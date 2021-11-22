NEWS: Kitchen Window in Uptown Is Closing

× Expand cookware

Well dang. Kitchen Window is closing in Uptown.

I just got off the phone with owner Doug Huemoeller who let me in on the news. After 35 years in the market, it's safe to say that his store supported many a first-Thanksgiving episodes for apartment dwellers in the area. Me included.

I remember walking the knives aisles and just dreaming about owning a Japanese blade some day. The very first artichoke heart dip that I made for a date in 1995 was baked in my first cast iron dish I got from KW. When they re-did the cooking school to include a patio where you could learn how to use the Green Egg grill/smokers, I thought: genius.

Huemoeller assured me that the reason they were closing had nothing to do with the much-talked-about state of the neighborhood. It's completely personal and internal as to the decision to end their 35-year run. A statement expressed their feelings about what they've built:

“In our wildest dreams, we couldn’t have imagined what this store was to become and what it has meant to so many people,” said Doug Huemoeller, president and co-owner of Kitchen Window with Lia Huemoeller. “We have hosted hundreds of thousands of guests in our cooking schools—developing skills and sharing the joy of food and cooking. We’ve served customers from every continent, including an uncountable number of Minnesotans. Built an amazing team of dedicated employees that love to learn and shared their knowledge and passion for food and cooking. And developed strong partnerships with hundreds of amazing suppliers. It’s been fun, it’s been a joy and a privilege.”

The store will close in January, but they will begin the liquidation process on Black Friday with 20% off nearly everything in the store.

Kitchen Window’s Cooking School will be hosting a garage sale liquidation from December 2 through December 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. That's where you'll be able to find used cooking equipment, cookware, bakeware, cutlery, gadgets, espresso machines and even the cooking school fixtures.

“We’re talking with our suppliers and distributors to make sure we’ll be able to offer customers the very best in kitchen and cooking equipment, exceptional bargains, the unexpected and—of course—the best staff in the industry. We hope everyone hearing this news will make one more trip to 'do some Window shopping.'"