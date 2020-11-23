Now Open: Viv!r in Northeast

× Expand Vivir outside front door

The transformation is complete, the entrance moved, and the ovens are hot. The space next to Centro, which formerly held our most innovative Mexican restaurant known as Popol Vuh, has been turned into Viv!r: a market and bakery ready for takeout.

Enter on the side that faces Indeed Brewing, and you will be welcomed by a brightened and opened space that churns with life and color, even if you're only one of five people inside.

× Expand gift shop at Vivir

To the left, a really well-curated shop carries everything from authentic molcajetes and other traditional Mexican cooking ware, to jewelry and gifts from artists. "It's really a balance, we have beautiful things from Mexican makers, but we also have some stuff from our neighbors in Northeast," owner Jami Olson told me. Cards, taco wrapping paper, stuffed avocado toys, Frida Kahlo books, natural lotions, Mexican blankets, all ready for your Secret Santa. By the way, those lights aren't for sale (yet).

× Expand deli case at Viv!r

To the right, you'll find the grab and go deli cases. Yes, you can grab a Topo Chico and some chili pop corn, but you'll also be able to grab pints of the house made sauces, packs of tortillas, and freshly made salsas, salads and some wickedly house-fried corn nuts.

× Expand Mexican market goods

Against the back wall there are grocery items, and popular Mexican snacks like those crazy tamarind Banderilla candies and heritage cocoa chocolate bars from Chiapas. Find also chili-lime cricket snacks, hot sauces, and Mexican wines (which must be accompanied by a food order). And are you eyeing that Mexican Hot Chocolate gift set up there on the top shelf? Me too. There are more gift sets online too, for the agave lover and chef alike.

× Expand the order counter at vivir

× Expand the dining room of Vivir

While the green tile has been kept, the rest of the room has been lightened up with white accents, while keeping the original brick work and ceiling beams. New long wooden tables have replaced the bar seating and booths. Behind the line, the bakery action is fast and furious. "We had to take out the wood burning grill, because we needed to add an oven for the bakery. It was a sad loss, but we couldn't do this without the oven," Olson said.

× Expand bakery box of pastries

Pastry chef Ngia Xiong has been cranking out the bakery menu, even during construction she was perfecting recipes in the hallway between Centro and Viv!r, "the window lighting was great, I kind of liked working there," she laughed. In this spectacular box: Snickerdoodles, brown butter chocolate chip cookies, Baja flatbread, polvorones (Mexican wedding cookies), pina empanada, peanut butter cookie, and pumpkin cookies which could EASILY supplant a pumpkin pie this week. Just sayin'.

× Expand Vivir opening menu

While they can't wait for indoor dining service to come back, chef Jose Alarcon will start with an abbreviated menu for takeout. They'll be open all day, starting at 8am with coffee and from 9-11am breakfast goods like breakfast tacos and an egg torta. Honestly, skip the coffee and get the Mexican hot chocolate, with that kick of cayenne: you deserve it. Later in the day check back for a rich and spice-laden pozole, maybe a half chicken with mole amarillo, and please do consider that cemita sandwich: gorgeous mushrooms and stretchy panela cheese on one of the bakery's sesame buns. A nice break from other meat-free sammies you've been eating.

Open officially tomorrow, the hours will be Tu-Th 8am-8pm; Fri-Sat 8am-9pm; Sun 8am-8pm; closed Mondays.