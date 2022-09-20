Northern Soul: Justin Sutherland's New Cookbook

× Expand photo by Caitlin Abrams

To his many titles (chef, entrepreneur, television host, Iron Chef winner, Top Chef alum, etc.) Justin Sutherland has now added: author. His first cookbook, Northern Soul: Southern-Inspired Home Cooking from a Northern Kitchen has just officially launched. The intro was written by renowned chef Kwame Onwuachi and the back cover lists some great words from the likes of Guy Fieri, Marcus Samuelsson, and Rachel Ray. It's nice to have friends in hot kitchens!

The book is a personal journey for the chef whose soul food restaurant Handsome Hog lights up Cathedral Hill with fried chicken, brisket, and plenty of bourbon-fueled revelry. The recipes reach beyond restaurant dishes into Sutherland's familial influences, and includes dishes from Creole Jambalaya to a Hot Brown sandwich to Chicken Stew with Ramp-Ricotta Dumplings. I got a few quick questions with the chef about the book, but if you really want to dig in and get a signed copy, he'll have a stack and a pen at Smoke Out on October 2 at Allianz Field.

You are out there promoting this book as an ambassador for The North. What's the biggest misconception you have to beat down about us?

Well first, that it's always cold. People think it's like sub-60 all the time in Minnesota. But the other thing they think is that we just eat bland food. It's crazy to me that they don't understand how varied and complex our food scene is, how we are fully spiced.

What's your favorite recipe in the book?

This may sound crazy but it's the beans. Too many people spend all this time smoking and tending their meats, and then plop a can of baked beans next to it on the plate. They can do better! The BBQ Beans recipe is an edible exercise in the slow burn, it's kinda hot and slightly sweet with a mix of different beans that goes so well with barbecue. They are just as worth your extra time and effort as pork is.

Name one ingredient that home cooks should have in order to fully appreciate this kind of cooking.

Easy, Cry Baby Craig's hot sauce.

How does this book represent you as a cook?

Soul food isn't about a state or a region, it's about family. I've been lucky enough to have a very supportive family, from my parents and siblings to the extended aunts and uncles that would always join us on holidays or Sunday brunches. We are a diverse and multicultural bunch, my grandparents are Japanese and Norwegian on my mother's side, and descendants of Mississippi slaves and sharecroppers on my dad's side. The food that we ate as kids was like a gateway to their stories, to understanding them. This book is a bit the same for me, it's all about sharing food that means something to me. My good friend JD Fratzke helped me write some of the words that really tells how this all comes from my lived experience. So they may not be the Buttermilk Biscuits that you grew up with, or the Coleslaw you're used to ... but mine's coming with no mayo, that's for sure.

You'll want to dig through the more than 90 recipes in this book that cover lunch, dinner, late-night snacks, cocktails, brunch, and spice rubs partnered with many good stories. Get a taste of Handsome Hog cooking (along with more than 15 other local smoke joints) at Smoke Out at Allianz Field on Sunday, October 2.