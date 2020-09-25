MSP Restaurant Industry: The Big Check In

× Expand Chairs overturned at a restaurant.

"I was looking back and thinking about what I said to my managers in those first days: Guys this might last for 3 weeks!" Tim Niver and I had a good laugh over that one.

Last week, we hit the six month mark since that whacked out crazy insane weekend in March when the MSP restaurant world came to a screeching halt. Man, we were babes in the woods. No idea what was coming, how we'd handle it, what it truly all meant. And while we tried to predict what the next evolution would look like, the only real thing we could count on (that anyone in the universe can actually count on) was change.

So I spent the last week talking, both on and off the record, to some industry types: owners, suppliers, workers, managers, the hopeful, the downtrodden, the panicked, and the resolute. It's clear to nearly everyone in the industry that we are at a turning point right now.

Of Opens and Closes and PPP

It's telling that one of the highest clicked pages on our site is the one listing all the restaurants closed since the pandemic. It's a hard fact that it keeps being updated. There have been some heartbreakers for sure, and some pretty important innovative drivers (The Bachelor Farmer, Octo Fishbar, In Bloom) of our food scene have vanished. But what's worse, I think, are the places that are ghosts already, sitting quietly, that will never come back. Some are not ready to commit on record to the final verdict and I'm not putting them on that list until I know for sure. But there's more than we realize.

And yet. There continues to be news of restaurant people taking the leap and opening new ventures. Justin Sutherland and Brian Ingram have launched two restaurants (The Gnome and Woodfired Cantina) together in the past six months. Burger Dive and The Lynhall opened second locations. Shiny new counters like Nixta, BAD Wingz, and Bebe Zito launched! And ambitious projects that have been in the works, like Ann Kim's Sooki & Mimi, Yia Vang's Vinai, and Jorge Guzman's Petite Leon are still chugging forward.

While of course, these are all things to celebrate, it's a hard party to attend. Fresh debt has a different timeline than the established places fighting for their existence. Many industry people think it gives a false sense of security to we, the eaters. That everything is fine. When really, it's not.

Across the board I heard how the PPP had really saved a lot of restaurants. But that for many, if not most, they are out of those funds and now dipping into SBA loans and last savings in hopes of stretching through until the next stimulus arrives. But have you noticed that it's not as high a priority in Washington as it was before (lots going on, yeah)? The Independent Restaurant Coalition, which formed during this pandemic, is pushing hard for The Restaurants Act. The relief package would be a huge help to small businesses, and sounds like it has a lot of big-name-backing, but there's a chance that congress might leave chambers without passing anything before the election. To that we say ...

Winter is Coming.

A good patio season clearly saved our bacon this year, and restaurants will stretch it longer than usual with space heaters and blankets and cuddly hot drinks. But there is no escaping the Minnesota winter and all that implies for volume of business. We all know, and they all know that there will come a point when dining outside just stops (usually when you drop a plate of hot rigatoni on a table and it turns ice cold before the third bite). Food trucks will tell you, when the wind starts to bite, people don't leave the skyways (remember when there were people in skyways?) And ice bars are fun, we'll see plenty of that action this year, but they can't replace a busy patio.

So the biggest question haunting restaurants right now: will people come inside?

There are no more Friday nights. You used to be able to count on a rolling bar crowd of post-work happy hour goers trying to shed their week. That would ease into the first weekenders bar-hopping or gathering for dates and dinner, and on a good night you could pack tables with a couple turns and balance out those quiet Mondays and Tuesdays. That vibe is nearly gone, and now people have Zoom happy hours at home, they have to make reservations, there's a smaller set amount of tables, no big group parties and no jamming at the bar. For the most part, people get home early. Things have changed.

With so much uncertainty in the air, with the election, with schooling, with the economy, with confusing science, with conflicting reports, with rising case numbers, with emotions riding high on every front, will people want to go out and sit inside? And if they do, can a restaurant keep its staff safe? Or make enough money with limited capacity to keep everyone employed?

Some think no. Alex and Margo Roberts have already announced their intention to close the indoor dining spaces at Alma on November 2nd, and revert to takeout only for the foreseeable future. They can't see a way to make the math work, in a way that keeps staff safe, the guests safe, and the restaurants full enough to make the business safe. After doing everything he could to make his patio life a grand experience, Remy Pettus found it wasn't enough, and chose to close Bardo last week. Lord Fletcher's decided to close for the winter, knowing it is their slowest time anyway.

But more think yes. More think that not only will people want to go out, they will need to go out. After a summer of fighting people about masks and seating arrangements on patios, restaurants are turning back to talking harder about protocols they're employing to make guests feel safe. From the air purifiers to UV light tech kiosks at the door, they are investing in some big innovations to make you feel comfortable inside.

Because only the rare few restaurants think they can make it through the winter on takeout alone. Tim Niver's two restaurants have remained closed to indoor dining since the shutdown, neither having a significant patio presence. They've done ok with loyal takeout fans, but according to Niver, "our time is up. We're not going to outlast this so we have to make a change." Niver and his team will open up Saint Dinette and Mucci's for indoor dining, although it won't be at 50% capacity, it will more likely be at 30% capacity. "And our tables will be more like 10 feet apart. But we're going to switch it up and make it more intimate and more of an experience. We're going to do some fun tasting menus and different kinds of meals." So if we can't have our old Friday nights back, we can have something a little different that feeds the need with the old magic, just spun in a new way.

Travail 3.0, in that shiny new expensive building, is finally going to open indoor dining after doing strictly patio and takeout. The team has been continually innovating over the last six months with takeout and meal kits, a marketplace, and then patio build-outs at Pig Ate My Pizza and the rooftop Cantina. But they know that if they are going to make it through the winter they have to keep moving. Their upstairs Skybar is opening as a ticketed 8-course cocktail lounge called Flight Club, and the main dining room will open for just 18 people a night to enjoy a 90-minute 15+ course tasting menu. The first tasting menu will be called A New Hope.

And let's be clear, that continual innovation and re-invention, the bobbing and weaving that these industry people are going through? It is exhausting. And then: add in the public, and all their emotions, which you as a hospitalitarian are supposed to assuage. As your job.

Blame and The Long Game

Plenty of the industry people I talked to said that they didn't see us really getting back to normal until August of 2021 (that's if a functional vaccine is truly ready for distribution by April). Can our independent restaurants make it that long? It will really depend on what happens this winter. The big boost would be another PPP stimulus which would see many through to spring (contact your rep and tell them to get off their duff). But it will also depend on the impact of schools on case counts, and if people start to trade staying home in order to minimize chances for another lockdown. Takeout will be important, don't doubt that for a second. But it's still a guessing game as to how this all looks in January.

One of the hardest thing I've seen, and felt personally, as we all try to figure our way through this with maximum health and minimal damage, is the propensity for it to become political (I know, it's an election year, but come on). It's hard to watch the comment threads use the heartbreak of the hospitality industry to burn their chosen effigies, when many admit to have no skin in the game. I'll end with a comment from a bartender I know and respect as she framed up what a lot are thinking: