Petite León Opens for Indoor

Nothing like opening your first solo restaurant during a pandemic, right? When Jorge Guzman threw the doors open on Petite León at the end of October, the doors actually stayed shut. After spending all that time and energy transforming the inside of the former BlackBird space, they decided their only real option was to start with takeout only. Only in 2020 would a restaurant opening go this way.

Guzman and his crew had prepared to introduce the space slowly to fans by doing some small ticketed gatherings in the space, limited-seating dinners once a month, but those were nixed once the mid-November shutdowns were announced.

Now, as the vaccine is making its rounds and the crew feels like they've got their kitchen game down, they are ready to debut the indoor dining room. Starting Friday, April 9th, reservations will be taken for dinner seatings W-Sa, from 5-11pm. They will maintain a 75% occupancy, as the state rules mandate, and reservations are required. Brunch will eventually follow, and takeout will still be available on W-Su from 4-8pm.

But this marks a new shift in the menu for Guzman, who finally gets to create a menu built for seated service. Yes, it's different than trying to create food that has to travel in cardboard well. Look for new dishes that play to his Yucatan roots, such as tamal frito made with masa panisse, mole pipían, chayote, lime, and z’hug; aguachile negro, with bright, fresh cuts of hamachi, plus hearts of palm and citrus; and smoked beef lengua, served with house-pickled-and-charred cucumbers and piri-piri.

Yes, the legendary cheeseburger has made the transition. You are safe, beefy meat bomb lovers.

Also now in play: the bar! Travis Serbus has been itching to get his drink menu going, and now it's finally time. Belly up for a Cassius Green, a savory and vegetal mezcal cocktail, or the First We Take Manhattan, the classic boosted with vermouth, or the Eagle Eye Sherry: a spritz with Cappelletti, quinquina, amontillado sherry, and Cava.

The team has decided on a no-tipping policy, and will implement a 20% service charge instead. According to a statement: “The service fee allows us to pay our staff a livable wage and provide them health benefits,” says Serbus. “But more than that, we want to build a restaurant culture that isn’t toxic, promotes balance and family, and gives back to the community.”