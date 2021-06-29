New Minnesota State Fair Foods 2021 PREVIEW

× Expand Courtesy of the State Fair Naughty Biscuit Naughty Biscuit

It happened. It's here: the preview list of New Minnesota State Fair Foods of 2021.

Yes, those of us who identify as MNSF on our Meyers-Briggs are registering off the charts today, and for that I'm not going to apologize. I've been looking forward to new foods day for a lot, a lot, of days. A lot. Because it's the thrill of discovery, the sadness of grease, the battle of the bulge, and the pure unadulterated joy that comes with a really well-played fried bite of something that you're pulling with your teeth, off a stick, under the hot August sun among a few hundred thousand of your closest (and that's a proximity value) chums.

Giddy. Up.

If you find yourself having feelings about the crazy nature of the "stunt food" options, just remember this: The Pronto Pup was once a stunt food. It was a crazy option in 1947, the first year open after the Fair had been canceled twice (war in '45, polio in '46). Maybe this year's stunt food is the next gen's Pronto Pup?

So here's your list of officially sanctioned new foods, this does not include the Bonus Foods (TM), like the Frontier Saloon's side-shouted Piggy Pops, which will be added by vendors to their roster before opening day. Let's be clear that we'll be out there, on DAY ONE as the MSP food team to eat them all, so that you don't have to.

NEW FOODS:

Banh Minn Bun and Banh Minn Bowl: Asian-inspired sausage in a crusty French baguette with Sister’s Sriracha sauce, shredded and pickled carrot, radish, chopped jalapeño and a sprig of fresh cilantro. The bunless bowl starts with a five-grain blend and is topped with shredded and pickled carrot, radish, Asian slaw, chopped jalapeño, sausage slices, cilantro and a drizzle of Sister’s Sriracha sauce. At Sausage Sister & Me, located in the Food Building, east wall

Bison Bites: A North Woods spin on ravioli with ground bison, braised fennel, portobello mushrooms and fresh basil wrapped in classic egg dough, deep-fried and served with a sweet bourbon sauce with a little kick. At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue & Cooper Street at The North Woods

Blue Raspberry Blitzed: Traditional hand pie filled with a raspberry, blueberry and apple blend infused with UV Blue Vodka and topped with cotton candy sugar. At Sara’s Tipsy Pies, located in the Food Building, south wall

Buffalo Chicken Doughscuit: Fluffy biscuit-style doughnuts stuffed with shredded chicken, glazed with a sweet & spicy buffalo icing, and topped with crispy bacon bits. At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

Caramelized Banana Pudding: Layers of homemade vanilla pudding, fresh bananas, toasted 'nilla wafers, caramelized cocoa crispy cereal, caramel sauce and fresh whipped cream. At Blue Moon Dine-In Theater, located on the northeast corner of Carnes Avenue & Chambers Street

Cracklin Prime Nachos: Deep-fried chicharrón covered in prime rib slices, ¡Que Bueno! nacho cheese, pico de gallo and green onion slices. At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue & Liggett Street

Cucumber Jalapeño Limeade: Limeade made with juiced Minnesota-grown cucumbers and jalapeño syrup, served with a cucumber slice. At Farmers Union Coffee Shop, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Cooper & Cosgrove streets

Dual Berry Shortcake: Strawberries and blueberries over a sugar-coated Betty & Earl’s biscuit, topped with whipped cream and balsamic glaze. At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater

Esquites: Mexican street corn off-the-cob topped with mayonnaise, Cotija cheese and pequin chile powder (Sept. 1-6 only). At Midtown Global Market’s Los Ocampo, located in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall

Fudge & Fruit: Fresh strawberries and fudge brownies dipped in wine-infused dark chocolate, drizzled with wine-infused white chocolate and served on-a-stick. At Minnesota Wine Country, located on the west side of Underwood Street between Carnes & Judson avenues

Greek Stuffed Ravioli: Mediterranean pastry dough stuffed with cream cheese, tzatziki sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoncini, tomato, gyro meat and Dino’s Greek seasoning, deep-fried and drizzled with roasted garlic butter. At Dino’s Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson & Underwood streets

Island Hopper: Hollowed-out half-pineapple filled with charbroiled chicken glazed with teriyaki sauce and served with steamy white rice and pineapple chunks, topped with green onions and sesame seeds. At The Hangar, located at the North End, southwest section

Kerala Fried Chicken Kati Roll: Marinated, battered and fried chicken tenders wrapped in paratha (layered flatbread) with chutneys and slaw. At Hot Indian, located in the Food Building, east wall

La Floretta: Oven-roasted cauliflower florets seasoned with Iron Range herbs and spices and served with Calabrian sweet chili sauce. (Gluten-free, vegan) At Mancini’s al Fresco, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson & Underwood streets

The Naughty Biscuit: Smoked pork belly topped with beer cheese sauce, arugula, pickled red onions and candied jalapeños served on a buttermilk biscuit. At RC’s BBQ, located on the north side of West Dan Patch Avenue between Liggett & Chambers streets

Nordic Waffles – Chicken & Macaroni Nordic Waffle and I-Scream Waffle Sandwich: Two new fresh-made waffle wraps: A Southern-fried spicy chicken drummy and cheesy macaroni, finished with a drizzle of honey on a warm Nordic waffle; and a classic ice cream cookie sandwich, crunchy kettle corn and chocolate drizzle dusted with sprinkles all wrapped in a Nordic waffle. At Nordic Waffles, located at West End Market, south section

Paneer Pakora: Seasoned paneer cheese cubes fried in a gluten-free batter and served with tomato butter. (Gluten-free, vegan) At Hot Indian, located in the Food Building, east wall

Pizza Lucy: Sausage patty topped with pizza sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese, stuffed in homemade Green Mill pizza dough, and topped with Italian seasonings, cheese and crumbled pepperoni. At Green Mill, located on the east side of Cooper Street between Randall & Wright avenues, at Family Fair at Baldwin Park

Sidecar Sandwich: Thick-cut cognac-infused bacon smothered with Cointreau and citrus marmalade, layered with melted havarti, smoked Gouda and aged cheddar, served on toasted sourdough bread and garnished with fresh orange slices. At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

S’Mores Funnel Cake: Graham cracker funnel cake topped with marshmallow, milk chocolate chunks and more graham cracker bits. At Funnel Cakes, located in the Food Building, east wall

Spufull Puff: Mashed sweet potatoes blended with sweetened cream cheese then wrapped in dough and fried. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar and served with maple dipping sauce on the side. At Potato Man & Sweety, located on the west side of Liggett Street between Carnes & Judson avenues

Waffle Burger: Quarter-pound bacon cheeseburger served between two maple-infused candied sweet crunch waffles with a side of maple syrup. At Andy’s Grille, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets

NEW VENDORS:

ChoriPop: Chorizo by The Herbivorous Butcher dipped in a classic corndog batter, deep-fried on-a-stick with choice of avocado salsa or mole sauce drizzled on top or on the side. Served with Mexican BBQ chips. (Vegan) (Aug. 26-31 only). At Midtown Global Market’s Andy’s Garage, located in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall

Jumbo Donut Sundae: A jumbo frosted yeast-raised donut available in a variety of flavors, topped with vanilla soft-serve ice cream, hot fudge and blend of sprinkles. At Fluffy’s Hand Cut Donuts, located between West Dan Patch and Carnes avenues and Liggett & Chambers streets

Sashimi Tuna Tacos: Crisp wonton shells filled with ahi tuna, avocado and sesame soy. Thai slaw with peanut dressing, pickled ginger and wasabi served on the side. At Scenic 61 by New Scenic Café, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Lee & Randall avenues, just south of Little Farm Hands

Summer Lakes Beverages in 3 varieties (Wedge-Hammer, Lake Storm Lemonade and Bama! Lemon Sweet Tea): These 2021 State Fair-exclusive mocktails are all gluten-free and vegan. At Summer Lakes Beverage, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Lee & Randall avenues, just south of Little Farm Hands

Hot Indian is not new, but they now have a fixed full-time spot in the Food Building!

WHAT WE'RE EXCITED FOR!

+ Steph's Top 3 Most Excited Fors:

Giggle's Bison Bites: They pull it off and always give us something unexpected AND tasty, this one sounds delish with a cold beer. The Naughty Biscuit from RC's: It feels like a biscuit story we're telling this year, at least three on the list so far! Not mad that this one has smoked pork belly and beer cheese sauce. The Spufull Puff from Potato Man & Sweety: Sweet potato fritter? So simple, so ready for it.

+ Dara's Top 3 Can't Waits:

This fair feels very emotional after taking a year off for the first time in my lifetime… I got a little emotional seeing the new food list, it represents so much hope for all these vendors, and fun for all of us. But that was then. Let the brutal judgments and horse-racing begin!! My top picked to click:

The caramelized banana pudding at Blue Moon: The Blue Moon Diner always does a great job with the sweets, and fresh bananas and homemade pudding sounds absolutely summertime breakfast dreaming. What? It’s got fruit! Breakfast. Kerala Fried Chicken Kati Roll: Hot Indian has a stand in the Food Building??? Consistently some of the best food at the Fair, I could not be more thrilled that the future-healthy-fun Indian food brand has a whole new dedicated stand. This fried chicken roll sounds crispy, flavorful, and made to carry—smart. Sashimi Tuna Tacos: I wrote a whole big thing in the magazine about the wonderment that is the New Scenic Café’s airstream trailer, taking the place of the restaurant for now up in the legendary restaurant’s parking lot off Lake Superior just north of Duluth. The restaurant’s tuna tacos are their California-cuisine signature, crisp and fresh, but I’ll be just as excited to find out what else they’re bringing down from the North Shore.

+Drew's Top 3:

Buffalo Chicken Doughscuit, Blue Barn: A chicken-stuffed biscuit-ish donut hole slathered in buffalo “icing” is just barely holding onto the rails of the stunt foods rollercoaster, conceptually, but the photos look convincing, and it’s from Blue Barn, and they tend to stick the landing. Probably going to be the first thing we eat on day one, frankly.

The Naughty Biscuit, RC’s BBQ: Nothing stunt foody to see here, and there rarely is with RC’s. Their BBQ is solid and their new foods tend to deliver, so there’s no reason to think that when they wrap a buttermilk biscuit around smoked pork belly and beer cheese sauce it won’t deliver on its promise. My only question is whether I can stroll the Fair eating it or if I’ll need two hands and a picnic table.

Kerala Fried Chicken Kati Roll, Hot Indian Foods: I am all for anything that makes chicken strips feel adult and Fair foods feel a little bit fancy, and Hot Indian Foods seems to have delivered on both by topping them with chutney and slaw, and wrapping them in a paratha, which, bonus points, makes the whole thing easier to eat on the go. Their new Paneer Pakora also looks promising.