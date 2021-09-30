New Hope Farmacy Aims to Be the Mushroom Hub of the Midwest

× Expand Maitake mushroom (hen of the woods) Maitake mushroom (hen of the woods)

Facing the nondescript brick facade outside New Hope Farmacy, you’d never guess that within the building lies the largest indoor mushroom farm in the country. Also inside is a small team with big visions for this fungi operation in suburban Minnesota.

“It feels like we are on a volcano that’s about to erupt,” says CEO Mohamed Sewidan, referring to the fast growing fascination with mushrooms in pop culture, medicine and beyond. He tosses a lab coat over his suit as we enter the massive metallic complex that houses 20 temperature-controlled rooms for growing, a lab, and a 40-foot-long tube used for sterilization.

A steady mist showers shelves full of sprouting, brownish-grey mushrooms in the first grow room. “These are shiitake,” Sewidan says, pulling down a block to show off the shaggy-capped mushrooms popping out of it. “They look nice but they are very hard to grow.”

Depending on the species, the recipe for success is complex, explains farm manager Joe Hance, eyeing the block with a mix of delight and frustration. “Shiitake lives in three or four different stages and if at any point you screw up, it's ruined, period.” These are their best shiitake blocks yet, but Hance wants them fully covered in fruiting mushrooms. His face turns to just delight when we find a shiitake mushroom fused atop another and somehow growing upside down.

× Expand Shiitake Mushroom Shiitake mushroom

× Expand Blue oyster mushrooms Blue oyster mushrooms

Hance, Sewidan and their building manager started this exploratory operation just a year ago, after sprucing up the complex and removing some pesky biohazards. Sewidan has a knack for this sort of experimental entrepreneurship after years managing an indoor lettuce farm venture and dabbling in CBD extraction.

Down the hallway in other grow rooms, we encounter rows of reishi, chestnut, lion’s mane and oyster blooming with shrooms. “I get the question all the time at farmer’s markets, are these edible? They think they’re decoration,” Sewidan says as Hance holds a block sprouting a stunning bouquet of golden oyster mushrooms.

Before a block erupts with oysters, it undergoes a transformation in a dark, climate-controlled incubation room. Here, sterilized blocks of chopped wood pellets are slowly taken over by white branching strands of mycelium, the vegetative part of fungi that usually lives underground, though you may know its spider web-like appearance if you’ve let a moldy bread loaf go too far. When the mycelium spreads across the block, turning it from brown to white, it’s grow time.

Although New Hope sells their fresh mushrooms to anyone who knocks on their door, they’ve recently found a niche as the connective tissue in the mushroom farming supply chain. They sell their ready-to-fruit blocks to small farmers, who don’t have time, space nor proper equipment to perfect the mushroom fruiting formula. “When we started, it was really hard to get every variable right. Then it hit me, that this is what every single small farm is going through.” Sewidan explains. “If you think about it, farmers don’t do genetics and culture work for their seeds right? They just buy the seeds and they grow. We just want to sell the seed to the farmer. Same concept here.”

Small farms also don’t have their own 40-foot-long metallic caterpillar-shaped tube, also called an autoclave, which sterilizes all of the grain that they either pump with mycelium or sell directly to mushroom farms. “It is our most unique single piece of operating equipment,” says Hance. “We can help the person in Idaho who wants 1000 pounds of sterilized grain, or the person in Chicago who wants 100 blocks to start a mushroom farm with. We also supply 5 or 6 smaller growers in Minnesota.”

Inside New Hope’s in-house lab, mycologist Courtney Osborn reproduces more rare mushroom species under the hum of fluorescent lights and high quality HEPA filters. Following a series of precise technical steps, he extracts a tissue sample from a mushroom onto a petri dish and feeds the white mass of mycelium until it’s beefy enough to inoculate 25 of those wood pellet blocks.

He’s on the cusp of cultivating beefsteak mushrooms for the first time ever on an organic commercial level, with help from a friend in New Jersey. “It develops into this pretty pink mushroom and it bleeds,” he tells me excitedly, “There are so many edible mushrooms and so many still haven’t been studied.” Osborn also works with local shrooms, like a lion’s mane-esque specimen that he and Sewidan just found while strolling through St. Paul.

New Hope Farmacy is looking toward a localized future, aiming to be a regional mushroom hub for the Midwest. Nearly all mushrooms found in grocery stores today journey all the way from Pennsylvania or California, with Pennsylvania alone producing 63% of the country’s supply. “The farther you are, the worse mushrooms you’ll get.” Hance says, not to mention the costly environmental impacts of keeping them moist and cool as they travel thousands of miles by truck or train.

Indoor vertical farming also provides year-round food reliably in the face of increasingly precarious weather patterns. “We could save 95% of water.” Sewidan says, “I’m from Egypt. That’s a huge thing. It’s a no brainer.”

Not one to dream small nor sit still, Sewidan plans to soon expand into the burgeoning medicinal mushroom realm. “Mainly we're focused right now on the food and then extractions for medicinal purposes, but sky’s the limit.”

During farmers market season, you can find New Hope Farmacy selling their freshly sprouted shrooms at the Delano, Hopkins and Wayzata markets. Or grab one of their ready-to-grow blocks year round from local garden centers, like Agrarian Seed and Garden, just off Hiawatha. Even easier, sign up for their CSA share, and come home to a pound of freshly picked mushrooms (and optional grow kit) on your doorstep every week.

“Anyone who wants mushrooms in the area can certainly come in, ring the doorbell and we'll probably be able to help them.” says Hance. So swing by the farmacy yourself and ask for some fresh oysters and eventually, fingers crossed, some bleeding beefsteak mushrooms.