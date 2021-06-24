Now Open: Duke's on 7

× Expand patio deck and bar with tables and chairs

The Craft & Crew group (which owns Stanley's in NE, The Howe, The Block, Pub 819, and The Bar Draft House in Hastings) has a new spot to add to the mix. Duke's on 7 opens officially today in Minnetonka, so here are 7 things you should know about it.

1. It's a big ol' patio. The former Christos (nee Sidney's) space didn't have a very large outdoor eating area, but the C&C team knows the value of an outdoor oasis. They followed the natural lines of the building, and built a space that can hold 170+ seats.

× Expand slushies on the bar

2. The bar has four slushie machines. Flavors: Pineapple Dole Whip with rum, Strawberry Rose Froze, Lavender Lemonade with Prairie vodka, and Blue Lagoon coconut margarita. And you can get a bucket o' rainbow slushie (and excitement-driven brain freeze) adorned with candies besides your other cocktail adventures, like a sangria of the day.

3. Of course it's doggo friendly. That's one of the hallmarks of the C&C spots and it follows here. Dogs are not only welcome on the patio, but they have their own menu items (our Winnie recommends the turkey meatloaf), fresh water service, and mats to lie on. Also: it's Yappy Hour from 3-6pm.

× Expand turf pet lot at duke's

4. That's drainable turf. It's cooler for your pup to lie on and easier to care for than grass. Also, there's a patch of it at the front of the building which is meant as a place to let your pup go potty, as it will be cleaned and hosed down every night.

5. It's more than a summer spot. There's a pergola still to be built, but some of the floors are already heated and they'll keep serving out there to you and your pups as long as they can.

6. Who's Duke? Duke'S actually is a "Bennifer"-like mashup of the three owners: David, Luke, and Steve.

7. Full menu available inside or outside. The menu is pretty familiar to their other spots, but there are a few new items to try: they've got a rotisserie chicken plate (and a rotisserie chicken salad sandwich), a 26oz bone-in pork chop that comes with cream corn, and roasted cauliflower steak. Btw, the inside is pretty big and awesome looking too. Total gutting of the space, new bar area, much light and better flow. Go check it out!

Now Open!

15600 MN 7, Minnetonka, 952-767-2320

Lunch and Dinner Daily, Weekend Brunch