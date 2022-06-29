Now Open: Riva Terrace at the Four Seasons

× Expand bar and seating on the rooftop Rendering of the bar on Riva Terrace

The last piece of the Four Seasons project is now in play. Riva Terrace is now officially open to the public for roof deck eating and drinking.

It has been open to guests of the hotel since the launch of the property on June 1, but they've kept this gem a little closer to the chest as they get their city legs. Though, I know a few people who have just gone and had some delicious drinks as they've been quietly accepting non-guests for a bit.



The roof deck bar and eatery off the fourth floor, which is adjacent to the pool (still only for guests), has a very casual summer vibe with patio tables and lounge seating interspersed among the terrace greenery. The long bar provides seating and some shade or coverage if you've already ordered a drink and a wayward shower passes by.

While the lower level Mara and Socca are Gavin Kaysen restaurants, the food on the terrace menu is the work of Executive Chef Martín Morelli. The chef came to Minneapolis with GM Florian Riedel, both worked at the Palo Alto Four Seasons, but Morelli is originally from Montevideo in Uruguay.

His menu is brief for now, and leans into Italian patio living. Look for a couple of big entree-style salads with lots of good Parmigiano Reggiano, truffle and eggplant fries for snacking, and a few bigger plates that include a skirt steak and Skuna Bay salmon. There is a burger, and I've been told it's got some sexy aged gouda, pesto Trapanese, and garlic aioli on it to be elegantly saucy. Will report back.

Drinks are from the Adam Witherspoon collection, and there's a dedicated section called Summer of Spritz. Expand your summer fizzy lifting drinks expectations, I'm going for the D.A.M which puts whiskey with honey, sarsaparilla, birch, and eucalyptus. There's also a round of 3LECHE boosted mocktails if you really think you're going back to work. Beer and wine are also on deck.

Reservations are live on Tock and you can grab your seat in the sky. They have expanded the hours to welcome more people and celebrate the upcoming holiday weekend.

Special holiday hours coming up:

Friday, July 1 – Open 11am-8pm (DJ until 8pm)

Saturday, July 2 – Open 11am-7pm

Sunday, July 3 – Open 11am-7pm

Monday, July 4 – Open until 8pm (DJ until 8pm)

Expanded hours starting next week: