Passionfruit Punch Hard Seltzer The hard seltzer on draft has waves of tropical fruit punch flavors and a kick of passionfruit. Beautifully blue, gluten-free and vegan, it contains zero grams of sugar. 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Bauhaus Brew Labs. Cafe Caribe

3.8 // This one confused the group a bit. Not too sweet, weirdly sugared rim? Zero sugar so yeah, tasted like water. Why the lime rim tho?

Cocabanana (Chocolate Banana Ale) A Caribbean cocktail-inspired tropical ale brewed with fresh pineapple juice, banana, coffee, chocolate, vanilla and sugarcane. Rimmed with chocolate just like your favorite tropical resort would do. 6.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Modist Brewing. Cafe Caribe

2.6 // The chocolate on the rim was not awesome in the heat, but the beer also didn't really deliver a flavor punch, and there were some HIGH hopes.

Beergarita Ale An ale infused with tangy lime and citrus flavors to mimic the classic drink! A great refreshment for warm weather. 4.7% ABV. Brewed in Big Lake, Minn., by Lupulin Brewing Company. Coasters

4.4 // We had more than a few beergaritas over the day. This one was not our fave.

Cosmopolitan Martini Slushie A refreshing and delicious cranberry and lime slushie inspired by a fan favorite cocktail. 6% ABV. Made in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company. Coasters

5.3 // Hi Barbie!

Island in the Sun IPA This is the perfect balance of a West Coast IPA with the juicy finish of a New England IPA that is slightly hazy, bursting with flavors of mango and passionfruit. 5.2% ABV. Brewed in Eagan, Minn., by Bald Man Brewing. Coasters

Tropical Island IPA A bold IPA bursting with citrus and tropical fruit flavors with notes of grapefruit, stone fruits, coconut and pineapple. 6.5% ABV. Brewed in New Ulm, Minn., by August Schell. Coasters

6 and 6 // We could tell these were two different beers, but after a few sips they felt like the same vibe entirely. Like fraternal twins.

Razzmanian Devil An ale with a refreshing hint of raspberry flavor to quench your thirst during the late Minnesota summer. 5.5% ABV. 10 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Co. Coasters

5.7 // This was a bit middle of the pack.

The Funnel Never End A blonde ale brewed with strawberries and vanilla to bring you strong flavors of a fair favorite, the strawberry funnel cake. The fun will never end with this light, flavorful and refreshing beer rimmed with powdered sugar. 4.5% ABV. 12 IBUs. Brewed in Champlin, Minn., by Elm Creek Brewing Co. Sabinos

2.3 // This did not go well for our team. Ice cream mouthfeel was confusing and slightly upsetting.

Babe’s Blueberry & Maple Golden Ale This golden ale has a hint of blueberry and maple flavors creating the delicious taste of blueberry pancakes. The perfect answer to a day of lumberjacking with your buddy Paul. 4.5% ABV. Brewed in Hastings, Minn., by Spiral Brewery. Aldo's

6.3 // Pancakes in a glass? Highs and lows on this. Tasted like Schell's Blu, but not quite.

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams

Birramisu This cream ale combines flavors of coffee, chocolate and vanilla to resemble a beloved Italian dessert. 5.1% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Indeed Brewing Company. Mancini's

4.4 // Almost oddly marzipan? With a tiny touch of coffee.

Italian Bellini This sparkling wine cocktail will add some sparkle to your day with the combination of Minnesota Sparkling Edelweiss wine with fresh puréed peaches. 12% ABV. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minn., at Cannon River Winery. Mancini's

6.9 // Fresh! Peach ring candy? Yes please!

White Sangria Slushy Sweet and refreshingly cold Country White Wine is infused with mint, tarragon, pear juice and elderberry flowers. 6% ABV. Wine made in Hastings, Minn., by Alexis Bailly Vineyard. French Creperie

5.9 // Some of us felt there was a soapiness, but others liked the lilt. Nice to see something new in that corner.

Aphrodite’s Gift From the goddess of beauty comes this gorgeous and hazy IPA. Pillowy smooth and drenched in fruit-forward hop flavor, this is a gift you won’t return. 7.2% ABV. 32 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Co. Dino's Gyros

6 // A beer's beer. Pretty straight forward.

Appleshine Mango Hard Cider This semi-dry hard cider is brewed with fresh mango for a refreshing, fruity, easy drinking experience. Notes of mango, apple and champagne with a light and crisp mouthfeel. 6% ABV. Brewed in Blaine, Minn., by Invictus Brewing Co. Dino's Gyros

6.8 // One member if our crew was feeling this was not semi-dry but rather sweet, and she was feeling it STRONGLY. But great flavors none the less.

Ginger Basil Limeade Hard Seltzer Cocktail A taste bud-tingling seltzer cocktail with flavors of zesty lime, ginger and aromatic basil. Paired with a subtle but distinct ginger spice, the effervescence from Urban Growler's Ginger Basil Limeade Hard Seltzer balances flavor and rejuvenation to form a drink that goes beyond the ordinary. 7.2% ABV. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn., by Urban Growler Brewing Company. Dino's Gyros

8.8 // High scores! Basil kicking ass all over, but each ingredient shines through nicely.

Greek Cookie Based on the delicious Melomakarona cookies, this malty gluten-reduced cream ale is made with orange, honey, nut-free walnut extract and brandy. Making you wish you were with your Yia-Yia and Papou playing Tavli (backgammon) in Santorini. 5% ABV. Brewed in Roseville, Minn., by Bent Brewstillery. Dino's Gyros

1.6 // Ooof. Lots of feelings on this one. No one could find the cookie notes here. Or the orange. Or the honey. Or the nut-free walnuts.

Cucumber Lemon Lager A lager as crisp and refreshing as a cool dip on a hot summer day. Flavors of salted cucumber and lemon combine to make a perfectly cool drink. 5.2% ABV. 10 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Indeed Brewing Company. Dino's Gyros

4 // Some loved, some didn't. One of the better lagers for a few.

Bases Juiced Step into the box and take a swing at this strawberry lemonade-inspired ale, a refreshing balance of tart lemon and sweet strawberry. 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Company. Ball Park Cafe

7.4 // Strawberry forward in the right way, this was a table favorite.

Eddie's Lager Using some of the choicest New Zealand hops, this summertime crusher is light, crisp and layered with flavors of Sauvignon Blanc grapes, stone fruit and fresh-cut citrus. 5% ABV. Brewed in New Ulm, Minn., and Spring Park, Minn., by August Schell, and Back Channel Brewing Co. Ball Park Cafe

5.6 // Companion to Edna down at Lulu's, also a nice refresher.

Ghost Runner Walks will haunt, but this Ghost Runner welcomes you with a full roster of hoppy, citrusy West Coast IPA flavor. 7.2% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Company. Ball Park Cafe

6.2 // Big Stick and it worked for some. Some did run scared.

Hurricane Sour Smoothie This tropical fruited sour, inspired by the classic Hurricane cocktail, is brewed with malted barley, fresh lime juice, orange juice, passion fruit and a touch of grenadine. 6.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Modist Brewing. Ball Park Cafe

7.8 // Higher sour of the day. Smelled a little of hay. But we were at the fair…

Mascot Race Citrusy, melony and tropical fruit-y, this hazy IPA is everything you want in a Citra hop IPA, just triple dryhopped. Mascot Race has layers and waves of Citra hop and candied citrus peels, juicy mellow melon and playful papaya, before a mild grapefruit bitterness takes you to a dry finish. 7% ABV. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn., by Barrel Theory Beer Company. Ball Park Cafe

5 // Dry and bitter in a way some liked, many did not.

MN Brew Together West Coast IPA, collab between Modist Brewing and Fair State Brewing Cooperative. Pilsner and pale malts form the base, then it’s hopped and dry hopped with Columbus, Simcoe and Chinook. 6.6% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Modist Brewing and Fair State Brewing Cooperative. Ball Park Cafe

6.6 // A good solid pick, a crowd pleaser actually. Feeling like it might be time for a new moniker.

Superior Shiver Cold IPA A cold IPA that embodies the true spirit of Minnesotans: approachable and accessible with a complexity that is both refreshing and surprising. 6% ABV. Brewed in Duluth, Minn., by Bent Paddle Brewing Co. Ball Park Cafe

5.1 // Entry IPA, tasted a bit too light for some.

Vacation Mullet This tropical hazy IPA has a smooth, beach-ready body and bursts with notes of coconut, pineapple and mandarin orange. 7.5% ABV. Brewed in Big Lake, Minn., by Lupulin Brewing Company. Ball Park Cafe

6.9 // I don’t get the name.

Great Ape Seltzer The beloved Minnesota cocktail is made new in seltzer form with loads of grape and lemon-lime flavors. 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company. Ball Park Cafe

1989 // Is what it is. Tasted like losing your virginity on a hot summer night in college. No? Just me? Ok.

Apple Pie Cider This cider is lightly spiced and made with fresh apple juice, cinnamon, nutmeg and other spices. Surely an early taste of the fall season. 5.8% ABV. Brewed in Duluth, Minn., by Wild State Cider. O'Gara's

8.4 // Tastes like sweater weather. Too soon.

Blood Orange Cream Ale The zesty tang of blood oranges combines with the smooth characteristics of Castle Cream Ale. 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Two Harbors, Minn., by Castle Danger Brewing. O'Gara's

6.8 // Love a CD cream ale, needed the orange for vitamins. Feel healthier already.

Lemon Berry Chill Slushie This slushie is made from a Lift Bridge Lemon Icee Seltzer and Red Bull Blue Edition (Blueberry) to make a smooth and icy beverage. 5% ABV. Made in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company. O'Gara's

6.1 // College kids rule the world. I mean, it's a Red Bull, so you can count on it.

Royal Peach This fruity sour brings together peach fruit sour with loads of luscious, fruity peach. 4.8% ABV. 28 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Pryes Brewing Company. O'Gara's

7 // Luscious fruity sour. Which is also the name of your high school rock band.

Pineapple Tajin Dream This fruited and spiced ale is made from sweet pineapple and spicy Tajin, which come together for a truly delectable beverage. 5.6% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Lakes & Legends Brewing Company. O'Gara's

4.4 // Didn't deliver on the Tajin, which made some of us really, really sad. We'd even take a Tajin rim if we had to at this point.

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams

Rhubarb Shandy This limited-time shandy combines the flavors of tangy rhubarb and zesty lemons, offering a refreshing and balanced drinking experience with its smooth mouthfeel and the unmistakable taste of Minnesota. Garnished with a strawberry, blackberry and mint skewer. 5% ABV. Brewed in North Mankato, Minn., by Mankato Brewery. Giggles

6 // Felt like the exact beer that should be sipped on the Giggles patio. A crowd favorite for sure.

C-Plane Citrus Blonde A fresh and zesty citrus-fruited blonde ale combines bright citrus flavors with a smooth and balanced golden base, creating a refreshing and lively drinking experience. 5% ABV. 20 IBUs. Brewed in Excelsior, Minn., by Excelsior Brewing Co. Hanger

4.5 // Midsky. Just another citrusy blonde. Kind of like a night out at the U of MN

Strawberry Short Cake'd Up This lager delivers delicious flavors of vanilla sponge cake and strawberries. This will go down like a scrumptious piece of strawberry shortcake that even your grandparents wouldn't pass up. 5% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed in North Mankato, Minn., by Mankato Brewery. Hanger

5.3 // Why do you have to bring my grandparents into this? A bit syrupy for some.

Pineapple Sour Beergarita This pineapple sour is brewed with salt and given the tropical treatment by adding pineapple and lime. 4.5% ABV. 10 IBUs. Brewed in North Mankato, Minn., by Mankato Brewery. Hanger

2.5 // Supah Salt. Might have been over all the pineapple at this point too. Didn’t taste the garita in this one.

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams

Beach'd Cruiser A new State Fair recipe of a crowd-favorite cider. Extra pineapple, guava and passionfruit deliver a tropical cider blend built for summer cruising. 6% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks. Shanghaied Henri's

7.8 // Couldn’t distinguish each fruit, but also it was very late in the day. Kept drinking it if that means anything.

Dan Patch'N Fruit IPA A tropical twist on a traditional IPA, refreshing and easy drinking with bright flavors of passionfruit and hops. This sensible brew greets you with tropical aromas and a subtly sweet and fruity first impression; it leaves a soft, smooth, hoppy bitterness. The long, dry and mildly tart finish will have you looking forward to the next sip. 4.6% ABV. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn., by Summit. Shanghaied Henri's

5 // Lots of fruit, don't know about the "tropical." But it hit with the spicy food we were eating.