Now Open: The TC's First Kosher Sushi Spot

× Expand sato sushi patio

Taking a break from Fair food to let you know, the first (as far as I know) Twin Cities kosher sushi spot is now open in St. Louis Park. Sato Sushi & American Fusion has taken over the former Prime Deli space just off of Minnetonka Blvd, and it's jumping. I happened by the other day and found it open, so I grabbed takeout.

It was reported last August that Stewart Woodman would be taking over the deli to create a chef-driven kosher spot called Shiloh, but I've been told he's no longer a part of the project. Instead, the kitchen is now being run by Sang Hun Kwon and the menu plays to a few audiences.

× Expand sushi platters on to-go trays

On the sushi side, you'll find vegetable rolls, crunchy rolls, and some 17 signature rolls from the expected #9 Roll to a deep-fried BMW roll with spicy tuna, non-dairy cream cheese, and unagi sauce. There are also cooked rolls, nigiri-sashimi, and combos. The roll prices are quite affordable, ranging from $5 for a six-piece cucumber roll to $24 for a ten-piece blue sky roll with bluefin tuna, but most hover in the $15-$17 range. I got a few rolls and some hot and cold appetizers, I really like the White Tiger roll with crunchy spicy tuna and salmon, topped with yellowtail and jalapeño. They do have those big Titanic sushi boats if you have a crew ready.

× Expand chefs behind a sushi counter with a green tile wall

The other part of the menu is full of American bistro dishes, from fries and chopped salad to a burger, steak, and a grilled chicken basket. There is beer, wine, and some sake cocktails as well.

× Expand interior dining and bar

The opening had been delayed due to construction issues, but the place has a cool modern vibe now. A few seats are available at the small sushi bar (which was once the deli case), but the dining room holds more seating in booths and tables beneath a black and white city mural. Out front, under umbrellas, a few patio tables will linger until it gets too chilly.

kosher certificate

The whole place has been certified kosher, which means that it conforms to Jewish dietary laws and has been blessed and approved by a Rabbinic organization. The sign in Sato states that the Chicago Rabbinical Council has certified this establishment.

Whether you keep kosher or not, this is a nice little addition to the neighborhood. That little patio is a gem, and even more so with a spicy tuna roll and a giant bottle of Sapporo. And that I can get fries on the side just means I'm winning. Sato is open for lunch and dinner daily, and there are some sweet sushi lunch deals, like the 6-piece assorted nigiri and spicy tuna roll for $19. Food is also available for pick up or delivery. Look for more changes to this strip mall, as there are plans to revamp The Kosher Spot grocery next door as well.