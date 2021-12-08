Pig Ate My Pizza to Close, Nouvelle Brewing to Replace

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Pig Ate My Pizza PAMP is evolving.

The most creative pizza place in the Twin Cities, and most definitely Robbinsdale, is going away. The Travail Collective's Pig Ate My Pizza is undergoing a massive change, and in the new year it will be relaunched as Nouvelle Brewing.

"We've seen the writing on the wall, and it's been hard for us. You know in one way we didn't want to disappoint the people who love Pig, but we also didn't want to disappoint the talented chefs and brewers we have by keeping them in a pizza place," owner Mike Brown told me.

Nat Moser, Ben Feltman, and Alexandra Althoff are the talent in the kitchen that have been with Travail since the start. Brewer Andy Goettsch makes top-notch beers, but the owners feel like his work is being overshadowed. It's part of the reason they are shifting the concept.

Brown, along with partners James Winberg and Bob Gerken, are evolving the space away from a full-service restaurant to become Nouvelle Brewing, which will act more like a brewery taproom. This will allow Goettsch, previously chef de cuisine of Travail, to focus more on great beers. According to a PAMP statement, "In the early days of Travail, we were fortunate to be the very first accounts for many local breweries. This time around, it’s all about the beer our longtime Chef-turned-Head Brewer is creating."

This new hybrid model will offer seating at the bar and walk up ordering, plus they've installed new communal tables and special Pitcher Pong game tables. You'll still be able to get great food, but the menu will be different. Some of the PAMP pizzas might be back and available at times, but the core of the menu will rotate through different concepts. If you remember the In Residence pop-ups in Minneapolis in 2019, you'll know that frequent change, innovation, and evolution is the soul of Travail.

"We think people are looking for variety, like at food halls, and we know our cooks want to do more than just make pizza for the rest of their lives," said Brown, "so it made sense for us to bring that Travail creativity back to the space." And that includes with service. You'll order from the counter from a real human (no QR codes), and there will be tableside flourishes when your food is delivered. Grab a pint, order a salt-roasted prime rib for the table, and it will be delivered and finished with a sizzling butter show. "We started with cooks delivering with food, and we're bringing that back to connect with people again."

PAMP is open now through the rest of the month with the new seating arrangement and a shorter version of the PAMP menu, with some classics like the Piggy Pie, while debuting some of the new dishes (find a Das Burger and loaded fries, along with a few more family style items for the table.) New Years Eve will act as an open, non-ticketed farewell party for Pig. "We know a shit-ton of our regulars have a sentimental place in their hearts for Pig, and we do too. This wasn't easy, but we think it's the right way to go for all of us. We're hoping that people will come in and give this evolution a shot."

Nouvelle Brewing launches officially at the stroke of midnight on the new year.