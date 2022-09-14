Now Open: Alma Provisions

× Expand storefront of Alma Provisions

This morning, Alma Provisions opened on 46th and Bryant in south Minneapolis. Nestled in the side space (which once held the OG Rustica Bakery) next to Brasa, the shop lives in a scant 15 x 15 square foot space. And yet, it packs in a lot of good vibes.

× Expand woman standing near shelves Margo Roberts in the new Alma Provisions

Alex and Margo Roberts took over this building in October of 2020, launching a third outpost of their popular Brasa quick-serve restaurants. Both agreed that it has been an interesting two years, but that this location is really hitting its stride now at the two year mark.

× Expand shelves against the window

It made sense to turn this corner into a pick-up shop, where they could sell all the good candles and gifts that are used in their boutique hotel above Alma, along with baked goods, sandwiches, and coffee drinks that are popular at the cafe.

× Expand cookie kits on a shelf

Besides a menu of breakfast egg sandwiches (available all day!), and deli sandwiches like the shaved ham banh mi, you'll find that legendary tomato-bread soup and a few salads and snacks. But along with these to-order eats, you'll be able to grab ready-made foods, stocks, cheeses, salumi, house-made crackers, and all sorts of cookie kits, dried pasta, sauces, and other dinner boosters. Great for people swinging by on their way home, soon you can order things ahead online and just pop in, or use the takeout window that's street-side.

× Expand spices

It is kind of amazing what they're packing into the small shop with tall ceilings. Of course they have the whole Brasa kitchen right next door, which helps, and there's a basement lab where Margo and her team have been whipping up seasonal good smelling things from bath & body balms and lotions to hand-poured candles. I love the potential to grab some cool teaspoons or carved bowls to go with a bag of chocolate croissants as a gift, and Margot mentioned her favorite thing in the store at the moment was a carved wooden biscuit cutter. I am about to own one, because I clearly need to make more biscuits. After I'm done with the triple chip cookie dough bag, of course.

Alma Provisions is open from 8am - 2pm daily.