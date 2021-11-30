Of Drag Queens and Media Mavens: LUSH Is Reopening

× Expand Courtesy of Lush Lounge & Theater LUSH

Save the gay bar! If it has felt like we are losing them, with cool spots like Boom! and Jet Set gone, here's some good news. LUSH, the restaurant/bar/club in Northeast, will re-open in December with a fresh menu, a fresh plan, and very fresh ownership.

The building and business has been bought by drag queens and media mavens, which feels right. A foursome got the 11,000 square foot building on Central Avenue for $2.6 million.

Andrew Rausch, who brings twenty years in the hospitality industry and twelve years performing as Crystal Belle, and Jared Lawrence who has performed for the last thirteen years as Nikki Vixxen, are the part of the ownership team which will oversee operations and programming of all entertainment.

The other half is Jason Matheson, of MyTalk 107 and Fox9's The Jason Show, and Jen Lueck of Strategy Factory. The pair started Betty & Earl's biscuits as a counter service operation at Rosedale Center, and have grown it to include the State Fair, wholesale accounts, and nationwide shipping. Betty & Earl's will anchor the menu at LUSH with the signature biscuits in a variety of sandwiches and sweets among other things. Menu to come!

In a statement, Matheson said, “This project combines so many dreams of mine that I’m overwhelmed with gratitude. Not only do I own a restaurant centered around my papaw’s name and biscuits but having that restaurant inside of a venue that I’m a co-owner of is beyond exciting. As a member of the LGBTQ community, I’m thrilled to work with great people like Andrew and Jared to create a space that not only reflects our community but invites everyone to a space where all are welcome.”

This is brilliant, right? This kind of ownership mix bodes well for this gay bar's longevity. And can we get excited for this drag brunch situation? I can.

LUSH Lounge & Theater will be open Wednesday-Sunday. To view a full calendar of entertainment, see menus, and more, visit lushmpls.com and follow them on social media @lushmpls.